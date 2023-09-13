« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2434551 times)

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68440 on: September 13, 2023, 03:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on September 11, 2023, 05:20:28 pm
I always equate United to tte Cowboys. Fans all over the country, media frenzy around anything they do, not an anything for years.

Think Liverpool are more Steelers or Green Bay personally.

Los Angeles Chargers are defo Spurs!

Don't think these equivalences work from sport to sport beyond notable exceptions, but definitely not that the LFC GB equivalence, they seem more like what everton would be if they weren't shite.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68441 on: September 13, 2023, 04:44:43 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on September 13, 2023, 08:12:08 am
HUH. the Jets are one of the biggest media markets. He one of the top 5 Qbs in the league, It basically took away the Jets as Super Bowl contenders in a very tough AFC.
Jets team wise had a super caliber roster and now dont have the QB for that.
I wanted to see this team with Rodgers in the playoffs even If I have had them behind KC, Cincy, Buff at min ahead of them to come out of the AFC.
You want to see the big name Qb going vs each other in big games and in the playoffs.

Superbowl contender? Bold of you to assume Rodgers wouldn't choke in the playoffs again.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68442 on: September 13, 2023, 05:36:32 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on September 13, 2023, 08:57:30 am
It is a mad take. However Rodgers is overrated despite his MVP regular season record. Postseason apart from the Superbowl year, he has been average to say the least and is the ultimate blame deflector.

I am sad he is out for the season as I was looking forward to him flopping with the Jets.

Quote from: Dull Tools on September 13, 2023, 02:17:37 pm
Mahomes has 1 less post season win than him already. He is a great talent but has bottled it in the post season multiple times.

Quote from: Statto Red on September 13, 2023, 02:40:55 pm
Yep, the 2011 Packers were better than the 2010 Packers that won it all, but 2011 Packers promptly choked in the playoffs against the Giants at Lambeau.

Exactly this, and the fact some of you think they were Superbowl contenders with or without him is the perfect example of how the media is what creates the storm, the Jets where never getting to the AFC Championship let alone the Superbowl.

Choked at the wrong time nearly all his whole career (one superbowl appearance, givin the amount of years and teams hes had, and the great players he's talked about with is poor), not liked by most of the players he played with, not liked by his family, narcissistic, one of the idols of the Anti Vax world.... Get in the fuckin sea.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68443 on: September 13, 2023, 05:39:30 pm »
saying the jets were super bowl contenders was a reach at best but they were much more interesting with rodgers than they are without him.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68444 on: September 13, 2023, 05:42:33 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 13, 2023, 05:39:30 pm
saying the jets were super bowl contenders was a reach at best but they were much more interesting with rodgers than they are without him.

I don't disagree with that, but given that their last half decent QB was Mark Sanchez, well.....
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68445 on: September 13, 2023, 07:16:49 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on September 13, 2023, 05:42:33 pm
I don't disagree with that, but given that their last half decent QB was Mark Sanchez, well.....

But as a Jets fan, thats just it.  Jets went to back to back AFC Championships with Sanchez.

With elite RBs and defense, they made do with an inexperienced QB that wasnt good.

Now the Jets have similar talent again (like 2009 and 2010).  Imagine if they had a QB

I dont care about Rodgers as much as I care about a run on a talented team with a good QB for a change.  If the Jets got Carr or something Id be optimistic also.

A lot of neutrals were interested in how Rodgers would get along (and how he might succeed or melt down).  Given the Jets Defense was elite last year and the offense had 2 of the more exciting rookies, you can see why there was hype.  It wasnt like the team was talentless and Rodgers went for a paycheck or something.

I think plenty were waiting for it to end like the Broncos last year (similar circumstances), but we never even got that.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68446 on: September 13, 2023, 07:38:55 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on September 13, 2023, 07:16:49 pm
But as a Jets fan, thats just it.  Jets went to back to back AFC Championships with Sanchez.

With elite RBs and defense, they made do with an inexperienced QB that wasnt good.

Now the Jets have similar talent again (like 2009 and 2010).  Imagine if they had a QB

I dont care about Rodgers as much as I care about a run on a talented team with a good QB for a change.  If the Jets got Carr or something Id be optimistic also.

A lot of neutrals were interested in how Rodgers would get along (and how he might succeed or melt down).  Given the Jets Defense was elite last year and the offense had 2 of the more exciting rookies, you can see why there was hype.  It wasnt like the team was talentless and Rodgers went for a paycheck or something.

I think plenty were waiting for it to end like the Broncos last year (similar circumstances), but we never even got that.

They never fixed the O line which was always a problem, The Jets aren't competing at the business end with that O line.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68447 on: September 13, 2023, 08:51:20 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on September 13, 2023, 04:44:43 pm
Superbowl contender? Bold of you to assume Rodgers wouldn't choke in the playoffs again.
And I still them not a top 3 in the AFC but that talent level at QB helps along with everything else on that team. Im very aware of his playoff issues.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68448 on: September 13, 2023, 09:48:24 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on September 13, 2023, 08:51:20 pm
And I still them not a top 3 in the AFC but that talent level at QB helps along with everything else on that team. Im very aware of his playoff issues.


Guess we'll never know, and to be honest, I'm not at all disappointed by that. In fact, I'll be watching the Jets closer now, hoping they surprise a lot of people.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68449 on: September 13, 2023, 09:49:17 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on September 13, 2023, 09:48:24 pm
Guess we'll never know, and to be honest, I'm not at all disappointed by that. In fact, I'll be watching the Jets closer now, hoping they surprise a lot of people.
Yea I wanted to see it in the playoffs. I expect Rodgers to come back for next season but we wont see it this year
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68450 on: Yesterday at 10:07:54 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on September 13, 2023, 07:38:55 pm
They never fixed the O line which was always a problem, The Jets aren't competing at the business end with that O line.
We saw how this season would go. The Bills don't have a particularly great pass rush and Rodgers was pressured 3 out of 4 plays. The only play he didn't was a hand off to Hall.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68451 on: Yesterday at 11:28:19 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 10:07:54 am
We saw how this season would go. The Bills don't have a particularly great pass rush and Rodgers was pressured 3 out of 4 plays. The only play he didn't was a hand off to Hall.

There is a world where O-lines get better with time so Jets were probably hoping that was the case. Im assuming Becton moving to RT was always going to take some adjustment.

Looking at the Jets starting offensive line of :

LT Duane Brown
LG Laken Tomlinson
C Connor McGovern
RG Elijah Vera-Tucker
RT Mekhi Becton

I see a relatively strong group of individuals. Tomlinson is an excellent guard.

Whats the issue? Durability? Blend? Coaching? Does it just need time?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68452 on: Yesterday at 12:48:34 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on September 13, 2023, 07:38:55 pm
They never fixed the O line which was always a problem, The Jets aren't competing at the business end with that O line.

This is a good point.  There were definitely some question marks about the O-Line, and the Jets played with fire and got burnt.

Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:28:19 am
There is a world where O-lines get better with time so Jets were probably hoping that was the case. Im assuming Becton moving to RT was always going to take some adjustment.

Looking at the Jets starting offensive line of :

LT Duane Brown
LG Laken Tomlinson
C Connor McGovern
RG Elijah Vera-Tucker
RT Mekhi Becton

I see a relatively strong group of individuals. Tomlinson is an excellent guard.

Whats the issue? Durability? Blend? Coaching? Does it just need time?

It's a combination of things.  Vera-Tucker was awesome early last year but missed most of the year with a season-ending injury.  Becton, after overcoming his injuries, just moved to right tackle.  Brown was a great player but is really old, not durable anymore, and hasn't been great when he's played.  Tomlinson has regressed since his Niner days.

So this group, especially given the injuries and lack of continuity, was not enough of a cohesive unit.  It would've taken time to work.

The other issue is what the the OL coach/Hackett/Rodgers, etc want to do.  For example, on the very first play, I got very weird vibes from it.  Becton goes to chip the rusher to guarantee Rodgers a quick throw.  But Rodgers doesn't make it for whatever reason.  Was the read not there or did Rodgers want a bigger play?  That leads to him scrambling away and throwing the ball away while taking contact.  Was there a miscommunication?  Should Becton have just blocked like normal?

There are questions there that raised some red flags for me after 1 play.  With that old of a QB, you can't have that.  And Rodgers himself is one of the greatest arm talents ever (probably just behind Mahomes).  His ability to avoid the rush and throw on the run is amazing.  But he's also very old.  This isn't like Brady, who makes everything work in the pocket.  It's easier, with a good OL, to block for someone who's predictable and takes what the defense gives him.  Brady is a master of the pocket and avoiding contact.  Rodgers is also a master of the pocket but he doesn't mind scrambling and trying to make plays.  That's all fine and dandy, but you've got to get on the same page.  In a similar situation on that first play, Brady probably would've thrown the ball quickly on the first read or just curled up and took the sack.

Given that Rodgers also didn't really play preseason, how ready was he to gel with this group?  And how prepared was Hackett and the OL and coaches for easing Rodgers in?

I think there are definitely questions to be asked, and the vibes were felt from play 1.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68453 on: Yesterday at 01:01:12 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 12:48:34 pm
Snip
Plus the noises coming out of camp were that Rodgers was inserting all sorts of intricacies into the playbook that were confusing his teammates. I'm sure it was Hackett who said that, which is crazy really. It's no surprise then, if there were breakdowns in communication on the OL.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68454 on: Yesterday at 01:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 01:01:12 pm
Plus the noises coming out of camp were that Rodgers was inserting all sorts of intricacies into the playbook that were confusing his teammates. I'm sure it was Hackett who said that, which is crazy really. It's no surprise then, if there were breakdowns in communication on the OL.

If that's the case, it should get better over the next few weeks as they simplify everything for Wilson, though this weekend may not be great.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68455 on: Yesterday at 01:24:07 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 12:48:34 pm
This is a good point.  There were definitely some question marks about the O-Line, and the Jets played with fire and got burnt.

It's a combination of things.  Vera-Tucker was awesome early last year but missed most of the year with a season-ending injury.  Becton, after overcoming his injuries, just moved to right tackle.  Brown was a great player but is really old, not durable anymore, and hasn't been great when he's played.  Tomlinson has regressed since his Niner days.

So this group, especially given the injuries and lack of continuity, was not enough of a cohesive unit.  It would've taken time to work.

The other issue is what the the OL coach/Hackett/Rodgers, etc want to do.  For example, on the very first play, I got very weird vibes from it.  Becton goes to chip the rusher to guarantee Rodgers a quick throw.  But Rodgers doesn't make it for whatever reason.  Was the read not there or did Rodgers want a bigger play?  That leads to him scrambling away and throwing the ball away while taking contact.  Was there a miscommunication?  Should Becton have just blocked like normal?

There are questions there that raised some red flags for me after 1 play.  With that old of a QB, you can't have that.  And Rodgers himself is one of the greatest arm talents ever (probably just behind Mahomes).  His ability to avoid the rush and throw on the run is amazing.  But he's also very old.  This isn't like Brady, who makes everything work in the pocket.  It's easier, with a good OL, to block for someone who's predictable and takes what the defense gives him.  Brady is a master of the pocket and avoiding contact.  Rodgers is also a master of the pocket but he doesn't mind scrambling and trying to make plays.  That's all fine and dandy, but you've got to get on the same page.  In a similar situation on that first play, Brady probably would've thrown the ball quickly on the first read or just curled up and took the sack.

Given that Rodgers also didn't really play preseason, how ready was he to gel with this group?  And how prepared was Hackett and the OL and coaches for easing Rodgers in?

I think there are definitely questions to be asked, and the vibes were felt from play 1.

Thanks for the comprehensive response.

Surprised about Laken Tomlinsons regression. He was absolutely superb for the 49ers. Was a bit of a bust as a 1st round pick for the Lions. 49ers got him for a 5th and he performed at a high level (but maybe not consistently at a 1st round pick type guard level).
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68456 on: Yesterday at 01:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 01:01:12 pm
Plus the noises coming out of camp were that Rodgers was inserting all sorts of intricacies into the playbook that were confusing his teammates. I'm sure it was Hackett who said that, which is crazy really. It's no surprise then, if there were breakdowns in communication on the OL.

The Athletic did an article about Rodgers and his super-secret hand signals. It wouldn't surprise me if his new teammates were confused. If he brought even a sliver of this to the Jets, it's no wonder he wanted players like Lazard, Cobb and Taylor to follow him.





Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68457 on: Yesterday at 02:33:19 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 12:48:34 pm


The other issue is what the the OL coach/Hackett/Rodgers, etc want to do.  For example, on the very first play, I got very weird vibes from it.  Becton goes to chip the rusher to guarantee Rodgers a quick throw.  But Rodgers doesn't make it for whatever reason.  Was the read not there or did Rodgers want a bigger play?  That leads to him scrambling away and throwing the ball away while taking contact.  Was there a miscommunication?  Should Becton have just blocked like normal?


On the play he got hurt there was obviously pressure but there was also an easy throw to make that he didn't take. So it was either time getting comfortable with reviewers or the pressure was throwing him off his usual plays I guess.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68458 on: Yesterday at 07:28:43 pm »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68459 on: Yesterday at 07:45:56 pm »
they absolutely will NOT go for it.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68460 on: Yesterday at 09:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 10:07:54 am
We saw how this season would go. The Bills don't have a particularly great pass rush and Rodgers was pressured 3 out of 4 plays. The only play he didn't was a hand off to Hall.
2 of those pressures where on Rodgers because of the cut blocks where Rodgers didnt throw fast enough.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68461 on: Today at 05:27:37 am »
I forgot they also have the trainwreck of Nathaniel Hackett. Abysmal OC Ill never forgive him for that 2017 AFC Championship debacle.
