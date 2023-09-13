They never fixed the O line which was always a problem, The Jets aren't competing at the business end with that O line.



There is a world where O-lines get better with time so Jets were probably hoping that was the case. Im assuming Becton moving to RT was always going to take some adjustment.



Looking at the Jets starting offensive line of :



LT Duane Brown

LG Laken Tomlinson

C Connor McGovern

RG Elijah Vera-Tucker

RT Mekhi Becton



I see a relatively strong group of individuals. Tomlinson is an excellent guard.



Whats the issue? Durability? Blend? Coaching? Does it just need time?



This is a good point. There were definitely some question marks about the O-Line, and the Jets played with fire and got burnt.It's a combination of things. Vera-Tucker was awesome early last year but missed most of the year with a season-ending injury. Becton, after overcoming his injuries, just moved to right tackle. Brown was a great player but is really old, not durable anymore, and hasn't been great when he's played. Tomlinson has regressed since his Niner days.So this group, especially given the injuries and lack of continuity, was not enough of a cohesive unit. It would've taken time to work.The other issue is what the the OL coach/Hackett/Rodgers, etc want to do. For example, on the very first play, I got very weird vibes from it. Becton goes to chip the rusher to guarantee Rodgers a quick throw. But Rodgers doesn't make it for whatever reason. Was the read not there or did Rodgers want a bigger play? That leads to him scrambling away and throwing the ball away while taking contact. Was there a miscommunication? Should Becton have just blocked like normal?There are questions there that raised some red flags for me after 1 play. With that old of a QB, you can't have that. And Rodgers himself is one of the greatest arm talents ever (probably just behind Mahomes). His ability to avoid the rush and throw on the run is amazing. But he's also very old. This isn't like Brady, who makes everything work in the pocket. It's easier, with a good OL, to block for someone who's predictable and takes what the defense gives him. Brady is a master of the pocket and avoiding contact. Rodgers is also a master of the pocket but he doesn't mind scrambling and trying to make plays. That's all fine and dandy, but you've got to get on the same page. In a similar situation on that first play, Brady probably would've thrown the ball quickly on the first read or just curled up and took the sack.Given that Rodgers also didn't really play preseason, how ready was he to gel with this group? And how prepared was Hackett and the OL and coaches for easing Rodgers in?I think there are definitely questions to be asked, and the vibes were felt from play 1.