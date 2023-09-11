I don't disagree with that, but given that their last half decent QB was Mark Sanchez, well.....



But as a Jets fan, thats just it. Jets went to back to back AFC Championships with Sanchez.With elite RBs and defense, they made do with an inexperienced QB that wasnt good.Now the Jets have similar talent again (like 2009 and 2010). Imagine if they had a QBI dont care about Rodgers as much as I care about a run on a talented team with a good QB for a change. If the Jets got Carr or something Id be optimistic also.A lot of neutrals were interested in how Rodgers would get along (and how he might succeed or melt down). Given the Jets Defense was elite last year and the offense had 2 of the more exciting rookies, you can see why there was hype. It wasnt like the team was talentless and Rodgers went for a paycheck or something.I think plenty were waiting for it to end like the Broncos last year (similar circumstances), but we never even got that.