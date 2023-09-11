« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1707 1708 1709 1710 1711 [1712]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2433088 times)

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,115
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68440 on: Today at 03:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on September 11, 2023, 05:20:28 pm
I always equate United to tte Cowboys. Fans all over the country, media frenzy around anything they do, not an anything for years.

Think Liverpool are more Steelers or Green Bay personally.

Los Angeles Chargers are defo Spurs!

Don't think these equivalences work from sport to sport beyond notable exceptions, but definitely not that the LFC GB equivalence, they seem more like what everton would be if they weren't shite.
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
  • Ground Control
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68441 on: Today at 04:44:43 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:12:08 am
HUH. the Jets are one of the biggest media markets. He one of the top 5 Qbs in the league, It basically took away the Jets as Super Bowl contenders in a very tough AFC.
Jets team wise had a super caliber roster and now dont have the QB for that.
I wanted to see this team with Rodgers in the playoffs even If I have had them behind KC, Cincy, Buff at min ahead of them to come out of the AFC.
You want to see the big name Qb going vs each other in big games and in the playoffs.

Superbowl contender? Bold of you to assume Rodgers wouldn't choke in the playoffs again.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,400
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68442 on: Today at 05:36:32 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 08:57:30 am
It is a mad take. However Rodgers is overrated despite his MVP regular season record. Postseason apart from the Superbowl year, he has been average to say the least and is the ultimate blame deflector.

I am sad he is out for the season as I was looking forward to him flopping with the Jets.

Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:17:37 pm
Mahomes has 1 less post season win than him already. He is a great talent but has bottled it in the post season multiple times.

Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:40:55 pm
Yep, the 2011 Packers were better than the 2010 Packers that won it all, but 2011 Packers promptly choked in the playoffs against the Giants at Lambeau.

Exactly this, and the fact some of you think they were Superbowl contenders with or without him is the perfect example of how the media is what creates the storm, the Jets where never getting to the AFC Championship let alone the Superbowl.

Choked at the wrong time nearly all his whole career (one superbowl appearance, givin the amount of years and teams hes had, and the great players he's talked about with is poor), not liked by most of the players he played with, not liked by his family, narcissistic, one of the idols of the Anti Vax world.... Get in the fuckin sea.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:39:03 pm by rodderzzz »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,162
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68443 on: Today at 05:39:30 pm »
saying the jets were super bowl contenders was a reach at best but they were much more interesting with rodgers than they are without him.
Logged

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,400
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68444 on: Today at 05:42:33 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:39:30 pm
saying the jets were super bowl contenders was a reach at best but they were much more interesting with rodgers than they are without him.

I don't disagree with that, but given that their last half decent QB was Mark Sanchez, well.....
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,861
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68445 on: Today at 07:16:49 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 05:42:33 pm
I don't disagree with that, but given that their last half decent QB was Mark Sanchez, well.....

But as a Jets fan, thats just it.  Jets went to back to back AFC Championships with Sanchez.

With elite RBs and defense, they made do with an inexperienced QB that wasnt good.

Now the Jets have similar talent again (like 2009 and 2010).  Imagine if they had a QB

I dont care about Rodgers as much as I care about a run on a talented team with a good QB for a change.  If the Jets got Carr or something Id be optimistic also.

A lot of neutrals were interested in how Rodgers would get along (and how he might succeed or melt down).  Given the Jets Defense was elite last year and the offense had 2 of the more exciting rookies, you can see why there was hype.  It wasnt like the team was talentless and Rodgers went for a paycheck or something.

I think plenty were waiting for it to end like the Broncos last year (similar circumstances), but we never even got that.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,400
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68446 on: Today at 07:38:55 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 07:16:49 pm
But as a Jets fan, thats just it.  Jets went to back to back AFC Championships with Sanchez.

With elite RBs and defense, they made do with an inexperienced QB that wasnt good.

Now the Jets have similar talent again (like 2009 and 2010).  Imagine if they had a QB

I dont care about Rodgers as much as I care about a run on a talented team with a good QB for a change.  If the Jets got Carr or something Id be optimistic also.

A lot of neutrals were interested in how Rodgers would get along (and how he might succeed or melt down).  Given the Jets Defense was elite last year and the offense had 2 of the more exciting rookies, you can see why there was hype.  It wasnt like the team was talentless and Rodgers went for a paycheck or something.

I think plenty were waiting for it to end like the Broncos last year (similar circumstances), but we never even got that.

They never fixed the O line which was always a problem, The Jets aren't competing at the business end with that O line.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1707 1708 1709 1710 1711 [1712]   Go Up
« previous next »
 