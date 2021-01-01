One of Ankle Sprain, Achilles or Lisfranc.I seen a bunch of doctors be concerned about achilles.I hope it a sprain, everybody wants to see the best players play consistently
The awkwardness of the fall made it seem like it could be achilles even though the focus was on the ankle.Hopefully not but this really is Vinny Testaverde flashbacks. I'll never forget being so excited for 1999 after the previous year's AFC Title Game loss, and Vinny going down with the achilles, and Rick freakin' Mirer being the QB2. Great times.
Guess his season highlight will be the boss entrance with the Flag.Packers fans will be happy this morning going into work.
I'm due to be in NYC later this year and intend going to the jets/chargers Monday night game, so it's probably at least partly my fault.
the jets aren't allowed nice things.
In 1999, coming off a 12-4 year and a heartbreaking loss in the AFC title game to Elway and the Broncos, the Jets were Super Bowl Contenders (Parcells head coach and Belichick DC). Back up QB was a former second overall pick by the Seahawks (Rick Mirer), and he was horrible. First game of the year: Vinny Testaverde tears his achilles. Jets start 1-6 thanks in part to Mirer being terrible and finish 8-8 thanks to third-string QB Ray Lucas (and I guess Parcells and Belichick can coach a bit . History doesnt repeat itself, but it sure rhymes....
Aaron Rodgers is done for the season, achilles tear.
https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes/status/1701398995409498427?Always re-read a tweet before posting... especially when you have 2.5m followers
More time for Rodgers to support MAGA and QAnon
That sucks.
