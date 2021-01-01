« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1706 1707 1708 1709 1710 [1711]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2431515 times)

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,860
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68400 on: Today at 02:19:29 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:16:46 am
One of Ankle Sprain, Achilles or Lisfranc.
I seen a bunch of doctors be concerned about achilles.
I hope it a sprain, everybody wants to see the best players play consistently 

The awkwardness of the fall made it seem like it could be achilles even though the focus was on the ankle.

Hopefully not but this really is Vinny Testaverde flashbacks.  I'll never forget being so excited for 1999 after the previous year's AFC Title Game loss, and Vinny going down with the achilles, and Rick freakin' Mirer being the QB2.  Great times.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68401 on: Today at 02:26:55 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:19:29 am
The awkwardness of the fall made it seem like it could be achilles even though the focus was on the ankle.

Hopefully not but this really is Vinny Testaverde flashbacks.  I'll never forget being so excited for 1999 after the previous year's AFC Title Game loss, and Vinny going down with the achilles, and Rick freakin' Mirer being the QB2.  Great times.
it was the twitch in his calf and having a calf strain before. Hopefully it an ankle Sprain  I want to see the best players playing.
https://twitter.com/jmthrivept/status/1701392348813594897
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68402 on: Today at 02:42:07 am »
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,442
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68403 on: Today at 03:19:18 am »
Allen really needs to pick his moments, but Dorseys play calling continues to give me little confidence. Feels like such a drop off from Daboll

All on Allen this, he seems intent to make stupid throw after stupid throw.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:33:07 am by frag »
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,860
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68404 on: Today at 04:27:22 am »
What a game!  Can't believe it.

Hopefully it's not serious for Rodgers.  The Jets do give max effort, even last year with all the offensive difficulties.  Showed up again.  Really need Rodgers healthy but love the fight.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,394
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68405 on: Today at 04:28:47 am »
Great for Gipson, man hard knocks really does turn out some great stories!

Jacksonville are winning the AFC this year. Book it.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68406 on: Today at 04:38:11 am »
What a crazy ending omg.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68407 on: Today at 04:43:40 am »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,156
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68408 on: Today at 07:02:17 am »
the jets aren't allowed nice things.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68409 on: Today at 08:20:32 am »
Guess his season highlight will be the boss entrance with the Flag.

Packers fans will be happy this morning going into work.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68410 on: Today at 08:50:32 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:20:32 am
Guess his season highlight will be the boss entrance with the Flag.

Packers fans will be happy this morning going into work.
Packers get the Jets 2024 1st rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps, if not it the 2nd rounder
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,156
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68411 on: Today at 08:56:45 am »
I'm due to be in NYC later this year and intend going to the jets/chargers Monday night game, so it's probably at least partly my fault.
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,009
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68412 on: Today at 11:35:12 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:56:45 am
I'm due to be in NYC later this year and intend going to the jets/chargers Monday night game, so it's probably at least partly my fault.

I'm going to dolphins jets in Nov - won't complain if we hammer them......

Allen needs to get his shit together not been same since that ligament injury vs GB last year, stinky.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68413 on: Today at 11:50:45 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:02:17 am
the jets aren't allowed nice things.
August: Optimism
September: Pessimism.

Repeat ad nauseum.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,860
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68414 on: Today at 12:28:40 pm »
In 1999, coming off a 12-4 year and a heartbreaking loss in the AFC title game to Elway and the Broncos, the Jets were Super Bowl Contenders (Parcells head coach and Belichick DC).  Back up QB was a former second overall pick by the Seahawks (Rick Mirer), and he was horrible.  First game of the year:  Vinny Testaverde tears his achilles.  Jets start 1-6 thanks in part to Mirer being terrible and finish 8-8 thanks to third-string QB Ray Lucas (and I guess Parcells and Belichick can coach a bit . ;) 

History doesn’t repeat itself, but it sure rhymes....
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,245
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68415 on: Today at 04:59:32 pm »
Aaron Rodgers is done for the season, achilles tear.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,069
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68416 on: Today at 05:24:19 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 12:28:40 pm
In 1999, coming off a 12-4 year and a heartbreaking loss in the AFC title game to Elway and the Broncos, the Jets were Super Bowl Contenders (Parcells head coach and Belichick DC).  Back up QB was a former second overall pick by the Seahawks (Rick Mirer), and he was horrible.  First game of the year:  Vinny Testaverde tears his achilles.  Jets start 1-6 thanks in part to Mirer being terrible and finish 8-8 thanks to third-string QB Ray Lucas (and I guess Parcells and Belichick can coach a bit . ;) 

History doesnt repeat itself, but it sure rhymes....

Dan Hanzus (Jets fan) was talking about parallels with 99 Jets season opener on Around the NFL podcast.

Feel sorry for the Jets in this instance. A lot of their previous woes were self inflicted previously. But this regime has built a very good roster and coaching staff. Missing piece was a QB. Then when out ant got that this summer. Felt like good decision after good decision gave them an opportunity this season. Injury luck has probably killed that unless they trade for a QB or they have a Kurt Warner or Brock Purdy lurking in their roster
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,156
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68417 on: Today at 05:48:07 pm »
Guess it's a good job he signed up for that 2nd year.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1706 1707 1708 1709 1710 [1711]   Go Up
« previous next »
 