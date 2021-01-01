« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1706 1707 1708 1709 1710 [1711]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2430802 times)

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68400 on: Today at 02:19:29 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:16:46 am
One of Ankle Sprain, Achilles or Lisfranc.
I seen a bunch of doctors be concerned about achilles.
I hope it a sprain, everybody wants to see the best players play consistently 

The awkwardness of the fall made it seem like it could be achilles even though the focus was on the ankle.

Hopefully not but this really is Vinny Testaverde flashbacks.  I'll never forget being so excited for 1999 after the previous year's AFC Title Game loss, and Vinny going down with the achilles, and Rick freakin' Mirer being the QB2.  Great times.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68401 on: Today at 02:26:55 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:19:29 am
The awkwardness of the fall made it seem like it could be achilles even though the focus was on the ankle.

Hopefully not but this really is Vinny Testaverde flashbacks.  I'll never forget being so excited for 1999 after the previous year's AFC Title Game loss, and Vinny going down with the achilles, and Rick freakin' Mirer being the QB2.  Great times.
it was the twitch in his calf and having a calf strain before. Hopefully it an ankle Sprain  I want to see the best players playing.
https://twitter.com/jmthrivept/status/1701392348813594897
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68402 on: Today at 02:42:07 am »
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,442
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68403 on: Today at 03:19:18 am »
Allen really needs to pick his moments, but Dorseys play calling continues to give me little confidence. Feels like such a drop off from Daboll

All on Allen this, he seems intent to make stupid throw after stupid throw.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:33:07 am by frag »
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68404 on: Today at 04:27:22 am »
What a game!  Can't believe it.

Hopefully it's not serious for Rodgers.  The Jets do give max effort, even last year with all the offensive difficulties.  Showed up again.  Really need Rodgers healthy but love the fight.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,394
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68405 on: Today at 04:28:47 am »
Great for Gipson, man hard knocks really does turn out some great stories!

Jacksonville are winning the AFC this year. Book it.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68406 on: Today at 04:38:11 am »
What a crazy ending omg.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68407 on: Today at 04:43:40 am »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,154
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68408 on: Today at 07:02:17 am »
the jets aren't allowed nice things.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1706 1707 1708 1709 1710 [1711]   Go Up
« previous next »
 