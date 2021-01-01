« previous next »
One of Ankle Sprain, Achilles or Lisfranc.
I seen a bunch of doctors be concerned about achilles.
I hope it a sprain, everybody wants to see the best players play consistently 

The awkwardness of the fall made it seem like it could be achilles even though the focus was on the ankle.

Hopefully not but this really is Vinny Testaverde flashbacks.  I'll never forget being so excited for 1999 after the previous year's AFC Title Game loss, and Vinny going down with the achilles, and Rick freakin' Mirer being the QB2.  Great times.
King Kenny.

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
The awkwardness of the fall made it seem like it could be achilles even though the focus was on the ankle.

Hopefully not but this really is Vinny Testaverde flashbacks.  I'll never forget being so excited for 1999 after the previous year's AFC Title Game loss, and Vinny going down with the achilles, and Rick freakin' Mirer being the QB2.  Great times.
it was the twitch in his calf and having a calf strain before. Hopefully it an ankle Sprain  I want to see the best players playing.
https://twitter.com/jmthrivept/status/1701392348813594897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
  • Weve been to...
Allen really needs to pick his moments, but Dorseys play calling continues to give me little confidence. Feels like such a drop off from Daboll

All on Allen this, he seems intent to make stupid throw after stupid throw.
