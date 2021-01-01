Whether your team did well in Week 1 or poorly I wouldnt read too much into it. I think the Chiefs, Seahawks, Steelers and Bengals will all bounce back and have (very) good seasons. Equally I dont expect the Browns (or is it the Elves now) to be running away with the AFC North or the Rams to be back to their 2019-2022 level on a consistent basis.



Same applies to players. Some had good weeks and wont have good seasons. Others had poorer games and will end up in the MVP conversation or have a breakout year.



In saying all that, I think its obvious that Drake Jackson will end up NFL sack leader this season, Tua will throw for about 6000 yards in the regular season and the Cowboys must now be overwhelming favourites in the NFC.



