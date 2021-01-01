« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,948
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68360 on: Yesterday at 01:57:24 am
Hilarious second drove by the giants.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,188
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68361 on: Yesterday at 02:41:54 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:43:58 am
Hilarious first drive half by the giants.
Really didn't expect that much of a gap between these 2. Surprised at how bad the Giants have been, as if they've just started their offseason games with some of the mistakes.
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,324
  • Maths Mug!
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68362 on: Yesterday at 04:04:24 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September  8, 2023, 09:44:52 am
We have had it for a few years but cancelled it as we can catch everything on IPTV and have the full Sky Sports package but damn! That was the hardest thing I have ever had to cancel - just could not do it. Took weeks during the summer and still not convinced I won't get billed soon for it.

Proper cheeky fuckers. Sneaked in the back door this was wasn't it! Thought I had cancelled NFL Game Pass, but nooooo, "We're part of DAZN now, and your subscription was automatically moved across" ... then "you can't get DAZN in Indonesia" ... b-but, I always subscribed to Game Pass in Indonesia "well DAZN is different"

Just give me my money back you bellends!
Thankfully they did give me a refund eventually.

I will just catch the games on IPTV.

...and if that opening game was anything to go by, I'm not exactly going to be raring to watch my Bengals this season...

Hopefully it was just a case of a half-fit Burrow and some terrible rain... we started slowly last season too so, fingers crossed....
Logged
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,244
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68363 on: Yesterday at 04:19:01 am
Ugg, the Cowboys hype is going to go into overdrive, :puke2 as ever ends up in epic fail, normally in the playoffs. ;D
Logged
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,278
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68364 on: Yesterday at 08:30:48 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:19:01 am
Ugg, the Cowboys hype is going to go into overdrive, :puke2 as ever ends up in epic fail, normally in the playoffs. ;D

Dont know what it is but ever since I first watched NFL in the 80s on C4, Ive always likened The Cowboys to Man Utd.

I dont detest the Cowboys like Utd but they just have that Red Manc aura about them :)
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,153
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68365 on: Yesterday at 08:33:35 am
The cowboys hype is pretty much always in overdrive, even if they're 0-7 or something.

But still.....40-0. Didn't see that coming.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68366 on: Yesterday at 08:52:48 am
Well I'm glad I never stayed up to watch that game, i knew we'd lose with our pathetic record there the last 7-8 seasons.

Daniel Jones, still baffled they gave this Guy a extension, he's crap in the pocket and his arm strength is suspect, he's a back up QB at best but we see fit to give him a $160 million contract.

Going to be a long season or 4 with Jones as QB. ::)
Logged
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,153
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68367 on: Yesterday at 09:49:48 am
something that I didn't know.

On Sept. 11, 2001, his older brother David Saleh was training to be a financial adviser for Morgan Stanley on the 61st floor of the second tower. Luckily for David, he was able to get down the stairs to the lobby, and run several blocks before the building collapsed. At the time, Robert Saleh was 22, recently out of college at Northern Michigan, in a job he hateda bank credit analyst. A few months later decided he had to get out.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68368 on: Yesterday at 10:48:57 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:52:48 am
Well I'm glad I never stayed up to watch that game, i knew we'd lose with our pathetic record there the last 7-8 seasons.

Daniel Jones, still baffled they gave this Guy a extension, he's crap in the pocket and his arm strength is suspect, he's a back up QB at best but we see fit to give him a $160 million contract.

Going to be a long season or 4 with Jones as QB. ::)

Had Jones in my fantasy game; 4.56 points. Fortunately he was up against Burrow 😂😂
Logged
Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68369 on: Yesterday at 10:57:49 am
Bears going to be picking 1 and 2 next year at this rate.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,068
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68370 on: Yesterday at 11:08:53 am
Whether your team did well in Week 1 or poorly I wouldnt read too much into it. I think the Chiefs, Seahawks, Steelers and Bengals will all bounce back and have (very) good seasons. Equally I dont expect the Browns (or is it the Elves now) to be running away with the AFC North or the Rams to be back to their 2019-2022 level on a consistent basis.

Same applies to players. Some had good weeks and wont have good seasons. Others had poorer games and will end up in the MVP conversation or have a breakout year.

In saying all that, I think its obvious that Drake Jackson will end up NFL sack leader this season, Tua will throw for about 6000 yards in the regular season and the Cowboys must now be overwhelming favourites in the NFC.

Logged
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,153
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68371 on: Yesterday at 11:39:32 am
week 1 can be a liar, as people seem to forget every year.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,068
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68372 on: Yesterday at 11:52:14 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:39:32 am
week 1 can be a liar, as people seem to forget every year.

Week 1 2022

Bears 19 49ers 10

Bengals 20 Steelers 23

By Week 10  Bears had a 3-7 record and Steelers had 3-6. Steelers recovered at end of the season.

Bengals and 49ers both ended up Division winners despite being 0-2 and 3-4 respectively at a point last season. Ended season with 12-4 and 13-4 records.

Really need a good 7-8 games at least to see where most teams are performance wise
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:29 am by Jookie »
Logged
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,153
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68373 on: Yesterday at 11:58:54 am
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:52:14 am
Week 1 2022

Bears 19 49ers 10

Bengals 20 Steelers 23

By Week 10  Bears had a 3-7 record and Steelers had 3-6. Steelers recovered at end of the season.

Bengals and 49ers both ended up Division winners despite being 0-2 and 3-4 respectively at a point last season. Ended season with 12-4 and 13-4 records.

Really need a good 7-8 games at least to see where most teams are performance wise


indeed. jags won on opening day a few years ago too and it was the only win they ended up with all season.

Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68374 on: Yesterday at 12:57:35 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:30:48 am
Dont know what it is but ever since I first watched NFL in the 80s on C4, Ive always likened The Cowboys to Man Utd.

I dont detest the Cowboys like Utd but they just have that Red Manc aura about them :)
I always compares them to us. Haha. Had a great period but years without a league title.
Logged
Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,705
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68375 on: Yesterday at 01:04:17 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:08:53 am
In saying all that, I think its obvious that Drake Jackson will end up NFL sack leader this season, Tua will throw for about 6000 yards in the regular season and the Cowboys must now be overwhelming favourites in the NFC.

Jackson (and the 49ers in geneal) were impressive, but I'd also put a fiver on someone in Dallas being sack leader just in case, most likely Micah. OLines regularly get away with a bit of holding unless the refs are bored or it's just too obvious, but yesterday there was holding all the time by NY and Dallas still got to DD 7 times and another bagful of hits & TFLs. On one of Osa's sacks, they were so scared of Micah they double-blocked him and forgot to block Osa, who just had to step forward and hit Jones. Not everyone is going to be as porous as the Giants, but my money is still on Micah.


Logged
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,948
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68376 on: Yesterday at 01:18:10 pm
Commanders going 17-0!!!
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,244
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68377 on: Yesterday at 01:29:02 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 12:57:35 pm
I always compares them to us. Haha. Had a great period but years without a league title.

Maybe, but the hype around the Cowboys is like the hype United get, which is why it's hilarious when the Cowboys inevitably have the meltdown, particularly the last couple of years in the playoffs. ;D
Logged
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,328
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68378 on: Yesterday at 01:55:22 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:29:02 pm
Maybe, but the hype around the Cowboys is like the hype United get, which is why it's hilarious when the Cowboys inevitably have the meltdown, particularly the last couple of years in the playoffs. ;D
Fuck comparing any NFL team to that bunch of wankers
Logged
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,328
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68379 on: Yesterday at 01:58:50 pm
The Giants stunk the place out but the Cowboys defence was phenomenal, didn't let them play at all.

I'm quietly optimistic that at least we'll make the playoffs but still question marks over Dak to me means that's as far as it'll likely go
Logged
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,068
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68380 on: Yesterday at 05:20:28 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:29:02 pm
Maybe, but the hype around the Cowboys is like the hype United get, which is why it's hilarious when the Cowboys inevitably have the meltdown, particularly the last couple of years in the playoffs. ;D

I always equate United to tte Cowboys. Fans all over the country, media frenzy around anything they do, not an anything for years.

Think Liverpool are more Steelers or Green Bay personally.

Los Angeles Chargers are defo Spurs!

Logged
Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68381 on: Yesterday at 05:25:52 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:20:28 pm
I always equate United to tte Cowboys. Fans all over the country, media frenzy around anything they do, not an anything for years.

Think Liverpool are more Steelers or Green Bay personally.

Los Angeles Chargers are defo Spurs!



I was watching Chargers game yesterday, and had the exact thought they feel very Spursy. Glad i'm not the only one ha
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,068
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68382 on: Yesterday at 06:02:54 pm
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 05:25:52 pm
I was watching Chargers game yesterday, and had the exact thought they feel very Spursy. Glad i'm not the only one ha

Im not a big fan of equating teams to each other across sports.

The Cowboys-United and Chargers-Spurs are the only real close NFL-PL ones I see.
Logged
Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68383 on: Yesterday at 06:31:53 pm
I thought the Pats put in a good effort yesterday.Giving up 16 points to start against The Eagles, never gonna win  but they did make a good game of it.Season might not be a total right off.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68384 on: Yesterday at 06:34:02 pm
No takers to the the United - patriots connection? Both class  throughout my childhood and often with teams that on paper appeared shite.
Logged
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,153
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68385 on: Yesterday at 06:38:44 pm
equating a team in one sport with a team in another sport never really works.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,068
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68386 on: Yesterday at 08:06:04 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:31:53 pm
I thought the Pats put in a good effort yesterday.Giving up 16 points to start against The Eagles, never gonna win  but they did make a good game of it.Season might not be a total right off.

The bits I saw they looks decent. Handed Philly a big lead but after that the Patriots were arguably the better team.

Im amazed New England let Myers leave and didnt strengthen further at WR. Thought Hopkins would end up there.

Kendrick Bourne had an eventful game. 2TDs and about 60 yards receiving but crucial drop on the Slay pick-6. I like Bourne as a player but as someone who can be WR3 to WR5 on the depth chart depending on injuries. Bourne is defo WR3 in New England and not really sure what level of depth they have behind him (currently 2 2023 Day 3 draft picks).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:08:24 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,705
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68387 on: Yesterday at 08:10:33 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 06:34:02 pm
No takers to the the United - patriots connection? Both class  throughout my childhood and often with teams that on paper appeared shite.

That's my feeling too, always felt Cowboys were more of an Arsenal, constantly flattering to deceive.
Logged
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,367
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68388 on: Yesterday at 08:28:33 pm
Giants season over and Rodgers starting for the Jets tonight. Going to be a long hard season for me.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,488
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68389 on: Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm
Come on the Bills later.

Got to start with intent and learn from bad game management of the past, both from Allen and McDermott and there's no reason why we can't go back to the show finally. Tough season for all though but it could be our year (as we always say)
Logged
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,068
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68390 on: Yesterday at 09:03:45 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:28:33 pm
Giants season over

Plenty of teams recovered from 0-1 to make play-offs.

Think Giants may be aiming for 3rd place in NFC East but get 9/10 wins and theyll be a wildcard team
Logged
Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68391 on: Yesterday at 09:07:25 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:06:04 pm
The bits I saw they looks decent. Handed Philly a big lead but after that the Patriots were arguably the better team.

Im amazed New England let Myers leave and didnt strengthen further at WR. Thought Hopkins would end up there.

Kendrick Bourne had an eventful game. 2TDs and about 60 yards receiving but crucial drop on the Slay pick-6. I like Bourne as a player but as someone who can be WR3 to WR5 on the depth chart depending on injuries. Bourne is defo WR3 in New England and not really sure what level of depth they have behind him (currently 2 2023 Day 3 draft picks).
 
I'm guessing they are expecting Bourne to step it up this year? Ju Ju didn't really get much action yesterday and Parker was out injured.They do seem a bit weak at WR but who knows what Belichick has planned as the season goes on.
Logged

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68392 on: Today at 01:29:25 am
Floyd nails Rodgers who leaves the field. Will be so New York Jets if he is out the game.

Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,858
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68393 on: Today at 01:30:46 am
Most Jets thing ever.

Not even surprised to be honest.
Logged
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,809
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68394 on: Today at 01:40:58 am
Didn't see the play, what injury did it look like?
Logged
Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,858
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68395 on: Today at 02:01:41 am
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Today at 01:40:58 am
Didn't see the play, what injury did it look like?

Rolled/injured his ankle as he was taking a sack.
Logged
Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,188
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68396 on: Today at 02:02:53 am
Ankle injury. It wasn't very obvious initially, just fell and maybe rolled it.

As said it's hardly the most surprising thing. I know it's a good media story, Rogers in NY etc, but this was always on the cards with his mileage. Getting a Dad's army in NY might look good on paper, but well....
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,188
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68397 on: Today at 02:05:48 am
Now ruled out for the game.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68398 on: Today at 02:16:46 am
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Today at 01:40:58 am
Didn't see the play, what injury did it look like?
One of Ankle Sprain, Achilles or Lisfranc.
I seen a bunch of doctors be concerned about achilles.
I hope it a sprain, everybody wants to see the best players play consistently 
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,858
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68399 on: Today at 02:17:53 am
All right, it's time to sign Brady.

Come on, Tom, you know you want to do it.
Logged
