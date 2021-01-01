« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1705 1706 1707 1708 1709 [1710]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2428931 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,939
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68360 on: Today at 01:57:24 am »
Hilarious second drove by the giants.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,186
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68361 on: Today at 02:41:54 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:43:58 am
Hilarious first drive half by the giants.
Really didn't expect that much of a gap between these 2. Surprised at how bad the Giants have been, as if they've just started their offseason games with some of the mistakes.
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,324
  • Maths Mug!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68362 on: Today at 04:04:24 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September  8, 2023, 09:44:52 am
We have had it for a few years but cancelled it as we can catch everything on IPTV and have the full Sky Sports package but damn! That was the hardest thing I have ever had to cancel - just could not do it. Took weeks during the summer and still not convinced I won't get billed soon for it.

Proper cheeky fuckers. Sneaked in the back door this was wasn't it! Thought I had cancelled NFL Game Pass, but nooooo, "We're part of DAZN now, and your subscription was automatically moved across" ... then "you can't get DAZN in Indonesia" ... b-but, I always subscribed to Game Pass in Indonesia "well DAZN is different"

Just give me my money back you bellends!
Thankfully they did give me a refund eventually.

I will just catch the games on IPTV.

...and if that opening game was anything to go by, I'm not exactly going to be raring to watch my Bengals this season...

Hopefully it was just a case of a half-fit Burrow and some terrible rain... we started slowly last season too so, fingers crossed....
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,243
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68363 on: Today at 04:19:01 am »
Ugg, the Cowboys hype is going to go into overdrive, :puke2 as ever ends up in epic fail, normally in the playoffs. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,278
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68364 on: Today at 08:30:48 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:19:01 am
Ugg, the Cowboys hype is going to go into overdrive, :puke2 as ever ends up in epic fail, normally in the playoffs. ;D

Dont know what it is but ever since I first watched NFL in the 80s on C4, Ive always likened The Cowboys to Man Utd.

I dont detest the Cowboys like Utd but they just have that Red Manc aura about them :)
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,150
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68365 on: Today at 08:33:35 am »
The cowboys hype is pretty much always in overdrive, even if they're 0-7 or something.

But still.....40-0. Didn't see that coming.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68366 on: Today at 08:52:48 am »
Well I'm glad I never stayed up to watch that game, i knew we'd lose with our pathetic record there the last 7-8 seasons.

Daniel Jones, still baffled they gave this Guy a extension, he's crap in the pocket and his arm strength is suspect, he's a back up QB at best but we see fit to give him a $160 million contract.

Going to be a long season or 4 with Jones as QB. ::)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,150
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68367 on: Today at 09:49:48 am »
something that I didn't know.

On Sept. 11, 2001, his older brother David Saleh was training to be a financial adviser for Morgan Stanley on the 61st floor of the second tower. Luckily for David, he was able to get down the stairs to the lobby, and run several blocks before the building collapsed. At the time, Robert Saleh was 22, recently out of college at Northern Michigan, in a job he hateda bank credit analyst. A few months later decided he had to get out.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1705 1706 1707 1708 1709 [1710]   Go Up
« previous next »
 