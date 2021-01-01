We have had it for a few years but cancelled it as we can catch everything on IPTV and have the full Sky Sports package but damn! That was the hardest thing I have ever had to cancel - just could not do it. Took weeks during the summer and still not convinced I won't get billed soon for it.



Proper cheeky fuckers. Sneaked in the back door this was wasn't it! Thought I had cancelled NFL Game Pass, but nooooo, "We're part of DAZN now, and your subscription was automatically moved across" ... then "you can't get DAZN in Indonesia" ... b-but, I always subscribed to Game Pass in Indonesia "well DAZN is different"Just give me my money back you bellends!Thankfully they did give me a refund eventually.I will just catch the games on IPTV....and if that opening game was anything to go by, I'm not exactly going to be raring to watch my Bengals this season...Hopefully it was just a case of a half-fit Burrow and some terrible rain... we started slowly last season too so, fingers crossed....