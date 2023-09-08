Welcome one and all lads. Good to be back in this thread and as Voodoo says, that's Sundays sorted!Not gonna lie, the way footy is being bought and sold, this is more and more the place to be for unpredictable action.Now, some career advice for all of you, if I may....Find yourselves a job where you can ride the success of your predecessor, then spend the rest of your years loafing about doing sod all and still somehow have everyone convinced you're the best thing since sliced bread, and have everyone think the problem with your organisation is anything and everything but you, despite you having a say in pretty much all the goings on.Be Mike Tomlin ladsHere's to another 'winning season' trophy