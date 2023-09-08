« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
September 8, 2023, 12:00:36 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on September  8, 2023, 11:50:13 am
I have the NFL gamepass on DAZN, the game in 40 is still there, underneath the game video, there's a switch video type bar, dropdown menu, you have a choice of, full event, game in 40, highlights, although i tend to watch the gamepass on my laptop rather than TV.

Found it, thanks!  :wave
Re: The NFL Thread
September 8, 2023, 12:46:56 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on September  8, 2023, 11:50:13 am
I have the NFL gamepass on DAZN, the game in 40 is still there, underneath the game video, there's a switch video type bar, dropdown menu, you have a choice of, full event, game in 40, highlights, although i tend to watch the gamepass on my laptop rather than TV.

I cant say im happy watching in the morning as if its live (no spoilers etc.) and you click the game only have to the full stats sheet for the Lions on the right handside  :butt
Re: The NFL Thread
September 8, 2023, 01:00:24 pm
Quote from: redwillow on September  8, 2023, 12:46:56 pm
I cant say im happy watching in the morning as if its live (no spoilers etc.) and you click the game only have to the full stats sheet for the Lions on the right handside  :butt

Well designed  ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
September 8, 2023, 02:35:29 pm
Quote from: jedimaster on September  8, 2023, 01:00:24 pm
Well designed  ;D

unlike a lot of the Chiefs trick plays last night!
Re: The NFL Thread
September 8, 2023, 05:08:22 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September  8, 2023, 09:58:17 am
I'm sure some giants fans are laughing at toney. Sounds like he had the proverbial hands of stone.

Absolutely. I have a group chat with some friends, who I grew up with, that are all Giants fans and we were having a great laugh about his performance last night.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 8, 2023, 09:31:11 pm
Quote from: classycarra on September  8, 2023, 10:19:20 am
arguably not even as bed as the drop at the end which could have given them a FG position
That was harder to catch, it was behind him. Granted he an NFL WR would expect them be able to catch it
Re: The NFL Thread
September 8, 2023, 10:34:54 pm
Quote from: redwillow on September  8, 2023, 12:46:56 pm
I cant say im happy watching in the morning as if its live (no spoilers etc.) and you click the game only have to the full stats sheet for the Lions on the right handside  :butt

I couldnt start watching till the 3rd quarter and I was expecting to get the old watch live or watch from start prompt that usually appears. Instead got chucked straight into the live action which was a bit disappointing.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:44:43 am
Watched most of the second half. Don't think either side looked great and Mahomes can't do it on his own if clowns can't catch it. In saying that Detroit made a few great stops that didn't involve Kansas mistakes. Was surprised near the end Kansas went on 4th down. To me it felt like punting was the option and then try to get a stop deep in Lions territory but I guess they just expect Mahomes to be able to sort it.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 05:00:39 pm
49ers have restructured deals with Arik Armstead, Trent Williams and George Kittle.

Now have $41M cap space in 2023 despite signing Bosa to a massive deal and keeping all their star players. Most cap space in NFL in 2023.

I dont understand the cap salary that much but assume they are opening funds to either carry over to next season and/or to sign an extension with Aiyuk. Other alternative is they are opening cap room for a big roster move mid-season. They have not been shy of trading for players mid-season.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:05:32 pm
All the games and Red Zone.



https://sportsurge.to/nflstreams
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:06:22 pm
as ever that's sunday evenings sorted out until well into next year anyway.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:56:38 pm
Is Redzone still on Sky and if so what channel number?
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:59:20 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:56:38 pm
Is Redzone still on Sky and if so what channel number?


sky sports mix
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:59:31 pm
49ers are terrifyingly good. Gonna be hard to stop if they can stay healthy enough.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:29:12 pm
Classic week 1 so far, lots of disjointed offences.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:32:13 pm
Welcome one and all lads. Good to be back in this thread and as Voodoo says, that's Sundays sorted!

Not gonna lie, the way footy is being bought and sold, this is more and more the place to be for unpredictable action.

Now, some career advice for all of you, if I may....

Find yourselves a job where you can ride the success of your predecessor, then spend the rest of your years loafing about doing sod all and still somehow have everyone convinced you're the best thing since sliced bread, and have everyone think the problem with your organisation is anything and everything but you, despite you having a say in pretty much all the goings on.

Be Mike Tomlin lads   ;D :thumbup :thumbup

Here's to another 'winning season' trophy   :champ
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:55:38 pm
Richardson, Young and Stroud all starting. Haven't checked the yardage stats, but Richardson has a rushing TD and a passing TD, probably best of the 3 so far.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:00:50 pm
Never heard Christian McCaffrey called CMC before. When he retires he should start his own Music Factory.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:43:24 pm
Panthers starting the season off great

 ::)
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:49:25 pm
The rain in Cleveland has been terrible - definitely impacted this game. But Browns have looked hungrier and stronger.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:52:27 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:43:24 pm
Panthers starting the season off great

 ::)

not very good team isn't very good? it's fine going up to #1 to grab a qb that you like but who has he got to chuck it to?

on the subject of things that aren#t very good I forgot how dreadful that fox score graphic is.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:55:56 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:52:27 pm
not very good team isn't very good? it's fine going up to #1 to grab a qb that you like but who has he got to chuck it to?

on the subject of things that aren#t very good I forgot how dreadful that fox score graphic is.

Unfortunately when pretty much the whole team needs a redo, you gotta start somewhere. Least this QB seems to be actually finding the runner every now and again.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:58:35 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:55:56 pm
Unfortunately when pretty much the whole team needs a redo, you gotta start somewhere. Least this QB seems to be actually finding the runner every now and again.

full-on "rebuilds" can take a while. but I think they're better off with the kid qb and trying to develop instead of trying to bring in an existing qb who isn't very good and thinking they can save them.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:04:12 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:58:35 pm
full-on "rebuilds" can take a while. but I think they're better off with the kid qb and trying to develop instead of trying to bring in an existing qb who isn't very good and thinking they can save them.
Oh yeah it's definitely the way to go, was just hoping we could get an opening day win, just not to be unfortunately.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:06:17 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:04:12 pm
Oh yeah it's definitely the way to go, was just hoping we could get an opening day win, just not to be unfortunately.

week 1 can be quite deceptive but fuck knows what that division will end up looking like
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:07:47 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:06:17 pm
week 1 can be quite deceptive but fuck knows what that division will end up looking like
True who knows, it's quite the crapshoot.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:18:55 pm
What's the sky game at 9:25?
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:20:50 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:18:55 pm
What's the sky game at 9:25?

dolphins/chargers
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:28:34 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:20:50 pm
dolphins/chargers
Wankers rarely show the eagles.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:50:29 pm
Eagles patriots has turned into a game.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:59:48 pm
What an absolute bonehead penalty by chargers at the end.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 11:01:28 pm
Good to see the Bears showing an all-new explosive offence in the first half  :mooncat
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 11:04:04 pm
Quote from: frag on Today at 10:59:48 pm
What an absolute bonehead penalty by chargers at the end.

unbelievably stupid that.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 11:07:19 pm
Speaking as a long time Steelers fan:

what a steaming pile of shit. omg . fuck.


ah well been here before. Many times.
