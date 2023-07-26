It's just that the offseason just flew by!! Pre-season games are in, what, 3-4 weeks ?!



Preseason is now rounds [4 with hall of fame game], season starts for real in 5 weeks & some intriguing games in week 1 too.Preseason is garbage, starters never play a full game [often never play any preseason games], the only real preseason interest is following the team that's featured on hard knocks.Hard knocks is going top be interesting this year as Jets are reluctant featured team, forced into appearing, main issue teams have with hard knocks is when it comes to cutting players, coaches don't want that to be filmed.