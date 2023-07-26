« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1702 1703 1704 1705 1706 [1707]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2401910 times)

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68240 on: July 26, 2023, 04:54:32 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on July 26, 2023, 09:02:04 am
Highest average paid QB in the league.

25-24 overall record

0 play off wins

 8)

Herbert has the most points of any QB in NFL history in their first 3 seasons, yet his defence has also given up the most points all time in a QBs first 3 seasons. Safe to say he's not been the issue, great QB.
Logged

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68241 on: July 27, 2023, 04:56:08 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on July 26, 2023, 04:54:32 pm
Herbert has the most points of any QB in NFL history in their first 3 seasons, yet his defence has also given up the most points all time in a QBs first 3 seasons. Safe to say he's not been the issue, great QB.

Helps with him starting the first year when many of the top QB's didnt (or for Burrow injured)
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,076
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68242 on: July 28, 2023, 07:13:13 am »
Sean Payton has gone on a rant, ripping Hackett & the coaches for the appalling job they did at the Broncos last year, & ripping into the Jets too, don't think i've ever heard a coach with similar trash talking before. 

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/38081850/sean-payton-rips-nathaniel-hackett-broncos-job-jabs-jets
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 931
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68243 on: July 28, 2023, 09:06:52 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 28, 2023, 07:13:13 am
Sean Payton has gone on a rant, ripping Hackett & the coaches for the appalling job they did at the Broncos last year, & ripping into the Jets too, don't think i've ever heard a coach with similar trash talking before. 

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/38081850/sean-payton-rips-nathaniel-hackett-broncos-job-jabs-jets
Ooof, that's quite the diatribe. He's not wrong though :)
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68244 on: July 28, 2023, 02:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 28, 2023, 07:13:13 am
Sean Payton has gone on a rant, ripping Hackett & the coaches for the appalling job they did at the Broncos last year, & ripping into the Jets too, don't think i've ever heard a coach with similar trash talking before. 

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/38081850/sean-payton-rips-nathaniel-hackett-broncos-job-jabs-jets

Will it still be Hacketts fault when his Broncos finish fourth again?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68245 on: August 4, 2023, 08:31:19 am »
Hall of fame game already?!?!
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,053
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68246 on: August 4, 2023, 09:09:30 am »
I mean it sort of counts. ish.
Logged

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68247 on: August 4, 2023, 01:50:28 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on August  4, 2023, 09:09:30 am
I mean it sort of counts. ish.

It's just that the offseason just flew by!! Pre-season games are in, what, 3-4 weeks ?!
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,053
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68248 on: August 4, 2023, 02:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on August  4, 2023, 01:50:28 pm
It's just that the offseason just flew by!! Pre-season games are in, what, 3-4 weeks ?!

All that matters is that the season is next month!
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 914
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68249 on: August 5, 2023, 05:30:45 pm »
My annual predictions will come later this month.........Do I have any shocking surprises?!?! Is that a Patriots winning season I hear!!
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,076
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68250 on: Yesterday at 12:09:10 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on August  4, 2023, 01:50:28 pm
It's just that the offseason just flew by!! Pre-season games are in, what, 3-4 weeks ?!

 Preseason is now rounds [4 with hall of fame game], season starts for real in 5 weeks & some intriguing games in week 1 too.

Preseason is garbage, starters never play a full game [often never play any preseason games], the only real preseason interest is following the team that's featured on hard knocks.

Hard knocks is going top be interesting this year as Jets are reluctant featured team, forced into appearing, main issue teams have with hard knocks is when it comes to cutting players, coaches don't want that to be filmed.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68251 on: Yesterday at 12:26:27 am »
I'm really excited about the Steelers' chances this season. The defense looks right up there, plenty of weapons on offense, and perhaps some semblance of an offensive line to protect Pickett.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,903
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68252 on: Yesterday at 09:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 12:09:10 am
Preseason is now rounds [4 with hall of fame game], season starts for real in 5 weeks & some intriguing games in week 1 too.

Preseason is garbage, starters never play a full game [often never play any preseason games], the only real preseason interest is following the team that's featured on hard knocks.

Hard knocks is going top be interesting this year as Jets are reluctant featured team, forced into appearing, main issue teams have with hard knocks is when it comes to cutting players, coaches don't want that to be filmed.

I saw an article that suggested the Jets have put their foot down and are refusing to show cuts, which seems fair and the league would have a tough time pushing back against that stance.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,053
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68253 on: Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 12:26:27 am
I'm really excited about the Steelers' chances this season. The defense looks right up there, plenty of weapons on offense, and perhaps some semblance of an offensive line to protect Pickett.

Could also end up 4th in their division though.

Either way they're still one of the teams I'm intending to go see so if they're shit it just means tickets might be cheaper.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68254 on: Yesterday at 09:14:46 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm
Could also end up 4th in their division though.

Either way they're still one of the teams I'm intending to go see so if they're shit it just means tickets might be cheaper.
The division is stacked but somehow every year they not the worst team
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,053
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68255 on: Yesterday at 09:19:08 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:14:46 pm
The division is stacked but somehow every year they not the worst team

if I had to bet it'd be on the browns but that's just because they're the browns.

as ever an injury could fuck any of them over.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68256 on: Yesterday at 09:22:14 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:19:08 pm
if I had to bet it'd be on the browns but that's just because they're the browns.

as ever an injury could fuck any of them over.
I agree I like the adds by them. Browns really need Watson to be good, he was bad last year also factoring in that didn't play for an year is part of it.
Steelers my questions is Pickett how good is he but Tomlin seems to find a way to get the most out of his team every year
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,053
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68257 on: Yesterday at 09:26:52 pm »
the seating plan for the stadium in pittsburgh (whatever an acrisure is) is really fucking odd as well.
Logged

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68258 on: Today at 08:58:57 am »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 12:26:27 am
I'm really excited about the Steelers' chances this season. The defense looks right up there, plenty of weapons on offense, and perhaps some semblance of an offensive line to protect Pickett.

They're definitely heading in the right direction. Can't see them finishing above Ravens or Bengals though
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1702 1703 1704 1705 1706 [1707]   Go Up
« previous next »
 