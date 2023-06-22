On a more positive note: only 77 days until the 2023 season starts.
I know in recently the Rams have become a little disliked due to our business model in recent years but having been a fan since the St Louis Jeff Fisher days I am buzzing that I am finally going to LA in November to watch us vs the Seahawks at the SoFi. Missing the London games this year but cannot wait to see an NFL game in the US. Yeah it might not be Green Bay or Chicago in terms of atmosphere but still
it looks like some stadium that. I've plans to bugger off to the US myself in november this season, other side of the country though so the weather will be considerably worse than it is in LA!
Yeah when I bought the tickets you had a virtual view of the stadium and the images on the tv dont do it justice, it looks incredible. To get a divisional game as well just adds to the excitement.Yeah I imagine if youre going to NY or Buffalo it might be slightly different conditions
so much dumb in this one,https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/jack-jones-arrested-gun-charges-patriots-cornerback-airport/owrtiq1caht0ddv2djxo3een. Gotta think Kraft will boot his ass outta Foxboro soonish.
8 people looking for Frankfurt tickets, best queue 393k any spares lads
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Saw there was over a million sessions in the queue and we think we have problems.
Unfortunately not.I've come to the conclusion that beyond the Wembley Jags game, the best way of getting NFL tickets is flying to the US to watch. Cost is obviously potentially prohibitive but getting tickets normally isn't for a lot of games.Just wish I chose to support an East Coast team. Doing a Sat to Mon (or Fri to Sun night) type trip is do-able to East Coast, with a game on Sunday afternoon. Impossible without a more extended visit to West Coast to watch the 49ers.
Quarterback on Netflix out today
Kirk Cousins quoting Thatcher inside the first 10 minutes
Bit of a long article, but how the Jon Gruden email leaks has backfired on Dan Snyderhttps://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/37965420/the-secret-history-dan-snyder-demise-washington-commanders-owner
