The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
June 22, 2023, 04:52:42 pm
In fairness to TM, what are they meant to do re:process and everyone giving out?

NFL put the games (and wait til Germany sales....) into stadiums much smaller than e.g. Wembley and Munich.

They randomized the queue for everyone at sale time to avoid last year's debacle of people queuing at 8am by accident.

Of course should manually/scrape 3rd party site data and cancel/ban resellers - but still be lot of moaning about the process itself.
Re: The NFL Thread
June 22, 2023, 04:55:26 pm
Ticketmaster have capped resale prices in the UK anyway I think, so any touts will likely be reselling through other platforms
Re: The NFL Thread
June 22, 2023, 08:41:20 pm
On a more positive note: only 77 days until the 2023 season starts.
Re: The NFL Thread
June 22, 2023, 10:28:44 pm
Quote from: dalarr on June 22, 2023, 08:41:20 pm
On a more positive note: only 77 days until the 2023 season starts.
Yeah I'm always conflicted about the start of the NFL season.

On the one hand, fantastic for obvious reasons. But on the other hand, this generally signals the start of weather being crap once more and daylight lasting what feels like 3 hours   ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
June 24, 2023, 03:53:27 pm
so much dumb in this one,https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/jack-jones-arrested-gun-charges-patriots-cornerback-airport/owrtiq1caht0ddv2djxo3een. Gotta think Kraft will boot his ass outta Foxboro soonish.
Re: The NFL Thread
June 24, 2023, 06:34:23 pm
I know recently the Rams have become a little disliked due to our business model but having been a fan since the St Louis Jeff Fisher days I am buzzing that I am finally going to LA in November to watch us vs the Seahawks at the SoFi.

Missing the London games this year but cannot wait to see an NFL game in the US. Yeah it might not be Green Bay or Chicago in terms of atmosphere but still :)
Re: The NFL Thread
June 24, 2023, 06:48:01 pm
Quote from: redan on June 24, 2023, 06:34:23 pm
I know in recently the Rams have become a little disliked due to our business model in recent years but having been a fan since the St Louis Jeff Fisher days I am buzzing that I am finally going to LA in November to watch us vs the Seahawks at the SoFi.

Missing the London games this year but cannot wait to see an NFL game in the US. Yeah it might not be Green Bay or Chicago in terms of atmosphere but still :)

it looks like some stadium that.

I've plans to bugger off to the US myself in november this season, other side of the country though so the weather will be considerably worse than it is in LA!
Re: The NFL Thread
June 24, 2023, 08:17:25 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 24, 2023, 06:48:01 pm
it looks like some stadium that.

I've plans to bugger off to the US myself in november this season, other side of the country though so the weather will be considerably worse than it is in LA!
Yeah when I bought the tickets you had a virtual view of the stadium and the images on the tv dont do it justice, it looks incredible. To get a divisional game as well just adds to the excitement.

Yeah I imagine if youre going to NY or Buffalo it might be slightly different conditions :)
Re: The NFL Thread
June 24, 2023, 09:32:20 pm
Quote from: redan on June 24, 2023, 08:17:25 pm
Yeah when I bought the tickets you had a virtual view of the stadium and the images on the tv dont do it justice, it looks incredible. To get a divisional game as well just adds to the excitement.

Yeah I imagine if youre going to NY or Buffalo it might be slightly different conditions :)
Those virtual views seem to be a league-wide thing, and it's very useful!
Re: The NFL Thread
June 25, 2023, 05:44:39 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on June 24, 2023, 03:53:27 pm
so much dumb in this one,https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/jack-jones-arrested-gun-charges-patriots-cornerback-airport/owrtiq1caht0ddv2djxo3een. Gotta think Kraft will boot his ass outta Foxboro soonish.

I believe Jack Jones was quite vocal criticising Ja Morant over Morant's incidents, then Jones goes & does something even dumber. :duh
Re: The NFL Thread
June 26, 2023, 03:27:34 am
I see the gamepass has moved over to DAZN, rather annoyingly they want a one off full payment for the gamepass for next season, won't let you pay in installments, like they previously did.
Re: The NFL Thread
June 27, 2023, 11:03:36 am
8 people looking for Frankfurt tickets, best queue 393k :lmao

any spares lads
Re: The NFL Thread
June 27, 2023, 12:06:50 pm
Quote from: bryanod on June 27, 2023, 11:03:36 am
8 people looking for Frankfurt tickets, best queue 393k :lmao

any spares lads

Unfortunately not.

I've come to the conclusion that beyond the Wembley Jags game, the best way of getting NFL tickets is flying to the US to watch. Cost is obviously potentially prohibitive but getting tickets normally isn't for a lot of games.

Just wish I chose to support an East Coast team. Doing a Sat to Mon (or Fri to Sun night) type trip is do-able to East Coast, with a game on Sunday afternoon. Impossible without a more extended visit to West Coast to watch the 49ers.
Re: The NFL Thread
June 27, 2023, 12:13:30 pm
Sold out in 15 minutes apparently. But that's no surprise.

I'd quite like to go to a game in deutschland but I wouldn't even try for a few years.
Re: The NFL Thread
June 27, 2023, 12:21:42 pm
Saw there was over a million sessions in the queue ;D and we think we have problems.
Re: The NFL Thread
June 27, 2023, 01:42:29 pm
Quote from: swoopy on June 27, 2023, 12:21:42 pm
Saw there was over a million sessions in the queue ;D and we think we have problems.

We had a 1.4mn place amongst them so yeah....

Quote from: Jookie on June 27, 2023, 12:06:50 pm
Unfortunately not.

I've come to the conclusion that beyond the Wembley Jags game, the best way of getting NFL tickets is flying to the US to watch. Cost is obviously potentially prohibitive but getting tickets normally isn't for a lot of games.

Just wish I chose to support an East Coast team. Doing a Sat to Mon (or Fri to Sun night) type trip is do-able to East Coast, with a game on Sunday afternoon. Impossible without a more extended visit to West Coast to watch the 49ers.

I'm already booked in to NY flights were 340eur and NY Miami fangroup get 1k seats together tailgate transport for like 100quid. So yeah not anymore expensive than flying to London or Germany and staying day or two really!
Re: The NFL Thread
June 28, 2023, 06:17:56 am
Re: The NFL Thread
June 28, 2023, 06:43:36 am
RIP
Re: The NFL Thread
July 12, 2023, 09:01:02 am
Quarterback on Netflix out today  8)
Re: The NFL Thread
July 12, 2023, 07:09:43 pm
Quote from: redwillow on July 12, 2023, 09:01:02 am
Quarterback on Netflix out today  8)

Kirk Cousins quoting Thatcher inside the first 10 minutes  :butt
Re: The NFL Thread
July 12, 2023, 08:09:01 pm
the bucs have shown off their new/old orange gear. they'll be popular.
Re: The NFL Thread
July 12, 2023, 10:00:45 pm
Quote from: AshbourneRed on July 12, 2023, 07:09:43 pm
Kirk Cousins quoting Thatcher inside the first 10 minutes  :butt
I cant tell this disappointed or shocked? I would expect that from him
Re: The NFL Thread
July 13, 2023, 01:26:30 am
Has the team featured on this years Hard Knocks been decided yet, or are they not having a series this year, as it's only a couple of weeks before training camp starts?

I've answered my own question

The NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year's team on HBO's "Hard Knocks," sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/37999161/sources-nfl-picks-jets-hard-knocks
Re: The NFL Thread
July 13, 2023, 08:04:52 am
the jets were the obvious choice
Re: The NFL Thread
July 16, 2023, 10:51:34 pm
Bit of a long article, but how the Jon Gruden email leaks has backfired on Dan Snyder

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/37965420/the-secret-history-dan-snyder-demise-washington-commanders-owner
Re: The NFL Thread
July 17, 2023, 12:55:13 am
Quote from: Statto Red on July 16, 2023, 10:51:34 pm
Bit of a long article, but how the Jon Gruden email leaks has backfired on Dan Snyder

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/37965420/the-secret-history-dan-snyder-demise-washington-commanders-owner

It's a comical article in that it's all over the place and very winding - but ultimately - THANK YOU LEAKED EMAILS!!!

The utter and pure HELL that is Dan Snyder's ownership for the last 30 years is finally over.

Now why Roger Goodell gets a pass is beyond me!
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:08:33 pm
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:12:44 pm
ding dong.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:19:13 pm
Who replaces Snyder as the worst owner in the NFL now?
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:10:19 am
Haslam and it can't really be close?

