Ah I see thanks for clarification.



A group led by Josh Harris, the co-owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, reached an agreement to buy the Washington Commanders from owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, the sides announced Friday.



The group agreed to pay a record $6.05 billion for the team, sources told ESPN. The previous record sale for a sports franchise had been set in August, when a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton bought the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion.



https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/37618587/group-led-josh-harris-finalizes-deal-buy-commanders



All good mate, I wasn't clear. Because I'm a sad act, I also think it's a bit off that the Jags play in London back to back, having a travel/acclimatisation advantage over the others (on top of the advantage of going every year)when you see the billions the Commies go for, it starts to make sense of all the US owners trying to collude to turn football into a closed shop - they all want a taste