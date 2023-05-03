Draft grades exist only to give the people who make up draft grades something to do.



Draft grades will also be dictated by what picks you have.Some of the better teams have limited number of high draft picks. Therefore its always harder to score highly because you arent picking those players in the Top15-20.There were a few outliers to that this draft thought. Eagles, Lions and Seahawks all had 2 1st round draft picks coming off a season with a winning record. Thats quite unusual. Eagles and Seahawks exploited this somewhat and got great picks. More ability to pick best available player than look to fill huge gaps in roster..Flip side is a team like the Rams in previous seasons where they are a perennial Super Bowl contender but very rarely get great draft grades due to lack of high picks. Same with 49ers this draft. 1st scheduled pick was 99. Outside of compensatory picks they had no picks in 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th round. They do have CMC and Trey Lance to show for those picks though. Whats going to help them win next season -CMC or a group of 2nd-4th round picks?