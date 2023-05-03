« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1699 1700 1701 1702 1703 [1704]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2345507 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,542
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68120 on: May 3, 2023, 01:37:55 pm »
Draft grades exist only to give the people who make up draft grades something to do.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,593
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68121 on: May 3, 2023, 01:49:20 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  3, 2023, 01:37:55 pm
Draft grades exist only to give the people who make up draft grades something to do.

Draft grades will also be dictated by what picks you have.

Some of the better teams have limited number of high draft picks. Therefore its always harder to score highly because you arent picking those players in the Top15-20.

There were a few outliers to that this draft thought. Eagles, Lions and Seahawks all had 2 1st round draft picks coming off a season with a winning record. Thats quite unusual. Eagles and Seahawks exploited this somewhat and got great picks. More ability to pick best available player than look to fill huge gaps in roster..

Flip side is a team like the Rams in previous seasons where they are a perennial Super Bowl contender but very rarely get great draft grades due to lack of high picks. Same with 49ers this draft. 1st scheduled pick was 99. Outside of compensatory picks they had no picks in 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th round. They do have CMC and Trey Lance to show for those picks though. Whats going to help them win next season -CMC or a group of 2nd-4th round picks?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,408
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68122 on: May 4, 2023, 09:59:52 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  3, 2023, 01:37:55 pm
Draft grades exist only to give the people who make up draft grades something to do.

Well they can't start doing mock drafts for about another 6 months so they have to find something else to do.

It is surprising that they don't bin off some of these "experts" when some of them are more wrong than a dozen gary nevilles.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68123 on: May 4, 2023, 10:06:16 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on May  4, 2023, 09:59:52 am
Well they can't start doing mock drafts for about another 6 months so they have to find something else to do.

It is surprising that they don't bin off some of these "experts" when some of them are more wrong than a dozen gary nevilles.
Im pretty sure 2024 Mock Drafts are already out.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,408
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68124 on: May 4, 2023, 10:58:34 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on May  4, 2023, 10:06:16 am
Im pretty sure 2024 Mock Drafts are already out.


Ok, they can't start the updated weekly ones then.  ;D
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,542
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68125 on: Yesterday at 09:43:35 pm »
Yes, this is the announcement to the announcement.

2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday May 11, 8pm ET on
@NFLNetwork
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,067
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68126 on: Yesterday at 10:53:02 pm »
Isn't the scheduling already known in terms of who faces who? Apart from inter division rivalries, don't they take turns facing other divisions each season? Or maybe I've got this wrong.

I guess it's just about which day/time slot the games are played right? Or is there more to the schedule being announced..
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,542
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68127 on: Yesterday at 11:28:23 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:53:02 pm
Isn't the scheduling already known in terms of who faces who? Apart from inter division rivalries, don't they take turns facing other divisions each season? Or maybe I've got this wrong.

I guess it's just about which day/time slot the games are played right? Or is there more to the schedule being announced..

yeah they know who, it's just a matter of when.

I'm intending to actually head over and watch at least a couple of games this year so I give a shit more than usual.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68128 on: Yesterday at 11:29:27 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:53:02 pm
Isn't the scheduling already known in terms of who faces who? Apart from inter division rivalries, don't they take turns facing other divisions each season? Or maybe I've got this wrong.

I guess it's just about which day/time slot the games are played right? Or is there more to the schedule being announced..
Yes is just about the day/time slot etc.
it you play one conference from AFC and NFC from another division everybody twice, plus everybody else  your conference based on your division finish(1st play 1st place teams) and one interconference based on finish too(with 17 games)
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-17-game-schedule-heres-how-the-complicated-scheduling-formula-will-work-with-the-extra-game/
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,720
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68129 on: Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:28:23 pm
yeah they know who, it's just a matter of when.

I'm intending to actually head over and watch at least a couple of games this year so I give a shit more than usual.

Yep, all the teams have known who they're playing since week 18 of regular season [as 3 fixtures are based on division placement], it's the exact dates & times they're waiting for.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,067
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68130 on: Today at 12:30:05 am »
Ta lads  :wave  Yeah I guess it'll be interesting to see what's the season opener and Sun/Mon night games.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,720
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68131 on: Today at 01:43:42 am »
Just a thought, the NHL has just had it's draft lottery, thinking whether NFL should follow suit with it's own draft lottery, similar rules to the NHL that non playoff teams get drawn out, stops the tanking for top draft picks & all that?
Logged
#Sausages

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,593
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68132 on: Today at 07:42:55 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:43:42 am
Just a thought, the NHL has just had it's draft lottery, thinking whether NFL should follow suit with it's own draft lottery, similar rules to the NHL that non playoff teams get drawn out, stops the tanking for top draft picks & all that?

Does NHL have a salary cap with minimum and maximum spend?

The minimum spend, in theory, stops NFL teams having a really poor roster. However, you do still see teams in rebuild phase who look like they arent trying to maximise wins. Arizona Cardinals look like that type of team for 2023. Colt McCoy at QB. Hopkins and Budda Baker supposedly on the trade block. Stockpiling draft picks for 2024.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,542
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68133 on: Today at 08:09:58 am »
I think there's some merit in maybe the bottom 5 teams having a lottery or something, but last year's texans will tell you tanking doesn't always take place anyway.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,593
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68134 on: Today at 08:53:47 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:09:58 am
I think there's some merit in maybe the bottom 5 teams having a lottery or something, but last year's texans will tell you tanking doesn't always take place anyway.

Texans won their final game in the last few seconds.

That win denied them the No1 pick.

Players are playing for their futures so I dont think players tank. Organisations can try and make it harder for their team to win though
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 1699 1700 1701 1702 1703 [1704]   Go Up
« previous next »
 