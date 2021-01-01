Not a good draft for the "don't take a RB in round 1" crew
I guess the Lions with their multitude of picks would rather the talent they want than care much about value.Fair enough, but they've got other holes to fill.And I forgot they got Montgomery too. What's the point?
As an eagles fan, I wanted Bijan, purely for how ridiculous our offence would have been. But to pick up Carter at 9 and Smith at 30 is just fuckin outrageous. Many had us taking Smith at 10. What a fantastic first round. 🤯
Eagles rebuilding that DL which so much young talent in the last two drafts is pretty insane. Now lets them concentrate on that OL over the next couple of years.
Bears predicted to get a tackle and they get a tackle.
i swear it used to be 3mins on the clock? has it changed this year? fml
They really only need a Guard and RT at some point.They have Kelce replacement already on the team.
Oh true I forgot about them getting Kelces replacement in already. Even better for them done a hell of a job of keeping the trenches the strong point of that team.
