i swear it used to be 3mins on the clock? has it changed this year? fml



It varies from round to round, reducing from ten minutes in round 1 to seven minutes to make picks in the second round, five minutes for regular or compensatory picks in rounds 3-6 and four minutes in round 7.While a little annoying, besides the higher interest in the first couple of rounds, there's probably a higher chance of trades happening too and those will eat into the time after all.