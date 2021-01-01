« previous next »
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68080 on: Today at 02:22:54 am »
I think that's a good spot for carter if there are 'character issues' there.

Half of these kids getting their names called today will be mediocre at best anyway.
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68081 on: Today at 02:24:45 am »
Interesting draft policy by the Eagles, going for the best defensive player in the draft. Maybe other teams should try that.
Offline MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68082 on: Today at 02:26:34 am »
Delighted to get one of the best players in it. Eagles need to get his head in the right place because its clear the fella isnt doing well.
Offline MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68083 on: Today at 02:28:25 am »
Give me Gibbs at 30 or more likely trade back and still get a rb
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68084 on: Today at 02:28:56 am »
Bears predicted to get a tackle and they get a tackle.
Offline skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68085 on: Today at 02:36:43 am »
Lions have a fun young talented team and can add a lot this draft.  Let's see.
Offline skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68086 on: Today at 02:38:02 am »
Soo...... I will not be keeping Deandre Swift in the RAWK Flea Flicker league lol.
Offline cdav

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68087 on: Today at 02:38:10 am »
Who had 2 rbs in the top 12, bonkers
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68088 on: Today at 02:38:12 am »
Not a good draft for the "don't take a RB in round 1" crew
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68089 on: Today at 02:38:32 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:38:12 am
Not a good draft for the "don't take a RB in round 1" crew
It still terrible value. He good but lol
Offline skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68090 on: Today at 02:40:48 am »
I guess the Lions with their multitude of picks would rather the talent they want than care much about value.

Fair enough, but they've got other holes to fill.

And I forgot they got Montgomery too.  What's the point?
Offline MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68091 on: Today at 02:41:11 am »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68092 on: Today at 02:41:19 am »
Most of the Lions fans I know are pissed with that pick. I assumed it would be Gonzalez
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68093 on: Today at 02:42:01 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:40:48 am
I guess the Lions with their multitude of picks would rather the talent they want than care much about value.

Fair enough, but they've got other holes to fill.

And I forgot they got Montgomery too.  What's the point?

Goff is going to throw 4 paases per game?
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68094 on: Today at 02:53:35 am »
Ne trading his pick to screw the jets out of getting an OT. Jets Revenge is still there
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68095 on: Today at 04:17:02 am »
Bills trading up to take the top TE off the board, that the Cowboys were lining up, so Cowboys take DT instead with their pick.
Online Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68096 on: Today at 04:35:40 am »
Damn was hoping we wouldnt get the usual run on the top receivers this year and one of them would fall to the Colts at the start of the second.

Just been Hyatt is still available. Yes please!
Offline jonkrux

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68097 on: Today at 04:54:04 am »
As an eagles fan, I wanted Bijan, purely for how ridiculous our offence would have been. But to pick up Carter at 9 and Smith at 30 is just fuckin outrageous. Many had us taking Smith at 10. What a fantastic first round. 🤯
Online Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68098 on: Today at 04:57:56 am »
Eagles rebuilding that DL which so much young talent in the last two drafts is pretty insane. Now lets them concentrate on that OL over the next couple of years.
Offline MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68099 on: Today at 05:02:59 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:54:04 am
As an eagles fan, I wanted Bijan, purely for how ridiculous our offence would have been. But to pick up Carter at 9 and Smith at 30 is just fuckin outrageous. Many had us taking Smith at 10. What a fantastic first round. 🤯
Yeah I wanted Robinson myself but this sounds very good. Surprised him and gibbs went so early.
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68100 on: Today at 05:13:05 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 04:57:56 am
Eagles rebuilding that DL which so much young talent in the last two drafts is pretty insane. Now lets them concentrate on that OL over the next couple of years.
They really only need a Guard and RT at some point.
They have Kelce replacement already on the team.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68101 on: Today at 05:19:27 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:28:56 am
Bears predicted to get a tackle and they get a tackle.

Nice little bonus of an extra pick without losing out on a player they wanted, although I do wonder who they would have gone for if both Johnson and Wright were still there for their pick. Luckily, they avoided Skoronski as they need an OT and not an OT who will probably have to move inside to Guard.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68102 on: Today at 05:24:01 am »
Quote from: Zaffarious on Today at 01:13:31 am
i swear it used to be 3mins on the clock? has it changed this year? fml

It varies from round to round, reducing from ten minutes in round 1 to seven minutes to make picks in the second round, five minutes for regular or compensatory picks in rounds 3-6 and four minutes in round 7.

While a little annoying, besides the higher interest in the first couple of rounds, there's probably a higher chance of trades happening too and those will eat into the time after all.
Online Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68103 on: Today at 05:52:36 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 05:13:05 am
They really only need a Guard and RT at some point.
They have Kelce replacement already on the team.

Oh true I forgot about them getting Kelces replacement in already. Even better for them done a hell of a job of keeping the trenches the strong point of that team.
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68104 on: Today at 05:56:51 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 05:52:36 am
Oh true I forgot about them getting Kelces replacement in already. Even better for them done a hell of a job of keeping the trenches the strong point of that team.
Yea Jurgens probably starts at rg this year but moves to center whenever Kelce hangs it up. Dickerson played Center at Bama too irc but he not long term center
