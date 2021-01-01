« previous next »
voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68000 on: Yesterday at 09:29:10 pm »
The ravens and Lamar appear to have finally agreed terms
Logged

Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68001 on: Yesterday at 09:44:43 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:29:10 pm
The ravens and Lamar appear to have finally agreed terms
A bigger deal than Hurts got according to Rapaport (he got $255m/5 yrs)
Logged




RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68002 on: Yesterday at 09:56:48 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:29:10 pm
The ravens and Lamar appear to have finally agreed terms
5 years 260 Mil 185 mil guaranteed. Highest paid QB in the NFL history. He also saved 7.8 Mil in agent fees. Also this will likely stand till Burrow and Allen get deals
Logged

MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68003 on: Yesterday at 09:57:14 pm »
Whos the guy on skysprts the GM of?
Logged

Rosario

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68004 on: Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:56:48 pm
5 years 260 Mil 185 mil guaranteed. Highest paid QB in the NFL history. He also saved 7.8 Mil in agent fees. Also this will likely stand till Burrow and Allen get deals

You mean Burrow and Herbert? Allens already been paid.
Logged

voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68005 on: Yesterday at 10:26:07 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:57:14 pm
Whos the guy on skysprts the GM of?

Ex Vikings
Logged

RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68006 on: Yesterday at 10:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm
You mean Burrow and Herbert? Allens already been paid.
Yea Herbert my bad.
Logged

Rob K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68007 on: Yesterday at 11:06:54 pm »
They gonna start soon or is it gonna be like a champions league draw where its a load of waffling on for a hour first?
Logged


MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68008 on: Yesterday at 11:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on Yesterday at 11:06:54 pm
They gonna start soon or is it gonna be like a champions league draw where its a load of waffling on for a hour first?
1am start and will go for around 4 hours..
Logged

Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68009 on: Yesterday at 11:49:56 pm »
Once it starts, teams have 10 minutes to make their pick once they're on the clock, it's only 31 teams picking tonight as Miami forfeited their pick over Tom Brady tapping up scandal.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:52:22 pm by Statto Red »
Logged


voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68010 on: Today at 12:54:32 am »
Quote from: Rob K on Yesterday at 11:06:54 pm
They gonna start soon or is it gonna be like a champions league draw where its a load of waffling on for a hour first?

In round one they do love to string it out.
Logged

Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68011 on: Today at 12:57:42 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:54:32 am
In round one they do love to string it out.
The really annoying one is they start the draft at 1.00 and give the first team ten minutes to pick. They've already had 3 fucking months to decide who they're picking.
Logged




voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68012 on: Today at 01:02:36 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:57:42 am
The really annoying one is they start the draft at 1.00 and give the first team ten minutes to pick. They've already had 3 fucking months to decide who they're picking.

I've no doubt they're 100% told to use all their time.
Logged

cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68013 on: Today at 01:06:26 am »
How many QBs in the top 5 picks do we reckon?
Logged

voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68014 on: Today at 01:07:38 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:06:26 am
How many QBs in the top 5 picks do we reckon?

2 if there are no trades but if a team swaps with arizona it could be 3.

or I could be 1 out either way
Logged

potatomato33

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68015 on: Today at 01:08:39 am »
Why is Goddell getting booed?
Logged

Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68016 on: Today at 01:09:17 am »
Quote from: potatomato33 on Today at 01:08:39 am
Why is Goddell getting booed?

Its draft tradition. ;D
Logged


Zaffarious

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68017 on: Today at 01:09:28 am »
its a tradition :D
Logged

Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68018 on: Today at 01:10:36 am »
It's fucking Bryce Young, everyone knows it, get on with it.
Logged




potatomato33

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68019 on: Today at 01:12:04 am »
Ah, thanks for the explanation!
Logged

Zaffarious

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68020 on: Today at 01:13:31 am »
i swear it used to be 3mins on the clock? has it changed this year? fml
Logged

MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68021 on: Today at 01:15:38 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:10:36 am
It's fucking Bryce Young, everyone knows it, get on with it.
Unless theirs any trading up or down every pick should be straight forward I would have thought so no need for much time on any of the picks?
Logged

MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68022 on: Today at 01:20:07 am »
Is there any sort of stats on the success of trading up like the panthers have? I guess it would be hard to work out.
Logged

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68023 on: Today at 01:21:16 am »
Well least we've got a decent QB for next season. Will see how it works out.

Just don't fucking overthrow everything like Mayfield.
Logged

voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68024 on: Today at 01:22:09 am »
And it's what everyone expected. Things get a bit more interesting now.

He's got the same suit on as kelce wore with the weird extra sleeve thing.
Logged

cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68025 on: Today at 01:22:10 am »
No surprise with #1

Who do we think the first trade/ surprise will be? Arizona at 3?
Logged

Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68026 on: Today at 01:22:42 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:15:38 am
Unless theirs any trading up or down every pick should be straight forward I would have thought so no need for much time on any of the picks?
Big doubt if Arizona are going to pick at #3. They don't have many picks and have so many holes to fill.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"


