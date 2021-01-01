The ravens and Lamar appear to have finally agreed terms
5 years 260 Mil 185 mil guaranteed. Highest paid QB in the NFL history. He also saved 7.8 Mil in agent fees. Also this will likely stand till Burrow and Allen get deals
Whos the guy on skysprts the GM of?
You mean Burrow and Herbert? Allens already been paid.
They gonna start soon or is it gonna be like a champions league draw where its a load of waffling on for a hour first?
In round one they do love to string it out.
The really annoying one is they start the draft at 1.00 and give the first team ten minutes to pick. They've already had 3 fucking months to decide who they're picking.
How many QBs in the top 5 picks do we reckon?
Why is Goddell getting booed?
It's fucking Bryce Young, everyone knows it, get on with it.
Unless theirs any trading up or down every pick should be straight forward I would have thought so no need for much time on any of the picks?
