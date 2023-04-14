« previous next »
The NFL Thread

I quite like the Lions picks ups in free agency so far

I wonder what it means for the former 1st round (and 3rd overall) pick Jeff Okudah.


I suppose we know now.

Okudah traded to Falcons for a 5th round pick.

Feels little compensation for a former 3rd overall pick entering his 4th season. However, 10M cap hit is the killer for a CB4. Im assuming Sutton, CJ Gardener-Johnson and Moseley would be ahead of Okudah in pecking order.

Not sure how Atlanta will use Okudah given they already have AJ Terrell and Casey Hayward. Maybe hes a long term insurance policy for Hayward.

Whatever reason Okudah isnt getting his 5th year option picked up. Massive financial impact for him unless he shines this season at Atlanta
I suppose we know now.

Okudah traded to Falcons for a 5th round pick.

Feels little compensation for a former 3rd overall pick entering his 4th season. However, 10M cap hit is the killer for a CB4. Im assuming Sutton, CJ Gardener-Johnson and Moseley would be ahead of Okudah in pecking order.

Not sure how Atlanta will use Okudah given they already have AJ Terrell and Casey Hayward. Maybe hes a long term insurance policy for Hayward.

Whatever reason Okudah isnt getting his 5th year option picked up. Massive financial impact for him unless he shines this season at Atlanta
Hayward can play the slot irc. Also mostly just feels like taking a shot at him doing well.
Jalen Hurts just got paid big time.

 Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts have reached an agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed,
yeah he got all the monies. 3rd most ever in guarantees I think
Lamar Jackson's just whipped his calculator out.
damar hamlin will play again.
Does anyone know when the tickets go on sale for the games in the UK? How difficult is it to get tickets? This will be my 1st time trying to get them.
Does anyone know when the tickets go on sale for the games in the UK? How difficult is it to get tickets? This will be my 1st time trying to get them.

They haven't announced the fixtures or dates yet. The tickets usually go on sale around May / June time though for the UK games. I've always found it easy to get them when I've wanted them, but like LFC, demand always outstrips supply and it sells out in a few hours. You are usually good to pickup resale tickets in the leadup to the games if you refresh constantly too.
Last season the International games have been announced the same time as the rest of the schedule in early May, tickets then went on sale June/July, season 21 was a little later because of covid restrictions.
Seems like Dan Snyder is close to selling the Washington Terriblenames to the owner of the Philly Sixers for $6bn.
Nice to see good things happen to good people I suppose.

DING DONG! THE DICKHEADS DEAD!!!!!!!!!!!

I can't tell you how happy the Washington fanbase is about this (which has eroded over 30 years).

From being one of the best organizations for 20 years under Jack Kent Cooke and Joe Gibbs - to an utter mess because Todd Boehly Littel Danny "Napolean" Snyder wanted to play fantasy manager.

One of the most despicable owners in any sport, at any time. One of the worst people in the world to boot - fostering a Wolf of Wall street culture at the management level -being tone deaf to his fans - and being an outright clown at all times.

Even if the 'skins still suck for a few years - WHO CARES!!
I am happy for commies fans. They deserve better.
Who will now take over Snyders place as the worse owner in sports? ;D
Should be an interesting few days leading up to the draft. Always potential for few big trades.

Will Texans move down from No.2? Some rumours that this may happen but I'm not convinced. Maybe the Titans move up into this position to take a QB. I'm sure the Texans will have offers but just don't see how proceed without a potential long term QB.

Will Cardinals move down and trade that No.3 pick to a QB hungry team? I think this is possible. Arizona may still view Kyler Murray as long term QB. Equally they may view this as a 3 year rebuild. Get more picks this year to build out the roster and potentially be in position to trade Murray next off season and potentially draft Caleb Williams in 2024.

Will Cardinals go into full re-build mode and trade DeAndre Hopkins and/or Buddha Baker before the draft? Probably linked to the above and how Arizona view their rebuild.

Will the Rodgers trade to Jets, finally go through? I expect it will. Maybe a 2023 2nd rounder plus a 2024 conditional 1st or 2nd (depending if Rodgers plays in 2024 or not).

Will Trey Lance be traded by 49ers? Some noise on this and potential interest from Vikings and Texans. Now potentially the Texans could trade for Lance (maybe give up a 2nd rounder) and then trade back from the No.2 position to gain more picks. It's be a ballsy move but DeMeco Ryans would be in a good position to evaluate Lance's potential for a team in re-build mode. I think Lance isnlt right for 49ers since they can't really commit to a project at QB given where the rest of their roster is at. They are in a ever narrowing Super Bowl window.

I'm sure there's loads of other potential trades that could happen. Some noise about Brandon Aiyuk being traded to the Giants or Ravens. I don't see it currently happening but it's possible.

seahawks might trade down, I think they've got a lot of prior form for doing so in multiple drafts.


anyway the cardinals have new gear and it is fucking boring.



"ARIZONA" looks shit and like a generic college team, the solid red with a white lid will look crap in general, and the white, while not bad, just looks like ohio state.
Who will now take over Snyders place as the worse owner in sports? ;D

Jim Dolan is surely on the shortlist.
looks like the designer gave up, got stoned and put on the big lebowski. im sure kyler's outfit is in the dream sequence
Thought this was very funny from the Colts GM.

https://youtu.be/JeEzWZ7SyLs
rodgers to the jets has finally seemingly been worked out.

Jets get:
🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).

Packers get:
🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.


Seems like a lot and a pretty low % for that 2nd next year to become a first. Especially if he spews it after 1 season.
Packers got a pretty good return for a player who is 40 in December and only wanted to join one team
Excited to be all-in for winning for a change but not excited for Rodgers' personality nor the compensation.

Rodgers could just retire after a meh season next year, and the Jets would have no first-rounder in 2024.
Excited to be all-in for winning for a change but not excited for Rodgers' personality nor the compensation.

Rodgers could just retire after a meh season next year, and the Jets would have no first-rounder in 2024.

Not like the Jets have done much good (until last year) with those first rounders in the past. It's worth the price of admission for the entertainment alone.
rodgers to the jets has finally seemingly been worked out.

Jets get:
🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).

Packers get:
🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.


Seems like a lot and a pretty low % for that 2nd next year to become a first. Especially if he spews it after 1 season.
Fair deal, I dont think they best in the AFC east is going to be problem
Is it me or anyone else feel like this week is going to be one of the more interesting drafts, no sure fire no1 pick [although most are saying Bryce Young will be no1 pick], be interesting see if the Cards trade down from 3rd pick.

 
rodgers to the jets has finally seemingly been worked out.

Jets get:
🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).

Packers get:
🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.


Seems like a lot and a pretty low % for that 2nd next year to become a first. Especially if he spews it after 1 season.
weird from the Jets, reminds me of the Herschel Walker trade that got Dallas 3 Superbowls.. Can't see the logic of this at all
Doesnt seem that bad of a deal for either side surely? Jets havent mortgaged their future basically only giving up a 2 this year and a one next year baring any injuries.
Im biased but Hurts is incredibly impressive. The way his contract is structured should help the eagles stay competitive for the foreseeable. From what I see elsewhere it looks like he could have gotten more with a detrimental effect on the cap which the eagles would have had to pay.

Should be knocking 50 mil off that contract for not taking the Gucci tag off his suit in the presser.
Jerry Jones signing off his presser saying that "Drafting is not Dallas' issue, coaching is" with McCarthy sitting beside him looking like he's just been kicked.
Jerry Jones signing off his presser saying that "Drafting is not Dallas' issue, coaching is" with McCarthy sitting beside him looking like he's just been kicked.

Jerry Jones always undermines his coaches. He loves when the cameras are on him when he's watching games on the sideline, instead of staying up in his box.
Jerry Jones signing off his presser saying that "Drafting is not Dallas' issue, coaching is" with McCarthy sitting beside him looking like he's just been kicked.

Probably a dig at Kellen Moore since he was shown the door, he loves Mike.
Probably a dig at Kellen Moore since he was shown the door, he loves Mike.
I honestly wasn't sure he was being serious or trying to make it as a joke.
Mike does not have much of a leash left in Dallas imo.
He also not really incorrect on the drafting part they drafted well. Elliott contract was bad, Losing cooper seems put the offense back a little.
I honestly wasn't sure he was being serious or trying to make it as a joke.
Mike does not have much of a leash left in Dallas imo.
He also not really incorrect on the drafting part they drafted well. Elliott contract was bad, Losing cooper seems put the offense back a little.

Such a strange franchise. They are doing most things really well, maybe a little blinkered by the idea/entitlement of the Cowboys name/history/hype rather than the results on the field, but generally sound in principal. Draft well, pretty loyal to their staff, develop internal talent, don't trade too much unless it makes sense, only resign/renew when they need to, etc. Even hiring McCarthy, which I wasn't a fan of, was a step up from Garret. Then, as you say, they make individual decisions like the Elliott contract or dumping Cooper that have season long or multiple season impacts that leaves you wondering.

Anyway, looking forward to the draft. Would prefer to be picking 2-3 spots higher, maybe snag someone at CB like Joey Porter (or someone like Forbes) rather than someone like Mayer (who's being touted by a lot of pundits). I don't think that Bijan will still be there.

Thoughts on the Reds... Commanders declining Chase Young's 5th year option? He was immense in his rookie, then had the ACL injury... But still only 24.
https://twitter.com/DanGrazianoESPN/status/1651541187067535361

It appears the Packers converted Aaron Rodgers' $58.3M 2023 option bonus into 2024 salary, which means he's scheduled to make $1.165M this year and $107.55M next year. So he'd only count $1.165M against the Jets' cap this year, and obviously they'll restructure next year.



$107M. that's properly kicking the can down the road.
Thoughts on the Reds... Commanders declining Chase Young's 5th year option? He was immense in his rookie, then had the ACL injury... But still only 24.

Its an availability rather than ability based decision.

Hes played 12 games in last 2 seasons due to injury. I dont think you can commit $17M guaranteed to the 5th year option on a player who was missed 22 games in the last few years.

2023 looking big one for Chase Young though. Losing out on $17M  must be hard to swallow. Probably just needs to stay healthy in2023.
Is little Bryce Young really gonna go first in this draft?
Is little Bryce Young really gonna go first in this draft?

Looks like it according to all the mock drafts.

He's similar height to Kyler Murray and Rsusell Wilson. Slightly smaller than Drew Brees. There's precedent for smaller QBs to be successful in NFL but onbviously they are at a disadvantage.

I think one of the concerns with Bryce Young is weight combined with height. He'd need to bulk up to get to the weight of Wilson/Murray/Brees.
