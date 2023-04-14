Should be an interesting few days leading up to the draft. Always potential for few big trades.



Will Texans move down from No.2? Some rumours that this may happen but I'm not convinced. Maybe the Titans move up into this position to take a QB. I'm sure the Texans will have offers but just don't see how proceed without a potential long term QB.



Will Cardinals move down and trade that No.3 pick to a QB hungry team? I think this is possible. Arizona may still view Kyler Murray as long term QB. Equally they may view this as a 3 year rebuild. Get more picks this year to build out the roster and potentially be in position to trade Murray next off season and potentially draft Caleb Williams in 2024.



Will Cardinals go into full re-build mode and trade DeAndre Hopkins and/or Buddha Baker before the draft? Probably linked to the above and how Arizona view their rebuild.



Will the Rodgers trade to Jets, finally go through? I expect it will. Maybe a 2023 2nd rounder plus a 2024 conditional 1st or 2nd (depending if Rodgers plays in 2024 or not).



Will Trey Lance be traded by 49ers? Some noise on this and potential interest from Vikings and Texans. Now potentially the Texans could trade for Lance (maybe give up a 2nd rounder) and then trade back from the No.2 position to gain more picks. It's be a ballsy move but DeMeco Ryans would be in a good position to evaluate Lance's potential for a team in re-build mode. I think Lance isnlt right for 49ers since they can't really commit to a project at QB given where the rest of their roster is at. They are in a ever narrowing Super Bowl window.



I'm sure there's loads of other potential trades that could happen. Some noise about Brandon Aiyuk being traded to the Giants or Ravens. I don't see it currently happening but it's possible.



