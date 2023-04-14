I honestly wasn't sure he was being serious or trying to make it as a joke.
Mike does not have much of a leash left in Dallas imo.
He also not really incorrect on the drafting part they drafted well. Elliott contract was bad, Losing cooper seems put the offense back a little.
Such a strange franchise. They are doing most things really well, maybe a little blinkered by the idea/entitlement of the Cowboys name/history/hype rather than the results on the field, but generally sound in principal. Draft well, pretty loyal to their staff, develop internal talent, don't trade too much unless it makes sense, only resign/renew when they need to, etc. Even hiring McCarthy, which I wasn't a fan of, was a step up from Garret. Then, as you say, they make individual decisions like the Elliott contract or dumping Cooper that have season long or multiple season impacts that leaves you wondering.
Anyway, looking forward to the draft. Would prefer to be picking 2-3 spots higher, maybe snag someone at CB like Joey Porter (or someone like Forbes) rather than someone like Mayer (who's being touted by a lot of pundits). I don't think that Bijan will still be there.