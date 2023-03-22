the whole "money in escrow" thing needs to be binned. with all the money sloshing around in the nfl these days does anyone seriously think that any team would fail to have enough to pay a contract? really?
Josh Allen and Hopkins just followed each other on Instagram and Hopkins latest IG story has the lyrics to Buffalo Soldier. No idea if its all coincidence, hes fucking about with the Bills or its actually happening.Rumours are Oliver and a pick. All in move by Beane that cap wise has some wiggle room in it.
There have been rumours of Bears trading for Ed Oliver (9th pick for 25th + Oliver).
Lamar wants New England..............PLEASE make it happen!!!
New Englands receivers stink. Theres no Mark Andrews kind of beast to elevate his passing game.
The Jets should forget about going for Aaron Rodgers, go get Lamar Jackson instead, regardless of the cost, the Jets could get 10/15 years from Jackson, were as they'd get a couple of years from Rodgers, plus the added drama with Rodgers.
Lamar wants to win a Super Bowl
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
@Jookie any chance the eagles trade for Simmons and if so would it make it more likely they use their first pick on a running back?
Id never use a 1st round pick on a running back!I think GMs generally agree in recent years. Not been many RBs drafted in 1st round in last 4 years or so (Harris, Jacobs, Edwards-Helaire, Ettiene). No one picked inside Top 20 either.Feels like a running back isnt worth that premium pick. Can draft decent running backs in lower rounds. Out of those 1st round picks only Harris has been consistently good every season. Jacobs has been excellent for the most part but even then the Raiders didnt pick up his 5th year option.
Not saying you are wrong but I don't recall there being much in the way of huge prospects at RB since Barkley/Elliott.
They have to do something for RBs in the next CBA. It's disgusting the way teams use them and then discard them when their bodies are broken. Other positions usually get at least one big contract but it's a real struggle for the elite RBs to get a good deal after their rookie contract. If they continue to be drafted in the later rounds as well their rookie contracts will be worth relatively fuck all as well.
