New Englands receivers stink. Theres no Mark Andrews kind of beast to elevate his passing game.



That's why we need new ones! JuJu is a decent start but he's no WR1, we still need a WR1 either through a trade or draft. Henry and Gesicki are two solid TEs and our running game is decent.If in the draft we sign a couple of OL'ers, a WR and perhaps another defensive player then we're on our way. Plus get whatever capital we can from trading Mac. Colts or Titans would then probably go for him.But Lamar's passing game is underrated. He's no Brady, Mahomes, Rodgers or Burrow but he's very good at passing.Of course all of this will not happen as we never pay that kind of money for anyone.