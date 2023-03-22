the whole "money in escrow" thing needs to be binned. with all the money sloshing around in the nfl these days does anyone seriously think that any team would fail to have enough to pay a contract? really?
Josh Allen and Hopkins just followed each other on Instagram and Hopkins latest IG story has the lyrics to Buffalo Soldier. No idea if its all coincidence, hes fucking about with the Bills or its actually happening.Rumours are Oliver and a pick. All in move by Beane that cap wise has some wiggle room in it.
There have been rumours of Bears trading for Ed Oliver (9th pick for 25th + Oliver).
Lamar wants New England..............PLEASE make it happen!!!
New Englands receivers stink. Theres no Mark Andrews kind of beast to elevate his passing game.
The Jets should forget about going for Aaron Rodgers, go get Lamar Jackson instead, regardless of the cost, the Jets could get 10/15 years from Jackson, were as they'd get a couple of years from Rodgers, plus the added drama with Rodgers.
Lamar wants to win a Super Bowl
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
@Jookie any chance the eagles trade for Simmons and if so would it make it more likely they use their first pick on a running back?
