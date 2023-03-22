« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
March 22, 2023, 09:24:28 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 22, 2023, 07:04:20 pm
the whole "money in escrow" thing needs to be binned. with all the money sloshing around in the nfl these days does anyone seriously think that any team would fail to have enough to pay a contract? really?

I agree.

It provides an advantage to the owners who are cash rich.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 22, 2023, 11:19:32 pm
Josh Allen and Hopkins just followed each other on Instagram and Hopkins latest IG story has the lyrics to Buffalo Soldier. No idea if its all coincidence, hes fucking about with the Bills or its actually happening.

Rumours are Oliver and a pick. All in move by Beane that cap wise has some wiggle room in it.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 23, 2023, 12:05:50 am
Quote from: frag on March 22, 2023, 11:19:32 pm
Josh Allen and Hopkins just followed each other on Instagram and Hopkins latest IG story has the lyrics to Buffalo Soldier. No idea if its all coincidence, hes fucking about with the Bills or its actually happening.

Rumours are Oliver and a pick. All in move by Beane that cap wise has some wiggle room in it.

There have been rumours of Bears trading for Ed Oliver (9th pick for 25th + Oliver).

Oliver + a 4th round pick for Hopkins seems a good deal for the Bills. Oliver hasnt had a huge impact as a Top 10 draft pick & his play so far probably doesnt justify his $10M cap hit as part of his 5th year rookie option.

Oliver does have some promise though. Maybe the Cards can unlock his talent further. They arent a contender so a younger defensive player and a draft pick might be tempting. Id rather just have higher draft picks if I was them though. Number 25 pick and 4th rounder would be more enticing for letting Hopkins leave.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 27, 2023, 09:29:40 pm
@Jookie any chance the eagles trade for Simmons and if so would it make it more likely they use their first pick on a running back?
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:10:20 am
Quote from: Jookie on March 23, 2023, 12:05:50 am
There have been rumours of Bears trading for Ed Oliver (9th pick for 25th + Oliver).


Not seen any articles suggesting any trade would involve 1st round picks, they all mention one of the Bears 2nd round picks for him instead, the trade value gap between 9th and 27th equates to another late 1st rounder on most charts and it is doubtful he'd be valued that highly.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:34:52 am
Lamar wants New England..............PLEASE make it happen!!!
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:38:39 am
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 08:34:52 am
Lamar wants New England..............PLEASE make it happen!!!

New Englands receivers stink. Theres no Mark Andrews kind of beast to elevate his passing game.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:51:26 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:38:39 am
New Englands receivers stink. Theres no Mark Andrews kind of beast to elevate his passing game.

That's why we need new ones! JuJu is a decent start but he's no WR1, we still need a WR1 either through a trade or draft. Henry and Gesicki are two solid TEs and our running game is decent.

If in the draft we sign a couple of OL'ers, a WR and perhaps another defensive player then we're on our way. Plus get whatever capital we can from trading Mac. Colts or Titans would then probably go for him.

But Lamar's passing game is underrated. He's no Brady, Mahomes, Rodgers or Burrow but he's very good at passing.

Of course all of this will not happen as we never pay that kind of money for anyone.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:22:27 am
Found it funny that Saleh's just said Zach Wilson will be QB2 despite being the only QB on the roster.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:28:46 am
The Jets should forget about going for Aaron Rodgers, go get Lamar Jackson instead, regardless of the cost, the Jets could get 10/15 years from Jackson, were as they'd get a couple of years from Rodgers, plus the added drama with Rodgers.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:28:11 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:28:46 am
The Jets should forget about going for Aaron Rodgers, go get Lamar Jackson instead, regardless of the cost, the Jets could get 10/15 years from Jackson, were as they'd get a couple of years from Rodgers, plus the added drama with Rodgers.

Lamar wants to win a Super Bowl  ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:57:34 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:28:11 pm
Lamar wants to win a Super Bowl  ;D

Which he has more chance to by staying at the Ravens than going to the Pats. ;)
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:14:53 pm
Nah fuck that, I've got everything crossed that the Jets take Rodgers.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:37:38 pm
The Jets will pivot to Lamar, miss out on both Rodgers and Lamar, and then draft Will Levis as the QB of the future.

This is the way.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:32:39 pm
apparently there's more than one $6bn bid in for the commies, so fingers crossed snyder takes one of them and fucks off forever. though I hear he's living over here these days which is a pity.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:39:24 pm
Quote from: MBL? on March 27, 2023, 09:29:40 pm
@Jookie any chance the eagles trade for Simmons and if so would it make it more likely they use their first pick on a running back?

Id never use a 1st round pick on a running back!

I think GMs generally agree in recent years. Not been many RBs drafted in 1st round in last 4 years or so (Harris, Jacobs, Edwards-Helaire, Ettiene). No one picked inside Top 20 either.

Feels like a running back isnt worth that premium pick. Can draft decent running backs in lower rounds. Out of those 1st round picks only Harris has been consistently good every season. Jacobs has been excellent for the most part but even then the Raiders didnt pick up his 5th year option.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:40:53 pm
Not saying you are wrong but I don't recall there being much in the way of huge prospects at RB since Barkley/Elliott.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:52:23 pm
it's been said that pretty much all large colleges have someone who can play RB in the NFL if you block for them.

I agree it seems like madness taking an RB in round 1 when you look at the amount of really good RBs that have come out in later rounds in recent years. I mean for example look at pacheco in KC, he was something like a 5th rounder and they love him.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:29:30 pm
They have to do something for RBs in the next CBA. It's disgusting the way teams use them and then discard them when their bodies are broken. Other positions usually get at least one big contract but it's a real struggle for the elite RBs to get a good deal after their rookie contract. If they continue to be drafted in the later rounds as well their rookie contracts will be worth relatively fuck all as well.
