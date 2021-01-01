Does Purdy start game 1? (question for you, Jookie, and anyone else!)



Purdy had elbow surgery last week (once swelling had gone down. Was an internal brace rather than Tommy Jones surgery (12 months out minimum). From what Ive read the internal brace procedure puts you out for 6 months. Think you can begin throwing again after 3-6 months. CJ Beatherd had similar procedure a few years ago and was back in 6 months.If Purdy is out for 6 months then hell be back September. Hell miss OTAs etc As hes coming off a rookie season Im not sure hes plug and play once fit. Therefore my guess is that Purdy misses 1st few weeks of the season.Ultimately that leaves Lance and Darnold with training camp competition to see who is QB1 come Week1. I think its an open competition at this point. Rumours that 49ers have liked Darnold for a while and considered/tried to trade for him in 2020.Whoever is QB1 come week 1 they enter into the best possible situation. The defence should be Top 10 (at least) and the offence has a great selection of weapons ( CMC, Elijah Mitchell, Ayuik, Samuel, Kittle). The O-line might be the Q mark despite having best tackle in NFL (Trent Williams). Lost RT (McGlinchey) to Broncos and could lose starting centre in free agency (Brendel). Some Qs on O-line which may need mid round draft picks to fill (49ers dont have pick in draft until ~100). That doesnt seem most promising position to be in.