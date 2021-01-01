« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 07:40:36 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:32:55 pm
As QBs fly off the FA board, when Rodgers turns the Jets down, we'll have to beg Carson Wentz to come play for us.

Just go after Lamar.

That's the smart choice anyway.
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:16:27 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:40:36 pm
Just go after Lamar.

That's the smart choice anyway.

I like Lamar, but the injury history, and the long-term guaranteed money is probably difficult for the FO.  Rodgers will probably also cost significantly less in draft picks.

That or owner Woody Johnson is really pushing for Rodgers as a short-term Super Bowl window play (same as the Bucs with Brady - talented skill position positions, good defense, etc).
redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:32:22 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:03:00 pm
destination las vegas for mr james g.

Carr will out perform Jimmy G this year
classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:53:02 am
shame to see Jameis Winston sit at the Saints. he's much more enjoyable to watch (even/especially on the off throws) than say Wentz (who's only really entertaining when he's shovel passing to the Defence for a TD)
KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 11:38:59 am
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:32:22 am
Carr will out perform Jimmy G this year

Total downgrade, but much cheaper.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:12:04 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:53:02 am
shame to see Jameis Winston sit at the Saints. he's much more enjoyable to watch (even/especially on the off throws) than say Wentz (who's only really entertaining when he's shovel passing to the Defence for a TD)

I was surprised to see him sign there, I thought someone might have been desperate enough to give him at least a chance at starting.
Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:59:03 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:35:30 pm
Javon Hargrave to the 49ers.

Big move and one that strengthens one of the best teams in the league, whilst weakening a NFC rival

This is such a big move that is getting almost zero coverage because traditionally people don't talk about that side of the ball.

With a bit more injury luck and one or two more moves, it'd be difficult to look past the 9ers next year.
classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:00:41 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:59:03 pm
This is such a big move that is getting almost zero coverage because traditionally people don't talk about that side of the ball.

With a bit more injury luck and one or two more moves, it'd be difficult to look past the 9ers next year.
Does Purdy start game 1? (question for you, Jookie, and anyone else!)
cdav

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:20:32 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:59:03 pm
This is such a big move that is getting almost zero coverage because traditionally people don't talk about that side of the ball.

With a bit more injury luck and one or two more moves, it'd be difficult to look past the 9ers next year.

Similarly with the Seahawks signing Dre'Mont Jones

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:00:41 pm
Does Purdy start game 1? (question for you, Jookie, and anyone else!)

Think it was 6 months out for Purdy so pretty close to gane 1- is Trey Lance still about or will they be looking to draft a veteran qb?
classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:21:13 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:20:32 pm
Think it was 6 months out for Purdy so pretty close to gane 1- is Trey Lance still about or will they be looking to draft a veteran qb?
Ah cool - I actually wasn't even considering his injury, hadn't realised it was tht marginal for September.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:23:48 pm
they've got darnold too.......
Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:55:24 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:00:41 pm
Does Purdy start game 1? (question for you, Jookie, and anyone else!)

Purdy had elbow surgery last week (once swelling had gone down. Was an internal brace rather than Tommy Jones surgery (12 months out minimum). From what Ive read the internal brace procedure puts you out for 6 months. Think you can begin throwing again after 3-6 months. CJ Beatherd had similar procedure a few years ago and was back in 6 months.

If Purdy is out for 6 months then hell be back September. Hell miss OTAs etc As hes coming off a rookie season Im not sure hes plug and play once fit. Therefore my guess is that Purdy misses 1st few weeks of the season.

Ultimately that leaves Lance and Darnold with training camp competition to see who is QB1 come Week1. I think its an open competition at this point. Rumours that 49ers have liked Darnold for a while and considered/tried to trade for him in 2020.

Whoever is QB1 come week 1 they enter into the best possible situation. The defence should be Top 10 (at least) and the offence has a great selection of weapons ( CMC, Elijah Mitchell, Ayuik, Samuel, Kittle). The O-line might be the Q mark despite having best tackle in NFL (Trent Williams). Lost RT (McGlinchey) to Broncos and could lose starting centre in free agency (Brendel). Some Qs on O-line which may need mid round draft picks to fill (49ers dont have pick in draft until ~100). That doesnt seem most promising position to be in.
