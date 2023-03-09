Most interesting thing about that trade is how quickly the Panthers have moved, most of the mocks were still predicting the Bears would trade down with the Colts at #4 who are now in a slightly precarious position that might see them having to spend a pick to move up one space.
As far as the Bears, the 9th pick rather than the 4th almost certainly means they are looking OL rather than DL, but if they think they can drop back further and still get a quality olineman, which is certainly possible with the amount of them having 1st round grades this draft, maybe they could drop back to mid-teens and still get one they wanted, while picking up another 2nd round pick in the process.
Having 3 2nd round picks would even give them the flexibility to bundle a couple of them to trade back into the latter part of the 1st round and then potentially nab another weapon for Fields.