The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
March 9, 2023, 10:11:41 am
Miami will be picking up Tua's 5th year option.

Miami cannot talk to Jackson until after the draft, and even then only if agree a trade, won't be happening, stop listening to PFT morons.

Problem is most teams know Ravens will match contract so distracting from other priorities/trades/exisiting QB makes it difficult unless willing to go full Watson here guarantee here.....Never mind fact Jackson missed as played less games than Tua each of last 2 years....

Packers should go for him if lose rodgers to jets for enough picks, be great fun.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 9, 2023, 03:07:13 pm
Fuck that, I'm all in on Jordan Love. If he fails miserably we'll have 1st pick in the draft and get Caleb Williams next year  ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
March 9, 2023, 03:10:19 pm
"hey lamar, you were in baltimore where they don't really respect receivers so come to green bay where we don't either!"
Re: The NFL Thread
March 9, 2023, 03:41:47 pm
We've got some young studs on our books, thank you very much.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:41:14 am
Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson?

They both flashed last season -  particularly Watson during the last 3rd of the season. However, they had about 1000 yards between them when being thrown passes by the back to back MVP QB.

Both could easily make the leap this coming season and I think Watson has the better chance of doing so. In the same way I think Drake London or George Pickens may make that same leap to being a +1000 yard receiver (both had more yards and receptions than Watson in 2022). I don't think either Doubs and Watson are currently near the level of Olave or Garrett Wilson. I'd have both of them down as WR studs and London/Watson/Pickens as a level or 2 behind them at this point. IMO, Doubs doesn't come close to those 5 currently.

The Packers also drafted a number of WR later in the 2022 draft. Are any of them showing promise or getting buzz from within the team?

I do think the Packers could do with getting a veteran WR via free agency. The option is to re-sign Lazard but not sure if that's happening.  Veteran WR with Watson and Doubs would provide some juice for Jordan Love in his 1st season as a starter.  I'd be a bit wary if I was the Packers of going into 2023 with Watson and Doubs as WR1 and WR2. It might work but it seems risky.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:57:41 am
They both flashed last season -  particularly Watson during the last 3rd of the season. However, they had about 1000 yards between them when being thrown passes by the back to back MVP QB.

Both could easily make the leap this coming season and I think Watson has the better chance of doing so. In the same way I think Drake London or George Pickens may make that same leap to being a +1000 yard receiver (both had more yards and receptions than Watson in 2022). I don't think either Doubs and Watson are currently near the level of Olave or Garrett Wilson. I'd have both of them down as WR studs and London/Watson/Pickens as a level or 2 behind them at this point. IMO, Doubs doesn't come close to those 5 currently.

The Packers also drafted a number of WR later in the 2022 draft. Are any of them showing promise or getting buzz from within the team?

I do think the Packers could do with getting a veteran WR via free agency. The option is to re-sign Lazard but not sure if that's happening.  Veteran WR with Watson and Doubs would provide some juice for Jordan Love in his 1st season as a starter.  I'd be a bit wary if I was the Packers of going into 2023 with Watson and Doubs as WR1 and WR2. It might work but it seems risky.

Yeah, both of them were injured at different times of the season though and had about 50%/60% of the receptions of Olave and Wilson. That back to back MVP didn't do any work with them in the off season either and didn't play anywhere near those standards. They probably have more of a rapport with Jordan Love already.

Samori Toure made one or two encouraging plays near the end of the season but he isn't on the other two's level.

I definitely think they will pick up another WR either with a relatively high pick in the draft or free agency. They only have 4 WRs on the roster for next season as is.

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:21:33 am
Funnily, could imagine Rodgers would lilke Thielan if he is released as suggested. Problem appears to be Rodgers not particularly bothered building rapport with the young WR during the offseason.

Lamar to Watson deep would be fun.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:28:28 am
Samori Toure made one or two encouraging plays near the end of the season but he isn't on the other two's level.

I definitely think they will pick up another WR either with a relatively high pick in the draft or free agency. They only have 4 WRs on the roster for next season as is.


Fair enough. I viewed it more as Olave had Andy Dalton and Wilson had Zach Wilson/Mike White throwing to them and they had stellar seasons.

I agree though that Watson looks really promising. He was also good in college at North Dakota State. I sort of wanted him at the 49ers so he could link back up with Trey Lance. Was never going to fall to late in the 2nd round though.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:51:59 am
Looked back at the 1st page of this topic and some interesting things. Firstly the prediction that dark days maybe ahead for the Packers when Favre leaves. Certain sense of symmetry to that post and now (even though Favre stayed until end of 07 and Rodgers is still Packers QB)

Quote from: nyujvary on August  8, 2005, 12:29:54 am
afraid though that it will be the last for Brett Favre and the winning ways of my Packers, dark days seem to be on the horizon...

And this question can still be answered in exactly the same way it has been since 2005 and every season in-between (except for the fact they have changed the name of the team)

Quote from: Aidan_B on August  8, 2005, 02:59:36 am
Redskins got any chance this year ?
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 07:56:16 pm
miami have picked up tua's 5th year option. will that shut up any noise?

unlikely.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:34:07 pm
Bears have traded their #1 pick in the draft to the Panthers

@AdamSchefter
Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for:

🏈pick No. 9
🏈pick No. 61
🏈a first-round pick in 2024
🏈a second-round pick in 2025
🏈WR DJ Moore
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
Great move for both sides.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:40:54 pm
that looks like a decent haul for them. moore is supposedly good which fits a need too.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:47:42 pm
Could they not just have been intentionally shit for another year and then get Caleb Williams?

Why trade away McCaffrey as well if you're looking to be decent next year?

New Quarterback has no weapons now as well and no running back.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:50:25 pm
if fields shits the bed they've got the capital to go draft another QB next year too now. smart.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:55:48 pm
Weapons for Fields and Picks. Carolina get it QB
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm
so the panthers get their first choice of QB.
the texans get the 2nd QB.
the colts sit at 4 knowing that they're at best getting the 3rd QB and shit themselves in case someone trades with the cardinals to get up to #3. raiders and falcons would make you very nervous as a colts fan.

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:14:19 pm
Seahawks wants qb at 5 also. Is somebody to trade up with Ari
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:17:24 pm
Are they not set with Geno for at least the next couple of years?
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm
seattle have a lot of past form for trading down if anything. I wouldn't be surprised to see them do that and all this "we might get a QB" to be a smokescreen.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:34:04 pm
No. They basically paid him for next season money wise and have said they looking at qbs. I think Geno a starter caliber but u need an elite one to win it all
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:35:22 pm
damn thats some deal for the bears. the only issue i have with the panthers is they trade up to get a rookie qb and then trade away a very good WR ... kid will need help unless they have plans in free agency
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:51:48 pm
I have full faith in the Bears somehow messing up all this draft capital and cap space. They have a Raider like ability to burn through picks without really making much of an impact on the field.

Good move for them though seriously, if they play it right they can be set with a good core for years to come.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:18:04 am
at 9 the bears could get bijan and have a nightmare offence to deal with. or they could trade up if they love someone.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:21:59 am
Trading at RB at 9 would be a terrible misuse of the pick. OL, DL is biggest need for them
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:01:56 am
Given their trade for Claypool, they really needed draft capital and talent, and they got it.  A WR right away for Fields and still a top 10 pick for OL.  Picks next year also to shore up defense.  If Fields isn't the answer, then draft capital next year for someone like Drake Maye or Caleb Williams.

The Bears really needed this trade.  Staying put and taking Carter or Anderson is appealing, but given the lack of 2nd rounder and lack of weapons and OL overall, it was wise to make this move.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:26:29 am
Yeah the Seahawks need DL and now are pretty much guaranteed a bluechip with either Anderson or Carter, but I guess it depends on if anything happens with Carter's misdemeanor charges?
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:08:39 am
Most interesting thing about that trade is how quickly the Panthers have moved, most of the mocks were still predicting the Bears would trade down with the Colts at #4 who are now in a slightly precarious position that might see them having to spend a pick to move up one space.

As far as the Bears, the 9th pick rather than the 4th almost certainly means they are looking OL rather than DL, but if they think they can drop back further and still get a quality olineman, which is certainly possible with the amount of them having 1st round grades this draft, maybe they could drop back to mid-teens and still get one they wanted, while picking up another 2nd round pick in the process.

Having 3 2nd round picks would even give them the flexibility to bundle a couple of them to trade back into the latter part of the 1st round and then potentially nab another weapon for Fields.
