We've got some young studs on our books, thank you very much.



Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson?They both flashed last season - particularly Watson during the last 3rd of the season. However, they had about 1000 yards between them when being thrown passes by the back to back MVP QB.Both could easily make the leap this coming season and I think Watson has the better chance of doing so. In the same way I think Drake London or George Pickens may make that same leap to being a +1000 yard receiver (both had more yards and receptions than Watson in 2022). I don't think either Doubs and Watson are currently near the level of Olave or Garrett Wilson. I'd have both of them down as WR studs and London/Watson/Pickens as a level or 2 behind them at this point. IMO, Doubs doesn't come close to those 5 currently.The Packers also drafted a number of WR later in the 2022 draft. Are any of them showing promise or getting buzz from within the team?I do think the Packers could do with getting a veteran WR via free agency. The option is to re-sign Lazard but not sure if that's happening. Veteran WR with Watson and Doubs would provide some juice for Jordan Love in his 1st season as a starter. I'd be a bit wary if I was the Packers of going into 2023 with Watson and Doubs as WR1 and WR2. It might work but it seems risky.