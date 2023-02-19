These QB contracts are getting out of hand. I get a lot of them are in the fine print of guaranteed money, but still, from an outside viewpoint into the sport it just shows how much is dependent on that one position. They get injured and boom, there likely goes your whole season.



I understand the same to an extent can be said for a star player going down for an NBA or NHL, or MLB team, but even so you can still have others step up, share the workload and make something of it.



The more pass happy the league went over the years, it's put the focus on the QB even more, and now you have insane contracts being offered to people that shouldn't be anywhere near them, and it drains the cap leaving little room for anything else.



I'm just looking at Jones and Carr contracts and thinking wow...