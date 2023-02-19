« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
February 19, 2023, 10:24:55 am
Doesn't Bienemy call the plays anyway after the first 15 scripted plays? Pretty sure it was Andy Ried who said Bienemy called up the two identical touchdown plays in the Superbowl. Obviously highly influenced by Ried but aren't most OCs that have an Offsenive minded HC.
Re: The NFL Thread
February 20, 2023, 08:40:38 am
From what i have heard, the plan in Washington is for Ron Riviera to gradually hand over duties to EB with EB becoming HC before seasons end
Re: The NFL Thread
February 28, 2023, 09:32:41 pm
Kenny Golladay to be cut by the Giants.

What a truely awful FA signing that turned out to be.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 1, 2023, 12:52:09 am
Frazier leaves the Bills, steps away from coaching for 2023.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 1, 2023, 07:24:52 pm
Former Georgia star Jalen Carter, one of the top prospects in next month's NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed a teammate and a recruiting staff member.

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/35760585/warrants-arrest-jalen-carter-ex-georgia-star-nfl-draft-prospect

That's one NFL draft prospect's NFL career looking like it's over before it's started.

 
Re: The NFL Thread
March 1, 2023, 08:05:37 pm
Itll damage his stock no doubt but with those charges being misdemeanours some team will pick him up in the draft or as a UDFA.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 1, 2023, 08:06:56 pm
the draft isn't for weeks yet. see how quickly the so-called wheels of justice turn in that part of the world.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 1, 2023, 09:02:39 pm
Frazier has left the building?
Re: The NFL Thread
March 1, 2023, 10:49:08 pm
Teams are going to get more information and would expect too from the courts. lets see how it plays out
Re: The NFL Thread
March 3, 2023, 12:07:35 pm
Cardinals want a second round pick for Dehop. There should be a lot of teams interested in that.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 3, 2023, 12:22:41 pm
The bills should give it some thought.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 3, 2023, 01:19:30 pm
Bills are in difficult cap space situation, his contract would be extremely hard to work-in i'd imagine.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 3, 2023, 01:29:14 pm
We should be all over that
Re: The NFL Thread
March 3, 2023, 01:51:18 pm
There are always ways of making space if a team really wants to.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 3, 2023, 02:28:41 pm
You have to trade for him and commit to a new contract for Hopkins.

His cap hit is quite high for 2023. However, a new contract would manage that. The risk is that a 3 year contract would push some cap hit into 2024-2024 when Hopkins will be 32/33.

For a team that isn 'win now' mode he could make sense. 2nd rounder isn't much and if you can reduce 2023 cap hit then it isn't too much short term pain. Risk is impact on future season and his ability to stay at a Top 20 WR level. When fit and not suspended, Hopkins is still a Top10-15 receiver in my opinion.

For the Bills, lining him up opposite Diggs, with Gabe Davis as the 3rd receiving option, looks very promising.

Even in a pass 1st offence, the concern I'd have with the Bills is their running game. If Devin Singletary leaves in FA, what's their options as lead back? Maybe it's James Cook. He was OK in his rookie season. Some thought they may go running back with one of their Day 2 picks in the draft.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 3, 2023, 02:29:50 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on March  3, 2023, 01:29:14 pm
We should be all over that

Should be but I can't see it. Would instantly improve us
Re: The NFL Thread
March 3, 2023, 02:41:40 pm
Why wouldn't the Patriots re-sign Jakobi Meyers and continue to build for the future? They don't seem like a team that needs to take a chance on a player like Hopkins or Ramsey in a trade.

Feels like the type of moves for teams who have a SB window for 2023 and 2024. Patriots aren't that type of team in my opinion. Need to sort out their offence and QB situation for plugging and playing with veterans like Hopkins.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 6, 2023, 04:33:17 pm
Speaking of which, the Saints look like they're signing Derek Carr as a free agent.  Really determined to go 8-9 or even as high as 9-8 for the next few years. Probably have to shed some players to make Carr's contract work, but if any team knows how to kick salary cap issues down the road its the Saints.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 6, 2023, 09:04:05 pm
Saints have to be fav in the NFC south currently mostly because of bad the division looks.
Lots can change before the season though
Re: The NFL Thread
March 6, 2023, 09:17:59 pm
they're the only team with a QB at the moment.

the bucs have trask, and neither the panthers or falcons day 1 starter is even on their roster right now.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 6, 2023, 10:47:07 pm
I guess Atl going to with Ridder but lots of time till start of the season
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:37:31 pm
As expected, the Ravens have put Lamar Jackson on the franchise tag
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:39:37 pm
it's the non-exclusive one though.

I think it's the right decision. if it's true that he wants a fully guaranteed deal now he can go and find out if there's anyone there who will actually offer him one and ravens can still match anything he does get offered from another team.

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:47:16 pm
I'm surprised by that, thought the Ravens would have gone for full exclusive, & get more value when it comes to trades.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:19:27 pm
I think they actually do want him to sign long term with them though.



jones looks like he's signing on again with the gints and that leaves their franchise tag open for barkley
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:57:47 pm
non exclusive for lamar though, means a team can come in with 2 first rounders and get him. im thinking its simple for a team to get lamar if they ok with the picks?

Just ask him what baltimore offered, up it until the ravens stop matching.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:11:29 pm
it means a team can make an offer, and if the ravens choose to match it the ravens bid takes priority. it's not like an auction.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:52:36 pm
These QB contracts are getting out of hand. I get a lot of them are in the fine print of guaranteed money, but still, from an outside viewpoint into the sport it just shows how much is dependent on that one position. They get injured and boom, there likely goes your whole season.

I understand the same to an extent can be said for a star player going down for an NBA or NHL, or MLB team, but even so you can still have others step up, share the workload and make something of it.

The more pass happy the league went over the years, it's put the focus on the QB even more, and now you have insane contracts being offered to people that shouldn't be anywhere near them, and it drains the cap leaving little room for anything else.

I'm just looking at Jones and Carr contracts and thinking wow...
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:40:13 pm
Imagine paying Daniel Jones and Derek Carr proper serious money but not Lamar Jackson.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:00:02 pm
9-8 potentially wins you the NFC South given the QB issues all teams have currently.

I think Carr is a decent, middling QB. Good roster around him and hell get you to 9-11 wins and potentially the play offs. His ceiling isnt high though. I personally think its less than Jimmy G, given Garopollos ability for getting play off victories.

Carr at the Saints smacks of Dennis Allen & Mickey Loomis knowing their positions at the Saints is dependent on being a playoff team in 2023 season. Carr potentially offers a path to the playoffs. But not much beyond. Hard to see how he makes the a SuperBowl contender
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:02:29 pm
I don't think it's as simple as all that but I get your point.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:04:34 pm
Interesting to see what happens with Lamar Jackson.

Does he go to a team like the Jets or Falcons, where an upgrade could make their teams playoff contenders?

Or is there a path where he ends up on a team that is already a potential SuperBowl contender but wants to upgrade at QB?

The most intriguing from the latter is potentially 49ers and Dolphins. Not sure how both would make it work from a trade perspective (no 1st round picks) or cap space but Lamar Jackson would elevate both rosters. For the 49ers they instantly become favourite in NFC.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:18:54 pm
Falcons have said they're not interested (which seems mental to me)

Miami aren't allowed to speak to him in the current situation due to their draft pick situation, but I think that changes in June or something.

Unless someone does offer the 5 year fully guaranteed thing I reckon the ravens will just match any offer anyway.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:26:28 pm
I don't see Jackson and the Ravens coming back together. I think the rift is far too gone now.

As much as I think Mac Jones under the proper OC tutelage will be a very competent QB he isn't a game changer like Jackson is but we've no chance of entering the bidding sadly. But he'd be perfect.

The 49ers would be the ideal destination but I don't see how 49ers can afford it. For me I think the Titans would be perfect for both parties.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:45:49 pm
Why wouldn't the Patriots enter? It's not as if they're overly successful with their draft picks anyway and if Mac Jones does come good you're going to have to pay him anyway?
