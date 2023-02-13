« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1689 1690 1691 1692 1693 [1694]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2300712 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67720 on: Yesterday at 02:49:26 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 02:31:25 am
Shithouse tactics but if they work they work! ;D
Am sure that time wasting KC running back looked like Pickford.  :)
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67721 on: Yesterday at 09:19:20 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on February 13, 2023, 05:24:20 pm
The Chiefs becoming a dynasty? Nah. Even if Mahomes wins another one in 2-3 years, I don't think you'll hear them mentioned in the same breath as Belichick and Brady, unless it's by Cris Collinsworth or Tony Romo who can't seem to get Mahomes' dick out of their mouths. The Chiefs have won 2 SBs in 4 years. Pats won 3 SBs in 4 years, had 10 years off, then did 3 in 5. Unless the Chiefs go on a run of 3 in the next 5 (or something similar), I don't see it. (Because I don't see Mahomes having a 10yr gap between SBs.) Don't get me wrong, they're a great team, but I don't think you'll see true dynasties for a long time.

So if the Chiefs win the SB next year, 3 SB in 5 years is not the same as the Pats 3 in 5 years? You are right about the 10 year gap, Mahomes will win more rings no doubt but catching 7 is not realistic. He actually loves his family enough to put them first and know to not hang on for a few ego years and ruin what he loves
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67722 on: Yesterday at 09:22:12 am »
The penalty was a penalty, there is absolutely no doubt about it. What has made it the talking point is two things:
- where it happened. If it was on the 50 yard line we wouldn't be hearing about it at all.
- the commentators reaction. The first person to talk about it has set the tone saying it was soft.

once again NFL fans chosen to highlight one refereeing incident over their teams inabilities.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,360
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67723 on: Yesterday at 09:36:26 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 02:31:25 am
Shithouse tactics but if they work they work! ;D

It's not really shithouse tactics though, because clock management is very much an important part of American football. And being able to run the clock down as much as possible, if you're in the lead at the end of the game, is something every team does. I know the comment was slightly tongue in cheek, but there's no "time wasting" in American football as there is in normal-people football, because they know exactly when the clock is running and when it is stopped. They also have a limited amount of time to make their plays, so it's much more regulated. Therefore, using the clock to your advantage is part of the tactics. Just like you see teams trying to get a new first down to then be able to run down the clock at the end of the game, you'll see teams hurrying up their offense by not going into a huddle and lining up quickly to waste as little time as possible, if they're a score down at the end of a game...
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,245
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67724 on: Yesterday at 10:11:25 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 13, 2023, 08:58:02 pm
Packers in 65, 66, and 67.

Just because 65 wasn't a Super Bowl doesn't mean it wasn't impressive.

More difficult to win before the AFL expansion.

plus 61 and 62.

True dynasty.

Unless all Shanks's titles don't count because they weren't Premier League.

And all those European Cups in the 70's and 80's weren't Champions Leagues, either, so I guess those get chucked also...

I was thinking Super Bowl era so didn't include the Packers.

Think you need to include 1940's Chicago Bears if you think the Packers should be included.

Prior to the AFL/NFL merger most of the AFC teams weren't in a position to win  an NFL Championship due to not being part of the NFL. That's why any comparison to football and Liverpool's achievements seems a bit moot, IMO.

Assuming your a Packers fan so I hope Rodgers 4 day darkness retreat goes well. Otherwise could be a long few seasons for the Packers.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,513
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67725 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:11:25 am
I was thinking Super Bowl era so didn't include the Packers.

Think you need to include 1940's Chicago Bears if you think the Packers should be included.

Prior to the AFL/NFL merger most of the AFC teams weren't in a position to win  an NFL Championship due to not being part of the NFL. That's why any comparison to football and Liverpool's achievements seems a bit moot, IMO.

Assuming your a Packers fan so I hope Rodgers 4 day darkness retreat goes well. Otherwise could be a long few seasons for the Packers.

Not a hope, we'll be spreading the love all over the NFL.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,245
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67726 on: Yesterday at 12:00:58 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:46:20 am
Not a hope, we'll be spreading the love all over the NFL.

What's the chances of the Packers going with Jordan Love as a starter in 2023?

1st round draft pick in 2020 but I think he's made less than 100 passing attempts in the 3 seasons since.

Some reasonable parallels with Rodgers. Both mid to late 1st round draft picks (No24 and No26). Neither player played for an elite college team and both forgo their senior season to enter NFL draft.  Both players had 1st 3 seasons in NFL where they were back up and hardly played (Rodgers as back up to Favre).

Whilst there are parallels, without being at training and seeing how Love has potentially developed it's hard to really provide any justification that he is or isn't ready to step in and became an NFL starter.

I see some parallels when it comes to assessing someone like Trey Lance. Lance is maybe even more difficult to assess (with limited play in 2 NFL seasons and only 1 real college season) despite being a Top 5 draft pick.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,232
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67727 on: Yesterday at 12:07:09 pm »
nobody predicted jordan love to go #1 overall in his draft though.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,245
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67728 on: Yesterday at 12:38:24 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:07:09 pm
nobody predicted jordan love to go #1 overall in his draft though.

That's true.

Still wish Rodgers was the No.1 pick in 2005. Looking back at the 2005 NFL draft one thing that sticks out is that Rodgers was the 2nd QB picked at position 24.

I haven't looked back at the draft selections of other years but it feel unusual to only have 2 QB picked by the time you are getting into the mid-20's picks. Maybe it's recency bas on my behalf since 2018-2021 there has always been multiple QB's picked in Top15 picks. The outlier to that was last season where everyone went defense or offensive line and only 1 QB went in the 1st round.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,513
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67729 on: Yesterday at 01:34:03 pm »
All I can go on is what his teammates say about him. Obviously they won't come out and say he's shite but they seem fairly confident of a good season with him if we do indeed go with him from the start in 2023.

No talk of rebuilding for a few years from his teammates, they reckon we can be challenging from the off. Could be total bullshit but I like to be optimistic  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,669
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67730 on: Yesterday at 01:34:48 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:11:25 am

Think you need to include 1940's Chicago Bears if you think the Packers should be included.





100% fair point, and not really a Packers fan, but Vince Lombardi was the shit.

Instant Replay by Jerry Kramer might be the best sports book of all time, unless one prefers When Pride Really Mattered by David Maraniss...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67731 on: Yesterday at 05:14:34 pm »
Colts hired Shane Steichen as their new head coach. Good move for them I can see them being a playoff team next season their division isn't exactly the strongest in the NFL and their schedule is pretty weak so I can see them being a 10-7 side.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:17:55 pm by Wolverine »
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,952
  • Ground Control
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67732 on: Yesterday at 05:38:33 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 09:19:20 am
So if the Chiefs win the SB next year, 3 SB in 5 years is not the same as the Pats 3 in 5 years? You are right about the 10 year gap, Mahomes will win more rings no doubt but catching 7 is not realistic. He actually loves his family enough to put them first and know to not hang on for a few ego years and ruin what he loves

Wow, this took a turn to the Brady hate real quick.

I didn't realize until I posted that yes, if the Chiefs win next year, that would be 3 in 5 years. I suppose it just doesn't feel that way because (for me), the Chiefs don't feel nearly as dominant as the Patriots. That's not a slight against them, it's just a perception I have.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,245
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67733 on: Yesterday at 08:40:53 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 01:34:03 pm

No talk of rebuilding for a few years from his teammates, they reckon we can be challenging from the off. Could be total bullshit but I like to be optimistic  ;D

It's hard to judge season to season in the NFL. Teams who struggled look much better and teams who look set to be great falter.

In saying that though, I think the NFC is wide open next season.

Given their impending free agents I don't think the Eagles go into the next season with such a stacked roster. They have draft picks that will help plus they have an elite QB (who may want an elite QB contract extension soon).

The 49ers are the only other NFC team that looked 'elite' this season (for clarity I think the 'elite' teams where Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers, Bengals, Bills). The 49ers have a few free agents (Ward, Al-Shaair, McGlinchey, Gipson, Moselly etc..) and contract extensions (Bosa, Ayuik) that they need to sort so could get weaker this off season. They also don't have a draft pick until the 3rd round. And they have doubts about their QBs -  Purdy due to health and Lance due to experience/ability.

Can see both the Eagles and 49ers taking a step back. Equally I'm not sure who in the NFC gets better. Of the NFC play off teams I'm not sure any get that better to the point where they become a dominant force in the NFC. Cowboys and Seahawks maybe have the most building blocks in place. I'm not sure the Bucs, Vikings or Giants flip into being great teams. Mainly because of their QB situations.

Outside of the playoff teams who takes a step forward. At this point I'd probably say the best shout is the Rams if Stafford is available. Maybe the Lions. Maybe Green Bay but they have a fair few pending free agents and need to make some moves to get within the salary cap. Obviously trading Rodgers helps that hugely but it's a massive risk.

Lots can change between now and the start of the 2023 season but NFC looks a much more open playing field than the AFC, where I think you could already guess the contenders for 2023 based on their QB quality.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,513
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67734 on: Yesterday at 09:06:53 pm »
Or we could always just tank for Caleb Williams  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,400
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67735 on: Yesterday at 09:14:25 pm »
Green Bay one is interesting, i think they should trade Aaron Rodgers & go with Jordan Love otherwise why did they pick Jordan Love in the first place.

Few of the Eagles players are out of contract too aren't they, & their DC is now Cards head coach

Oh & breaking news, Raiders have cut Derek Carr.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,232
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67736 on: Yesterday at 09:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:14:25 pm
Green Bay one is interesting, i think they should trade Aaron Rodgers & go with Jordan Love otherwise why did they pick Jordan Love in the first place.

Few of the Eagles players are out of contract too aren't they, & their DC is now Cards head coach

Oh & breaking news, Raiders have cut Derek Carr.

it was the only thing the raiders could do. well, either that or pay him $40M.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67737 on: Today at 08:40:16 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:38:33 pm
Wow, this took a turn to the Brady hate real quick.

I didn't realize until I posted that yes, if the Chiefs win next year, that would be 3 in 5 years. I suppose it just doesn't feel that way because (for me), the Chiefs don't feel nearly as dominant as the Patriots. That's not a slight against them, it's just a perception I have.

I guess it's hard to say how dominant a team have been until they're not dominant if that make sense. The blow out loss to the bucs and the terrible choke against the Bengals in the AFCG puts a twist on the perception too i guess.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67738 on: Today at 08:43:04 am »
Reports Herberts contract is coming up this year, 6 years @ $295m. That's a few more super stars leaving LA
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67739 on: Today at 11:09:03 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 08:40:16 am
I guess it's hard to say how dominant a team have been until they're not dominant if that make sense. The blow out loss to the bucs and the terrible choke against the Bengals in the AFCG puts a twist on the perception too i guess.

To host 5 conf title games in a row shows a certain level of excellence though. Yes, the NFL is about winning it all not merely getting close, and dynasties are based on Super Bowls not your regular season, but when you think Mahomes has never played a Wild Card game and has never played a post-season game on the road despite them making the final four for the last 5 years, that is pretty good. Yes, NE/Brady made 8 AFC title games on the bounce, they never had more than 2 in a row at home I think. I think 5 at home on the bounce is an excellent achievement and I'll doubt anyone will come close to it again.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1689 1690 1691 1692 1693 [1694]   Go Up
« previous next »
 