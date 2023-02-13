

No talk of rebuilding for a few years from his teammates, they reckon we can be challenging from the off. Could be total bullshit but I like to be optimistic



It's hard to judge season to season in the NFL. Teams who struggled look much better and teams who look set to be great falter.In saying that though, I think the NFC is wide open next season.Given their impending free agents I don't think the Eagles go into the next season with such a stacked roster. They have draft picks that will help plus they have an elite QB (who may want an elite QB contract extension soon).The 49ers are the only other NFC team that looked 'elite' this season (for clarity I think the 'elite' teams where Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers, Bengals, Bills). The 49ers have a few free agents (Ward, Al-Shaair, McGlinchey, Gipson, Moselly etc..) and contract extensions (Bosa, Ayuik) that they need to sort so could get weaker this off season. They also don't have a draft pick until the 3rd round. And they have doubts about their QBs - Purdy due to health and Lance due to experience/ability.Can see both the Eagles and 49ers taking a step back. Equally I'm not sure who in the NFC gets better. Of the NFC play off teams I'm not sure any get that better to the point where they become a dominant force in the NFC. Cowboys and Seahawks maybe have the most building blocks in place. I'm not sure the Bucs, Vikings or Giants flip into being great teams. Mainly because of their QB situations.Outside of the playoff teams who takes a step forward. At this point I'd probably say the best shout is the Rams if Stafford is available. Maybe the Lions. Maybe Green Bay but they have a fair few pending free agents and need to make some moves to get within the salary cap. Obviously trading Rodgers helps that hugely but it's a massive risk.Lots can change between now and the start of the 2023 season but NFC looks a much more open playing field than the AFC, where I think you could already guess the contenders for 2023 based on their QB quality.