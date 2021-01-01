Seen this on twitter mentioned but Im not seeing where the quote is from? Maybe earlier in the play but why was the flag a second after the ball hits the ground.



Either way Im happy with the eagles. I thought wed get more pressure from the defence and that would win the game but in practice it didnt play out that way. I was confidant Hurts would do his part and even though we lost I think he stood up there.



They talk to the media after the game it from bradberry the Corner.The KC OL is very good and Mahomes is also very good at avoiding pressure and under it.I thought the game was very even overall coming in for both teams overall and KC had the better QB.KC Defense I thought was better too, Basically shut down the Eagles running game RB wise.Also that Toney return was also huge too.Eagles started the way I thought they had to win, I didnt think they could come back if they went down early, KC didnt matter but don't down too much. Mahomes is legit the best QB ever at down 10 or More He is now 14-10 in that situation nobody else is at 500. When Philly went down 8, I felt pretty good at KC winning PHi had a great drive to get the 8 points needed but KC clock management at the end with the flag made it very not exciting ending.Great adjustments from the KC Offense coaching and Defense coaching staff over the game too.KC had 21 First down on 53 plays that is Insane