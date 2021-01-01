« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1687 1688 1689 1690 1691 [1692]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2297126 times)

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,213
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67640 on: Today at 03:17:53 am »
The chiefs, mahomes and reid are great, and they deserve that. Harsh on the eagles but someone has to lose unfortunately.

Nice f and s bombs to erin andrews too.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67641 on: Today at 03:18:06 am »
And now the post game shitshow.Awful interviews and hordes of no marks on the field.
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67642 on: Today at 03:18:33 am »
Gutted as fuck.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67643 on: Today at 03:19:50 am »
Fantastic game has to be said.

I get a feeling we will be seeing these two face off in the big one quite often - both look clearly the best. I know things can swing a lot in NFL but they both look head and shoulders above the rest, young, and in the case of the Eagles if I remember right they traded pretty high draft picks so are likely to improve.
Logged

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,684
  • Militant Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67644 on: Today at 03:21:45 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:19:50 am
Fantastic game has to be said.

I get a feeling we will be seeing these two face off in the big one quite often - both look clearly the best. I know things can swing a lot in NFL but they both look head and shoulders above the rest, young, and in the case of the Eagles if I remember right they traded pretty high draft picks so are likely to improve.

whens hurts up for his contract? will be interesting to see what the eagles are like after his contract.
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,471
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67645 on: Today at 03:21:45 am »
Really good game that. But the holding call that set up the field goal to win made the ending rather underwhelming.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,815
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67646 on: Today at 03:22:19 am »
Both QBs were just superb.

Harsh on Hurts and the Eagles. But Chiefs just about deserved it.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,213
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67647 on: Today at 03:22:26 am »
Quote from: Zaffarious on Today at 03:21:45 am
whens hurts up for his contract? will be interesting to see what the eagles are like after his contract.

He's eligible for a new one.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,212
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67648 on: Today at 03:22:36 am »
Sky apologizing for Kelce saying the word "shit" at 3am

Well in KC.

Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67649 on: Today at 03:23:04 am »
Incredible game. brilliant end to the game, Eagles thinking they would just let them walk in for the TD and come back down the field to win with a 2 pt conversion.
McKinnon was superb, ta for that and sits down on the 1 yrd, Eagles must have been choked. brilliant play calling by Chiefs. credit to Mahomes for running when other QB would have bottled out.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,975
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67650 on: Today at 03:24:57 am »
Fuck the refs. Why does the NFL persist with clown shows in games that matter the most? Just let them play and let's find out who's the best.

Nearly every non KC fan is talking about that call, and it shouldn't be.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67651 on: Today at 03:26:44 am »
Was a good game and that but greatest ever  ???
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,799
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67652 on: Today at 03:29:16 am »
Shit ending to a great game. Chiefs got the rub of the green on the tight calls recently, of that theres no doubt.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,213
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67653 on: Today at 03:30:10 am »
You'll need a lot of bronze/stone/etc to make a statue of andy reid. He's come a long way since that punt pass and kick competition
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,815
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67654 on: Today at 03:31:43 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:29:16 am
Shit ending to a great game. Chiefs got the rub of the green on the tight calls recently, of that theres no doubt.

Eagles got a lot of close calls in the game before that though.

The call did ruin the spectacle at the end. Think Chiefs would still have been strong favourites 3 points up with 90 seconds or so left.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,334
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67655 on: Today at 04:07:59 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:29:16 am
Shit ending to a great game. Chiefs got the rub of the green on the tight calls recently, of that theres no doubt.
Yeah completely clouded the whole thing for me, thoroughly damp squibbed it at the end because of one referee deciding to look at holding for the first time all game. Meh. Despite the score indicating it should be memorable, in a year or twos time I'll remember the bad call and not the chiefs second half performance to begin to turn the screw.
Logged

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67656 on: Today at 04:15:42 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:29:16 am
Shit ending to a great game. Chiefs got the rub of the green on the tight calls recently, of that theres no doubt.

Besides them taking a TD off the scoreboard after calling what was a clear catch an incompletion.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67657 on: Today at 04:32:05 am »
Quote from: bryanod on Today at 03:16:20 am
Only time offense didn't score was missed kick, better team won for me all in. Great fun though.

Dont think thats accurate pretty sure they punted twice in the first half. Chiefs were the much better side in the second half and stopped that much vaunted Eagles pass rush all game, so I agree the better team won in the end.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,334
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67658 on: Today at 04:33:17 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:15:42 am
Besides them taking a TD off the scoreboard after calling what was a clear catch an incompletion.
on field refs (same ones that gifted mahomes the fresh downs at the end) called it a fumble and TD - it was the booth that overturned it (completely correctly, as talked through by the rules analyst - cant remember the name, but the one whose name isn't blandino)
Logged

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,331
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67659 on: Today at 04:40:31 am »
Mike Perreira
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,213
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67660 on: Today at 05:33:41 am »
Mad end to that. I dont understand that holding call and the fact that it wasnt really mentioned after makes me think Ive missed something.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67661 on: Today at 05:56:52 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 05:33:41 am
Mad end to that. I dont understand that holding call and the fact that it wasnt really mentioned after makes me think Ive missed something.
https://twitter.com/JosinaAnderson/status/1624980336932450307?t=6CK0_ZeJXKDw3FHhV5XNMg&s=19
I dont love games ending like that but it was the right call
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,213
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67662 on: Today at 06:28:54 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 05:56:52 am
https://twitter.com/JosinaAnderson/status/1624980336932450307?t=6CK0_ZeJXKDw3FHhV5XNMg&s=19
I dont love games ending like that but it was the right call
Seen this on twitter mentioned but Im not seeing where the quote is from? Maybe earlier in the play but why was the flag a second after the ball hits the ground.

Either way Im happy with the eagles. I thought wed get more pressure from the defence and that would win the game but in practice it didnt play out that way. I was confidant Hurts would do his part and even though we lost I think he stood up there.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #67663 on: Today at 07:24:18 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 06:28:54 am
Seen this on twitter mentioned but Im not seeing where the quote is from? Maybe earlier in the play but why was the flag a second after the ball hits the ground.

Either way Im happy with the eagles. I thought wed get more pressure from the defence and that would win the game but in practice it didnt play out that way. I was confidant Hurts would do his part and even though we lost I think he stood up there.
They talk to the media after the game it from bradberry the Corner.
The KC OL is very good and Mahomes is also very good at avoiding pressure and under it.
I thought the game was very even overall coming in for both teams overall and KC had the better QB.
KC Defense I thought was better too, Basically shut down the Eagles  running game RB wise.
Also  that Toney return was also huge too.
Eagles started the way I thought they had to win, I didnt think they could come back if they went down early, KC didnt matter but don't down too much. Mahomes is legit the best QB ever at down 10 or More He is now 14-10 in that situation nobody else is at 500. When Philly went down 8, I felt pretty good at KC winning PHi had a great drive to get the 8 points needed but KC clock management at the end with the flag made it very not exciting ending.
Great adjustments from the KC Offense coaching and Defense coaching staff over the game too.
KC had 21 First down on 53 plays that is Insane
« Last Edit: Today at 07:26:47 am by RedG13 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1687 1688 1689 1690 1691 [1692]   Go Up
« previous next »
 