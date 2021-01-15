« previous next »
Wowoow they did it again
Fuck me defense might as well not even be there

Youd think they would learn from the first time they did jt
Eagles just capitulated this 4th Quarter
Thought they might have gone for 2
If you believe in momentum it's all with the chiefs right now. 8 point lead.
Yikes,that got bad real quick for Eagles.
youd think the eagles need to score here and relatively quickly. they cant run it 500 times like they normally do.
Still a one score game.

Momentum with KC but that can change quickly.
Eagles have thrown away what should have been a straightforward win. Awful defence
Quote from: a little break on Today at 02:43:26 am
Wager? :-)

The eagles can move the ball - there are still 9 mins?
How the fuckkkk do you allow a punt return go for 60+ yards?! Unbelievable. It's the chiefs to lose now. I can see us going three and out and then the chiefs scoring on the next drive to put it beyond doubt.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:45:17 am
Eagles have thrown away what should have been a straightforward win. Awful defence
nothing to do with KC, all poor from Philly?
Not a single kick return all game. They really need to sort that.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:45:21 am
The eagles can move the ball - there are still 9 mins?
exactly, they've moved it well all game
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:46:39 am
nothing to do with KC, all poor from Philly?

KC are incredible but Eagles defence has been very very weak too. They are making it easy for KC
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:46:39 am
nothing to do with KC, all poor from Philly?

Their big asset their defense just hasnt turned up. Offense has been great keeping the chiefs off the pitch.
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:46:59 am
Not a single kick return all game. They really need to sort that.
I don't think they want them returning kicks due to injuries
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:45:17 am
Eagles have thrown away what should have been a straightforward win. Awful defence

Mahomes has been a machine
Yes it's all over 🙄
Game on
Stop writing either team off.
Well well well my steak dinner could be back on
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:50:21 am
Yes it's all over 🙄

If the defense don't sort their shit out KC will just run right back down the field and Score
