I think a lot of people had the seahawks struggling! and if/when daboll wins coach of the year tonight/tomorrow or whenever it is that'll show what most people expected from the giants.



I agree.My biggest mistake was probably overestimating Russel Wilson and under estimating Pete Carroll's coaching ability (and Seahawks FO in the draft).Coach of the Year is an interesting one. I think Dabbol is as good a candidate as anyone. Though Doug Pederson and Kyle Shanahan should also be close. Pederson turned round the a team and a team's culture really quickly. Shanahan got to a 12-3 record with a 7th round rookie playing at QB for most of that time (even with a stacked roster). Both of those coaching feats, in my mind, are as impressive as what Daboll did with a relatively limited roster at the Giants. His challenge is to repeat this trick next season.