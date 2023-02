What does that mean?



It's being able to move games in & out of slots[mostly primetime slot] during the season, SNF has been able to do this for years, this will be the first time MNF has been able to do it.This example from 2022 seasonWeek 11:The Kansas City–Los Angeles Chargers game, originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, was flexed into NBC Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, replacing the originally scheduled Cincinnati–Pittsburgh game, which was moved to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS