Author Topic: The NFL Thread

TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:15:52 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:11:50 am
The one thing you can guarantee about any nfl game is that after it a load of people will moan about the official and say it's rigged.
Harsh. I think most times you see the better team come through. No one can argue the Niners simply ran out of players and the Eagles were the deserved winners for example.

The refs practically willed the Chiefs on in this one though. May as well just told them "Go on have another go" after every 3rd down in the 4th quarter.

voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:18:47 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 03:15:52 am
Harsh. I think most times you see the better team come through. No one can argue the Niners simply ran out of players and the Eagles were the deserved winners for example.

The refs practically willed the Chiefs on in this one though. May as well just told them "Go on have another go" after every 3rd down in the 4th quarter.



it's not harsh, it's the truth.

every. single. game. rigged fixed etc etc
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:19:24 am
Fair play to KC, thought the bengals would battle through with Mahomes injured but he was still special.

Eagles will have this gang for dinner.
Zaffarious

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:19:52 am
hahaha gotta love travis kelce. know your role and shut your mouth you jabroni. classic ;D
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:20:25 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 03:15:52 am
Harsh. I think most times you see the better team come through. No one can argue the Niners simply ran out of players and the Eagles were the deserved winners for example.

The refs practically willed the Chiefs on in this one though. May as well just told them "Go on have another go" after every 3rd down in the 4th quarter.


What made you think that?
gravey101

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:20:42 am
whew that was a close one. I live in Iowa so KC are the closest NFL team for us. My kid is a KC fan and so am too (only fair as i make him watch all the big Liverpool games). Looking forward to the superbowl!
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:26:16 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:18:47 am
it's not harsh, it's the truth.

every. single. game. rigged fixed etc etc
Dunno mate, didn't have any obvious problems with the playoff games thus far, this one stuck out like a sore thumb and I don't have a dog in this fight, but it was so obvious.

You know it's bad when not fans but media people are questioning what's going on through social media.
oldfordie

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:27:08 am
Thought Kansas were throwing it away, nope. what a crazy penalty to give away at the end for the field goal.
Credit to Kansas defence, they made Bengals offence look poor, hope they can do the same to the Eagles, can't see it happening.
Mahomes gave everything again.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:28:46 am
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:37:38 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 03:28:46 am
;D
I probably missed that one. Cant remember what happened there?

In the eagles game I think the penalty when the guy hit the punters leg was very harsh. People were going on about the smith catch but the ref couldnt see it so its on them to throw a flag before the next snap.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:43:49 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:02:03 am
Chris Jones is a bad, bad man.

Cowboys fire Kellen Moore as OC.
Mutual Parting of the way and Mccarty calling plays likely means Sean Payton coach in 2024 season
anandg_lfc

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:17:42 am
Andy Reid against the eagles is going to be super fun.
Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:02:00 am
Supremely amateur take here so it might be miles off base but Burrow would have been destroyed by the Eagles defensive line given the bengals offensive line and how it got wrecked by the Chiefs. So I reckon this is a much more competitive superbowl than bengals would have been.
Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:10:02 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 12:19:41 am
Thats true but as soon as you see the hurry up the flag should be thrown. It was clear he knew it wasnt a catch. How valuable is a timeout lost in the first half? Im no expert at all but it seems like nothing to me when they had 3 at the time.

Not challenging changed the whole game.

If they challenge that, not only does it take 7 off the board, but Purdey doesn't get injured. The sad truth is that once he went out, that was it. The same would have been true on the other side. The two teams were just too good, too high powered to suffer losing their QB or likely any of their star players.

Shame really as the injury likely robbed us of a great game.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:15:45 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:02:00 am
Supremely amateur take here so it might be miles off base but Burrow would have been destroyed by the Eagles defensive line given the bengals offensive line and how it got wrecked by the Chiefs. So I reckon this is a much more competitive superbowl than bengals would have been.
Don't disagree with this at all.   It should be a great SB.

Provided the refs don't try to make it all about themselves, like they did yesterday.
Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:27:45 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:10:02 am
Not challenging changed the whole game.

If they challenge that, not only does it take 7 off the board, but Purdey doesn't get injured. The sad truth is that once he went out, that was it. The same would have been true on the other side. The two teams were just too good, too high powered to suffer losing their QB or likely any of their star players.

Shame really as the injury likely robbed us of a great game.

Not only that Purdy doesn't get injured, but we start from midfield (I think on our 40), so a good chance of getting into field goal range.  So it's likely it isn't just a 7 point swing and keeping our QB on the field, but likely more than a 7 point swing.

I just don't like that the onus is on the opposing side for it - ALL scoring plays are "reviewed" - this would have taken barely any more time than most of them, and (IIRC) they would have all the angles immediately, unlike the coaches trying to make a decision about a review.  Just saying "if you see the opposing side hurry, then throw a challenge" leaves it then up for gaming the system too
Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:45:19 am
Quote from: Wolverine on January 29, 2023, 11:21:19 pm
49ers are another Dallas Cowboys not won a Super Bowl since 1995 yet every year people talk them up as contenders.

NFC is so wack I can see the Eagles dominating it for at least the next five years.

Nobody "talks them up" pre season at all, for a start; whereas the Cowboys are "America's team, yadda yadda yadda".  Since 1997 (1995 the 49ers won; 1996 the Cowboys won), the 49ers have made 2 SBs and 5 NFC Championship games - the Cowboys haven't even made 1 Championship game (losing in the 4 Divisionals they have had) - and all that despite the NFC West being far, far more competitive than NFC East  (both have 3 SB winners; the West has 7 other appearances vs 2 in the SB, and 6 vs 4 in the NFCCG).  Neither side have really had a great QB in that time - Young was already too old in 1998 and retired the next year; after which we had JEff Garcia, Alex Smith, Kaepernick, and the last 6 years of injuries; Cowboys had Aitkman until 2000, then 5 years rotating trying to find one, followed by Romo (GREAT record outside of playoffs) and Dak. 
Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:46:20 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 09:27:45 am
Not only that Purdy doesn't get injured, but we start from midfield (I think on our 40), so a good chance of getting into field goal range.  So it's likely it isn't just a 7 point swing and keeping our QB on the field, but likely more than a 7 point swing.

I just don't like that the onus is on the opposing side for it - ALL scoring plays are "reviewed" - this would have taken barely any more time than most of them, and (IIRC) they would have all the angles immediately, unlike the coaches trying to make a decision about a review.  Just saying "if you see the opposing side hurry, then throw a challenge" leaves it then up for gaming the system too

I think the opposite to be honest. The system as it is is fine. The expedited review system that theyhave does look at this sort of thing but only in the time between snaps. If you want an in-depth look, it's a challenge or an booth review.

This is on the 9ers for not challenging. When their guy got up and started making that gesture with his hands, even I could interpret what he was doing. Someone on the SF staff dropped the ball (pun intended).
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:01:36 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 09:27:45 am
Not only that Purdy doesn't get injured, but we start from midfield (I think on our 40), so a good chance of getting into field goal range.  So it's likely it isn't just a 7 point swing and keeping our QB on the field, but likely more than a 7 point swing.

I just don't like that the onus is on the opposing side for it - ALL scoring plays are "reviewed" - this would have taken barely any more time than most of them, and (IIRC) they would have all the angles immediately, unlike the coaches trying to make a decision about a review.  Just saying "if you see the opposing side hurry, then throw a challenge" leaves it then up for gaming the system too
The Booth missed it in real time also it seems
https://twitter.com/SeifertESPN/status/1619793618474254337
Libertine

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:40:46 am
Didn't make it past half time last night, but looked like a great (in terms of tension if not quality) second half.

Fair play to the Chiefs for getting over the line despite all the injuries. Hopefully they get some good recovery in now and make it a great contest.
Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:50:26 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:46:20 am
I think the opposite to be honest. The system as it is is fine. The expedited review system that theyhave does look at this sort of thing but only in the time between snaps. If you want an in-depth look, it's a challenge or an booth review.

This is on the 9ers for not challenging. When their guy got up and started making that gesture with his hands, even I could interpret what he was doing. Someone on the SF staff dropped the ball (pun intended).

Ok - so let's say he was more muted with his "hurry up" - maybe saying a code word instead.  What should the bench do - given that they'd had the same angle as the refs when making the original decision?  Guess?  The issue is that the teams *do not* have access to any footage outside what is shown on tv, which means any decision on whether to review it needs to be made on educated guesswork - whereas the expedited review system is *meant* to be there to catch where a second, or third angle shows something that might be wrong, to review it.  Otherwise, whats the bleeding point of it?
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:53:35 pm
you could say that a challenge would have meant purdy wouldn't have got injured, but he also wouldn't have got injured if he wasn't standing in the exact place he did, or if a different play was called, or someone got a better block, or probably a million other things that happened between the 'catch' and purdy getting injured.

it did fuck the game but that's sport I guess.
PaddingtonRed

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:37:20 pm
Joe Burrow had the ball with 2 minutes to go, drive down the field to win the game but the Bengals couldn't get the job done. Instead Chris Jones demonstrates the value in an elite pass rusher and against a 2nd string line there was only ever going to be one winner. Such a disappointing end to the season, the Bengals are likely to some key players this off season.

And Eli Apple.

No doubt they'll have a chip on their shoulder but this loss is going to sting for a long time.
Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:07:46 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 12:50:26 pm
Ok - so let's say he was more muted with his "hurry up" - maybe saying a code word instead.  What should the bench do - given that they'd had the same angle as the refs when making the original decision?  Guess?  The issue is that the teams *do not* have access to any footage outside what is shown on tv, which means any decision on whether to review it needs to be made on educated guesswork - whereas the expedited review system is *meant* to be there to catch where a second, or third angle shows something that might be wrong, to review it.  Otherwise, whats the bleeding point of it?

But that isn't what happened. Yeah if there's a code word then fine. If it's not obvious then fine. I may have been watching NFL since the 90s but I'm clueless on a lot of the intermediate and advanced tactics, however it was stupidly obvious that his hand signal was to hurry up. They weren't playing hurry up before that and had no need to do it then, so while I won't damn the coaches for not challenging, it is a valid complaint that they did not.

It is what it is. Bright side is that SF should be able to keep most all of that team together for next year.
PeterTheRed

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:15:37 pm
Mahomes deserved that for playing through pain ...
redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:30:56 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 03:15:52 am
Harsh. I think most times you see the better team come through. No one can argue the Niners simply ran out of players and the Eagles were the deserved winners for example.

The refs practically willed the Chiefs on in this one though. May as well just told them "Go on have another go" after every 3rd down in the 4th quarter.

Every 3rd down? It only happened once when the ref ran on the field. People can moan about the refs but they also chalked off a KC touchdown for a soft call. Swings and round abouts really.

The refs didnt throw 2 ints, the refs didnt fail in 2 *red* zone trips. Burrow and the Bungles had the chance to win the game multiple times but didnt and a very stupid play at the end gave the refs no choice but to throw a flag
Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 05:51:37 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 03:07:46 pm
But that isn't what happened. Yeah if there's a code word then fine. If it's not obvious then fine. I may have been watching NFL since the 90s but I'm clueless on a lot of the intermediate and advanced tactics, however it was stupidly obvious that his hand signal was to hurry up. They weren't playing hurry up before that and had no need to do it then, so while I won't damn the coaches for not challenging, it is a valid complaint that they did not.

It is what it is. Bright side is that SF should be able to keep most all of that team together for next year.

I know it didn't happen; that was not my point.  My point was, that they had brought in expedited reviews specifically so that big plays could be looked at near-instantly during the game, without having to have coaches with imperfect knowledge & access to footage having to make the call immediately to throw a challenge flag.  And that it seems unfair that now they have such a system, to not be able to rely on it in such a key moment, instead p0utting the onus on the coaches for having to flag every challenge when this system should be better equipped (or at least, use it to give the coaches that ability to flag the challenge)
classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 05:55:25 pm
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 04:30:56 pm
Every 3rd down? It only happened once when the ref ran on the field. People can moan about the refs but they also chalked off a KC touchdown for a soft call. Swings and round abouts really.
The Toney one early doors? Or am I forgetting another.

Nowt controversial about Toney's being chalked off
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:26:20 pm
I think we can all agree that Jalen Hurts has the voice of an angel.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:26:39 pm
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 04:30:56 pm
Every 3rd down? It only happened once when the ref ran on the field. People can moan about the refs but they also chalked off a KC touchdown for a soft call. Swings and round abouts really.

The refs didnt throw 2 ints, the refs didnt fail in 2 *red* zone trips. Burrow and the Bungles had the chance to win the game multiple times but didnt and a very stupid play at the end gave the refs no choice but to throw a flag
That last play also included a hold that was never called, not to mention the potential illegal block in the back on the punt return, and the soft call on Eli Apple's PI.

Look, officials are human, and they can have a bad day (happened just a day before in the Lakers/Celtics game), I'm not saying they're rigged or the "NFL wanted an Andy Reid Superbowl" or any of that stuff, but yes, it is perfectly reasonable to say Ron Torbert and the crew shat the bed and made a series of bad calls (or no calls) that ultimately favoured KC.

Doesn't mean KC didn't deserve to win in the end, but I hate it when officials take over a game and won't give us a chance to find out who's the best on the field.

Now was there a dodgy call or two in the earlier game? Of course, but few people could argue that the 9ers simply ran out of personnel at the end and the winner was clear. I can't genuinely say the same thing about last night. Pundits, ex players and fans were all chiming in last night and with good reason.

Worryingly, the official chosen for the Superbowls has the highest amount of flags thrown, so hopefully he'll take a bit of a backseat and let the teams figure it out.
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:32:32 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:26:20 pm
I think we can all agree that Jalen Hurts has the voice of an angel.
Not as good as Jordan Mailata though.

https://youtu.be/yxvxDBMWeN8
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:59:05 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 08:26:39 pm
That last play also included a hold that was never called, not to mention the potential illegal block in the back on the punt return, and the soft call on Eli Apple's PI.

Look, officials are human, and they can have a bad day (happened just a day before in the Lakers/Celtics game), I'm not saying they're rigged or the "NFL wanted an Andy Reid Superbowl" or any of that stuff, but yes, it is perfectly reasonable to say Ron Torbert and the crew shat the bed and made a series of bad calls (or no calls) that ultimately favoured KC.

Doesn't mean KC didn't deserve to win in the end, but I hate it when officials take over a game and won't give us a chance to find out who's the best on the field.

Now was there a dodgy call or two in the earlier game? Of course, but few people could argue that the 9ers simply ran out of personnel at the end and the winner was clear. I can't genuinely say the same thing about last night. Pundits, ex players and fans were all chiming in last night and with good reason.

Worryingly, the official chosen for the Superbowls has the highest amount of flags thrown, so hopefully he'll take a bit of a backseat and let the teams figure it out.
That not holding. by NFL rules(attempting a rip and not clearly beat the Lineman is not a hold). https://twitter.com/SeifertESPN/status/1620056337882451970
 The Apple PI was enough to be called and KC punted.  I saw the return again from the Broadcast angle didnt look like enough for clear block in the back(which is extending the arms by either 23 or 47.). Watch the Left side the whole time, the replay from the KC website. https://www.chiefs.com/video/skyy-moore-flips-the-field-with-a-29-yard-punt-return-in-final-minuteto be called.
I dont think they great all game but that replay of downs was super weird even though it seemed correct. Don't think it was the best crew but those looked correct to me
This crews are normally all star type crews instead the ones working together during the season/
Wolverine

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:33:33 am
Not gonna watch The Super Bowl but I'd tolerate a Chiefs win more than the Eagles because I've never seen a sports team have a bigger set of twats in it from players, fans and coaches.
redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:57:34 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:55:25 pm
The Toney one early doors? Or am I forgetting another.

Nowt controversial about Toney's being chalked off

Pacheco's rushing TD. Toney TD i agree, no catch.

Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 08:26:39 pm
That last play also included a hold that was never called, not to mention the potential illegal block in the back on the punt return, and the soft call on Eli Apple's PI.

Look, officials are human, and they can have a bad day (happened just a day before in the Lakers/Celtics game), I'm not saying they're rigged or the "NFL wanted an Andy Reid Superbowl" or any of that stuff, but yes, it is perfectly reasonable to say Ron Torbert and the crew shat the bed and made a series of bad calls (or no calls) that ultimately favoured KC.

Doesn't mean KC didn't deserve to win in the end, but I hate it when officials take over a game and won't give us a chance to find out who's the best on the field.

Now was there a dodgy call or two in the earlier game? Of course, but few people could argue that the 9ers simply ran out of personnel at the end and the winner was clear. I can't genuinely say the same thing about last night. Pundits, ex players and fans were all chiming in last night and with good reason.

Worryingly, the official chosen for the Superbowls has the highest amount of flags thrown, so hopefully he'll take a bit of a backseat and let the teams figure it out.

You've hit the nail, the refs are always the talking point. It's nothing new unfortunately, there was bad calls on both sides and it rarely evens itself out - this time Bengals had more.

But, the biggest complaint around the 3rd & 9 resulted in a punt anyway - no benefit to chiefs. Burrow then had the ball in his at the 2 minute warning with 2 time outs and no time outs for KC - i thought it was game over at this point but the better defence on the day stopped them.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:59:11 am
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 07:33:33 am
Not gonna watch The Super Bowl but I'd tolerate a Chiefs win more than the Eagles because I've never seen a sports team have a bigger set of twats in it from players, fans and coaches.

I think the everton forum is over to the right somewhere mate.
