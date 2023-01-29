Every 3rd down? It only happened once when the ref ran on the field. People can moan about the refs but they also chalked off a KC touchdown for a soft call. Swings and round abouts really.
The refs didnt throw 2 ints, the refs didnt fail in 2 *red* zone trips. Burrow and the Bungles had the chance to win the game multiple times but didnt and a very stupid play at the end gave the refs no choice but to throw a flag
That last play also included a hold that was never called, not to mention the potential illegal block in the back on the punt return, and the soft call on Eli Apple's PI.
Look, officials are human, and they can have a bad day (happened just a day before in the Lakers/Celtics game), I'm not saying they're rigged or the "NFL wanted an Andy Reid Superbowl" or any of that stuff, but yes, it is perfectly reasonable to say Ron Torbert and the crew shat the bed and made a series of bad calls (or no calls) that ultimately favoured KC.
Doesn't mean KC didn't deserve to win in the end, but I hate it when officials take over a game and won't give us a chance to find out who's the best on the field.
Now was there a dodgy call or two in the earlier game? Of course, but few people could argue that the 9ers simply ran out of personnel at the end and the winner was clear. I can't genuinely say the same thing about last night. Pundits, ex players and fans were all chiming in last night and with good reason.
Worryingly, the official chosen for the Superbowls has the highest amount of flags thrown, so hopefully he'll take a bit of a backseat and let the teams figure it out.