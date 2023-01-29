49ers are another Dallas Cowboys not won a Super Bowl since 1995 yet every year people talk them up as contenders.



NFC is so wack I can see the Eagles dominating it for at least the next five years.



Nobody "talks them up" pre season at all, for a start; whereas the Cowboys are "America's team, yadda yadda yadda". Since 1997 (1995 the 49ers won; 1996 the Cowboys won), the 49ers have made 2 SBs and 5 NFC Championship games - the Cowboys haven't even made 1 Championship game (losing in the 4 Divisionals they have had) - and all that despite the NFC West being far, far more competitive than NFC East (both have 3 SB winners; the West has 7 other appearances vs 2 in the SB, and 6 vs 4 in the NFCCG). Neither side have really had a great QB in that time - Young was already too old in 1998 and retired the next year; after which we had JEff Garcia, Alex Smith, Kaepernick, and the last 6 years of injuries; Cowboys had Aitkman until 2000, then 5 years rotating trying to find one, followed by Romo (GREAT record outside of playoffs) and Dak.