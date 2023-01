Not challenging changed the whole game.



If they challenge that, not only does it take 7 off the board, but Purdey doesn't get injured. The sad truth is that once he went out, that was it. The same would have been true on the other side. The two teams were just too good, too high powered to suffer losing their QB or likely any of their star players.



Shame really as the injury likely robbed us of a great game.



Not only that Purdy doesn't get injured, but we start from midfield (I think on our 40), so a good chance of getting into field goal range. So it's likely it isn't just a 7 point swing and keeping our QB on the field, but likely more than a 7 point swing.I just don't like that the onus is on the opposing side for it - ALL scoring plays are "reviewed" - this would have taken barely any more time than most of them, and (IIRC) they would have all the angles immediately, unlike the coaches trying to make a decision about a review. Just saying "if you see the opposing side hurry, then throw a challenge" leaves it then up for gaming the system too