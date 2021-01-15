I reckon that's probably on 42 being a little shit somehow there and 56 and trent williams losing their rag with him
49ers are another Dallas Cowboys not won a Super Bowl since 1995 yet every year people talk them up as contenders.NFC is so wack I can see the Eagles dominating it for at least the next five years.
Love it when everyone gives the Niners no chance to win a game of football because that's when we thrive the most, like when everyone expected us to get crushed in Green Bay last season and we beat them without scoring an offensive touchdown.
That's sneed done. He looked in a really bad way there.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Not a catch
Far more a catch then the eagles one which led to their first TD earlier. Had it in both hands, and as he went to the ground, probably (although no 100% angle showing any bobble) hit the ground at the same time his knees did.
Haha. Should have gone for more in my prediction but Ill take it.
Very impressive win for the Eagles though beating a team playing their 4th choice QB
Bengals O Line are a joke
Couldn't understand the 49ers not throwing the flag for that when smith was clearly hurrying everyone to the snap. Bad mistake by the niners there.
Chris Jones is a bad, bad man.Cowboys fire Kellen Moore as OC.
Yeah that should have come back too. The Toney one clearly rolls along the floor. Not a catch.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
It was because they didn't show the angle showing it hitting the floor until after the hurry up from the eagles meant they could hit the line of scrimmage
Shambles this from Burrow so far
Shut the fuck up Donny you're out of your depth
If I knew who Donny was I'd probably find this amusing
So you've never seen the Big Lebowski??
