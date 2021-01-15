« previous next »
Fucking silly from Trent Williams then. Clearly riled up from losing and just hitting out now
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:01:04 pm
I reckon that's probably on 42 being a little shit somehow there and 56 and trent williams losing their rag with him
think he had hold of a facemask right in front of the officials yet they did nothing about it so he got a bit of rough justice.

Hope he misses the superbowl
Going to have to route for the Bungles now, and if they lose I'll be a Chief for the big game
49ers are another Dallas Cowboys not won a Super Bowl since 1995 yet every year people talk them up as contenders.

NFC is so wack I can see the Eagles dominating it for at least the next five years.
Quote from: Wolverine on Yesterday at 11:21:19 pm
49ers are another Dallas Cowboys not won a Super Bowl since 1995 yet every year people talk them up as contenders.

NFC is so wack I can see the Eagles dominating it for at least the next five years.

they do keep failing towards the end but they're not the cowboys. that's just daft.

Quote from: Wolverine on Yesterday at 11:21:19 pm
49ers are another Dallas Cowboys not won a Super Bowl since 1995 yet every year people talk them up as contenders.

NFC is so wack I can see the Eagles dominating it for at least the next five years.

Well, if we ignore the small detail that all 4 of 49ers QBs got injured before they were eliminated, you might have a case there ...
Quote from: Wolverine on January 24, 2023, 07:49:37 am
Love it when everyone gives the Niners no chance to win a game of football because that's when we thrive the most, like when everyone expected us to get crushed in Green Bay last season and we beat them without scoring an offensive touchdown.
Haha. Should have gone for more in my prediction but Ill take it.
That's sneed done. He looked in a really bad way there.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:45:25 pm
That's sneed done. He looked in a really bad way there.

Yeah, looked nasty.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:45:25 pm
That's sneed done. He looked in a really bad way there.

Yep. Also the play before - how BAD was that pass from Burrows. He will recover, but that was worse than almost anything thrown by Johnson today or dak last week
Not a catch
Wouldn't want to be calling that.
The ball hit the ground. They will lose this challenge
Looked like he had control of the ball until just after landing
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:55:04 pm
Not a catch
Far more a catch then the eagles one which led to their first TD earlier. Had it in both hands, and as he went to the ground, probably (although no 100% angle showing any bobble) hit the ground at the same time his knees did.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:58:05 pm
Far more a catch then the eagles one which led to their first TD earlier. Had it in both hands, and as he went to the ground, probably (although no 100% angle showing any bobble) hit the ground at the same time his knees did.

Yeah that should have come back too.

The Toney one clearly rolls along the floor. Not a catch.
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:41:37 pm
Haha. Should have gone for more in my prediction but Ill take it.
Very impressive win for the Eagles though beating a team playing their 4th choice QB
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:58:05 pm
Far more a catch then the eagles one which led to their first TD earlier. Had it in both hands, and as he went to the ground, probably (although no 100% angle showing any bobble) hit the ground at the same time his knees did.
Couldn't understand the 49ers not throwing the flag for that when smith was clearly hurrying everyone to the snap. Bad mistake by the niners there.
Bengals O Line are a joke
Chris Jones is a bad, bad man.

Cowboys fire Kellen Moore as OC.
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 12:00:04 am
Very impressive win for the Eagles though beating a team playing their 4th choice QB
Eagles defensive pressure is what made that happen. Yeah a bit unlucky that it resulted in injuries but they were dominant from the get go.
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 12:01:40 am
Bengals O Line are a joke
They look woeful
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 12:01:40 am
Bengals O Line are a joke

I mean they do have more than half the line out injured so not totally surprising theyre getting exposed a bit.
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:00:41 am
Couldn't understand the 49ers not throwing the flag for that when smith was clearly hurrying everyone to the snap. Bad mistake by the niners there.
they can't throw a flag, all scoring plays are reviewed by New York I think


Edit, my bad, just remembered it wasn't a scoring play in that game so it was on Shanahan
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:00:41 am
Couldn't understand the 49ers not throwing the flag for that when smith was clearly hurrying everyone to the snap. Bad mistake by the niners there.

It was because they didn't show the angle showing it hitting the floor until after the hurry up from the eagles meant they could hit the line of scrimmage
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:02:03 am
Chris Jones is a bad, bad man.

Cowboys fire Kellen Moore as OC.
Mike McCarthy to call the plays, not convinced that's the right idea but clearly Moore has been blamed for Dak misfiring this season.

Hope Dan Quinn can be retained
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:59:32 pm
Yeah that should have come back too.

The Toney one clearly rolls along the floor. Not a catch.
The first 2/3 angles the showed didn't show that. They threw the flag, and the 3rd/4th angle did show it.
Been looking for teams to start lateralling it more for years, but that wasn't a great pass from Kelce  ;D. Throw it with two hands.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:13:06 am
It was because they didn't show the angle showing it hitting the floor until after the hurry up from the eagles meant they could hit the line of scrimmage
Thats true but as soon as you see the hurry up the flag should be thrown. It was clear he knew it wasnt a catch. How valuable is a timeout lost in the first half? Im no expert at all but it seems like nothing to me when they had 3 at the time.
Bengals defense is in bend but not break mode so far. Their offense needs to protect JB better, but remember how one-sided this game looked last season before writing them off.
Any streams for this?
6-0 is nothing.
Shambles this from Burrow so far
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:28:54 am
Shambles this from Burrow so far
Shut the fuck up Donny you're out of your depth
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:31:47 am
Shut the fuck up Donny you're out of your depth

If I knew who Donny was I'd probably find this amusing
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:32:57 am
If I knew who Donny was I'd probably find this amusing
So you've never seen the Big Lebowski??
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:33:28 am
So you've never seen the Big Lebowski??

 :-X
Assumes it was a Donnie Brasco reference. :D

TD Chiefs on a 4th Down.
Wow, I'm really surprised that Mahomes threw to Travis Kelce on a 4th and 1. Whoda thunk it?

FFS Just double team Kelce on all 3rd and 4th down plays. Same as Cooper Kupp in the SB last year. Don't overthink this, Bengals.
Burrow is melting down
