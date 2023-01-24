« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread

Vote For Pedro

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
January 24, 2023, 06:27:01 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on January 24, 2023, 11:57:52 am
The only UK coverage I've every really enjoyed was with Mark Chapman and his mates. That tends to be quite good as instead of adverts, you get actual analysis.

I tend to watch on NFL Gamepass anyway.

I noticed NFL Gamepass had a mobile only cheapo rate for the playoffs. Is that an option for the regular season? Presume you also have different viewing options on demand?


Boston always unofficial

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
January 24, 2023, 06:34:46 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on January 24, 2023, 01:53:39 pm
Pass me the sick bag  >:( >:( >:( 2023 will be another forgotten year now we've gotten that idiot as OC. Another yes man for Bill and another incompetent assclown.

The report on the local tv news had a clip of him yelling at Brady then another clip of him yelling at the offensive linemen,maybe? Mac Jones seems to like him.I'm always a bit blah on any of the coaching positions.


Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
January 24, 2023, 06:40:51 pm
Wasn't BOB at Bama when Mac Jones was there?



Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
January 24, 2023, 07:09:19 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on January 24, 2023, 05:42:23 pm
For me, Carr's an average QB - and this can be seen by simply looking at the Raiders terrible (truly terribly) record with him in the side since 2014 in what might be the weakest conference in the NFL - 6 out of 9 seasons with a losing record, giving them many high picks, which have been completely wasted with Carr in there as the QB. 

He is also marginally more likely to throw an interception, and much less likely to throw a TD as Dak - regular season Dak has played 97 games, got 166 TDs and 65 INTs (so about 1.71 TDs a game, and 0.67 INTS) compared to Carr's 142 game for only 217 TDs and 99 INTS (so about 1.53 TDs a game, and 0.70 Ints a game) - but it is pretty much a wash.  His passing % is much poorer than Dak's though (64.6% vs 66.6%) and yards oer attempt is poor too (7.1 vs 7.6).

So when comparing two QBs with fairly similar records in passing (albeit one is definitely better, in Dak), you could look to Rushing as a tie breaker - and here Dak's significantly superior, with over 50% more yardage per attempt, more attempts per game, and far more TDs. 

Sorry, but I just don't see Carr actually being a step up for the Cowboys, I'd have them pretty much in the same tier, with Dak being a better all round player so marginally higher.

Also, as a fellow 9ers fan - I have Jimmy G in tier 4/5, and want rid of him ASAP, as both Lance and Purdy are better (and Jimmy G is on the BIG bucks) - he throws interceptions far too much (2.5% of the time compared to both Carr and Dak's 2%, despite having better receivers and O Line), doesn't throw enough TDs (1.18 TDs a game because he is not trusted by the coaches to throw it as much, as he averages 23 attempts a game vs Dak's 34) and is one of the least mobile QBs I've ever seen.

Interesting stuff. I'll be honest and say I've not seen as much of Carr as Dak. Carr has always been mildly impressive when I saw him, though thinking about it now he has always had fairly good weapons. I mean Crabtree and Cooper for a few years is better than a lot of QBs get.

As for the 9ers, I've not seen anything of Lance (for obvious reasons) and am enjoying watching Brock. In truth I'm a sucker for a romantic story and so even if I wasn't a 9ers fan, I'd wat him to go all the way just for the story. I mean if he does win, he ABSOLUTELY has to go grab that trophy wearing his Mr Irrelevant top.

Can't wait for the weekend!


Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
January 24, 2023, 07:10:28 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on January 24, 2023, 06:27:01 pm
I noticed NFL Gamepass had a mobile only cheapo rate for the playoffs. Is that an option for the regular season? Presume you also have different viewing options on demand?

Typically Gamepass gets cheaper the further you get into the season.

It isn't the cheapest as a yearly option. I just got fed up with trying to find streams. Especially in the regular season. Getting Redzone to watch alongside my Fantasy team is a must!


Vote For Pedro

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
January 24, 2023, 09:26:40 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on January 24, 2023, 07:10:28 pm
Typically Gamepass gets cheaper the further you get into the season.

It isn't the cheapest as a yearly option. I just got fed up with trying to find streams. Especially in the regular season. Getting Redzone to watch alongside my Fantasy team is a must!

Fair enough, I get redone and highlights on sky sports mix but hardly ever get to watch the Bears so thought it might be an option (although some may say im a glutton for punishment). I'll check it out ahead of next season, cheers.


Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
January 24, 2023, 10:15:31 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on January 24, 2023, 09:26:40 pm
Fair enough, I get redone and highlights on sky sports mix but hardly ever get to watch the Bears so thought it might be an option (although some may say im a glutton for punishment). I'll check it out ahead of next season, cheers.

One of the great features of gamepass is the ability to watch games retroactively. You can watch highlights, compressed just the play highlights (which I dislike as there's just zero replays of interesting things) and full game replays but critically, without adverts.

I'm too old to stay up and watch the late games (unless it's 9ers playoffs) so now I don't have to. This weekend I can watch the 9ers game as it is early enough, then watch the Chiefs Bengals game as a full replay the next day. Pretty awesome really.


Wolverine

  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
January 24, 2023, 10:16:53 pm
Bill O'Brien is a major upgrade on Patricia and The AFC East will be wide open next year as Buffalo and Miami have question marks about them. If Mac can go back to being the QB he was in his rookie season I wouldn't be shocked if the Patriots win their division.


Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
January 24, 2023, 10:47:17 pm
Quote from: Wolverine on January 24, 2023, 10:16:53 pm
Bill O'Brien is a major upgrade on Patricia and The AFC East will be wide open next year as Buffalo and Miami have question marks about them. If Mac can go back to being the QB he was in his rookie season I wouldn't be shocked if the Patriots win their division.

Buffalo need a game changing RB and help to make that run game better. There's some decent talent at RB in the draft and there's a LOT of RBs heading to free agency this off season. I have no real idea about cap space and all of that but if they could make that work, they'll be fearsome.


frag

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
January 24, 2023, 11:07:38 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on January 24, 2023, 10:47:17 pm
Buffalo need a game changing RB and help to make that run game better. There's some decent talent at RB in the draft and there's a LOT of RBs heading to free agency this off season. I have no real idea about cap space and all of that but if they could make that work, they'll be fearsome.

Going into the off-season they have worst cap space position in the league I think, or atleast one of the worst.


voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
January 24, 2023, 11:20:02 pm
Quote from: frag on January 24, 2023, 11:07:38 pm
Going into the off-season they have worst cap space position in the league I think, or atleast one of the worst.

nah that must be the saints. it's always the saints.

the bills need a #2 receiver as well as a running game.


Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:38:15 am
Well I had wanted the Niners to win on Sunday but having read the last couple of pages of this thread think I might change my mind by then! 🤣

Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:28:12 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on January 24, 2023, 10:47:17 pm
Buffalo need a game changing RB and help to make that run game better. There's some decent talent at RB in the draft and there's a LOT of RBs heading to free agency this off season. I have no real idea about cap space and all of that but if they could make that work, they'll be fearsome.
RB doesnt change ur running game. OL matters more


RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:38:01 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on January 24, 2023, 11:04:38 am
Numbers I heard yesterday...

12th in QBR
17th in big time throws
21st in PFF offensive grading
11th in completions over expectations
Led the league in interceptions even though he only played 12 games.
He is 2-4 in playoff games, with one of them being the completely awful Bucs D this year
He has not gone 2 consecutive games without an INT or a fumble in over 40 straight games (I ran out of stats).

Dak is absolutely NOT in the group under the Elite. Dallas wins a lot due to their D. Yes Dak can step up and have fantastic games here and there but so can Jimmy G and Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff and Daniel Jones. However he is not consistent and the numbers from his 7 seasons in the NFL, bare out what he is. He's an average QB who can flash. You don't win Championships with that.

The QBs I think are better than Dak or at least much more consistent and reliable (in no particular order)...

Mahomes, Allen, Fields, Burrow, Lawrence, Herbert, Rodgers, Cousins, Wilson, Watson, Hurts, G Smith, Brady, Jackson, Tua, Carr, Murray, Tannehill, Stafford, Jimmy G.

That's 20 QBs I'd trust before Dak. Even if I'm a little over the top and you take out the likes of Lawrence, Cousins, G Smith, Jimmy G and Fields, that's still 15 QBs. That is by definition, average.

I like Dak, I think he's a great guy and watching him (and Wentz) emerge in 2016 was fantastic. Unfortunately he started with a big bright flash before regressing to what he truly was. Unfortunately too many people remember their first impressions and think the odd game where Dak flashes (how often against really good teams?) is the norm rather than the outlier. You just have to look at his career and you see the truth.
From that list I would take Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert, Hurts, Jackson, Brady(assuming he not retiring) over Dak. That is all. Lawrence hasnt done it enough, Tua feels like he helped by scheme a good amount not sold on him, Carr and Cousins are same guy above average starter not elite, Wilson looks Cooker, Watson was one of the worst QB in the NFL when he played this year. Geno is Average starter. Jimmy G is average who worked well in SF scheme, Fields hasnt showed a lot as a passer, Tannehill average starter. Stafford around the same as Dak to me but I would rather have the guy who a little more molbie  and not coming off a Neck injury. Murray super talented but idk what he is right now with coming of ACL and the scheme in Arizona was not good. Rodgers can do everything and multiple time MVP but idk if he retiring or not and just wont want him the QB for other reason also, Tier wise would have him over Dak though.
Also Hurts has been very good this year, would have above Dak in the same tier.


Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:49:26 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 02:28:12 am
RB doesnt change ur running game. OL matters more

Bills still need a running game & good RB though, can't expect Allen to throw it 60 times a game & win.



RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 05:32:29 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:49:26 am
Bills still need a running game & good RB though, can't expect Allen to throw it 60 times a game & win.
Yea not disagreeing on that. QB much more important but the whole offense is Josh Allen plz save us and doesn't have a consistent way to control the clock at times.


frag

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:40:16 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 05:32:29 am
Yea not disagreeing on that. QB much more important but the whole offense is Josh Allen plz save us and doesn't have a consistent way to control the clock at times.

Dorsey's habit of seeing successful run plays, and then immediately going back to everything in the air doesn't help. The fact Beasley came back and was seen as reliable option for Allen points towards lack of depth.


Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:06:31 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 02:28:12 am
RB doesnt change ur running game. OL matters more

Both are relevant.


voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:50:13 pm
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 09:40:16 am
Dorsey's habit of seeing successful run plays, and then immediately going back to everything in the air doesn't help. The fact Beasley came back and was seen as reliable option for Allen points towards lack of depth.

Cole beasley and smoke brown aren't getting a gig on any other team yet a team wanting to win the super bowl are having too use them as options. I think that says quite a bit about the deficiencies that the bills have.


Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:14:44 pm
I dunno, Beasley has always been that guy who on 3rd and long, pops up and gets the 1st down. Like Kearse for Seattle or Amendola for the Pats.

Very useful and very fucking annoying for opponent fans.


voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:09:15 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 01:14:44 pm
I dunno, Beasley has always been that guy who on 3rd and long, pops up and gets the 1st down. Like Kearse for Seattle or Amendola for the Pats.

Very useful and very fucking annoying for opponent fans.

He'd quit. The bills bringing him back in was no more than desperation.


RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:11:52 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:06:31 am
Both are relevant.
At the NFL level OL matters more. You still need a solid RB the OL matters and scheme matters more. Look at Denver under Mike shanahan just having different RB every year for 1k yards. Kyle is now similar.


rodderzzz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:59:13 am
Bills could have McCaffrey and Chubb as a one two punch and still wouldn't have a running game, they've got no desire to run the ball. James Cook will be a decent RB in this league but not at the Bills, don't forget they wasted away Lynch for years before he escaped for Seattle.

