Numbers I heard yesterday...



12th in QBR

17th in big time throws

21st in PFF offensive grading

11th in completions over expectations

Led the league in interceptions even though he only played 12 games.

He is 2-4 in playoff games, with one of them being the completely awful Bucs D this year

He has not gone 2 consecutive games without an INT or a fumble in over 40 straight games (I ran out of stats).



Dak is absolutely NOT in the group under the Elite. Dallas wins a lot due to their D. Yes Dak can step up and have fantastic games here and there but so can Jimmy G and Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff and Daniel Jones. However he is not consistent and the numbers from his 7 seasons in the NFL, bare out what he is. He's an average QB who can flash. You don't win Championships with that.



The QBs I think are better than Dak or at least much more consistent and reliable (in no particular order)...



Mahomes, Allen, Fields, Burrow, Lawrence, Herbert, Rodgers, Cousins, Wilson, Watson, Hurts, G Smith, Brady, Jackson, Tua, Carr, Murray, Tannehill, Stafford, Jimmy G.



That's 20 QBs I'd trust before Dak. Even if I'm a little over the top and you take out the likes of Lawrence, Cousins, G Smith, Jimmy G and Fields, that's still 15 QBs. That is by definition, average.



I like Dak, I think he's a great guy and watching him (and Wentz) emerge in 2016 was fantastic. Unfortunately he started with a big bright flash before regressing to what he truly was. Unfortunately too many people remember their first impressions and think the odd game where Dak flashes (how often against really good teams?) is the norm rather than the outlier. You just have to look at his career and you see the truth.



From that list I would take Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert, Hurts, Jackson, Brady(assuming he not retiring) over Dak. That is all. Lawrence hasnt done it enough, Tua feels like he helped by scheme a good amount not sold on him, Carr and Cousins are same guy above average starter not elite, Wilson looks Cooker, Watson was one of the worst QB in the NFL when he played this year. Geno is Average starter. Jimmy G is average who worked well in SF scheme, Fields hasnt showed a lot as a passer, Tannehill average starter. Stafford around the same as Dak to me but I would rather have the guy who a little more molbie and not coming off a Neck injury. Murray super talented but idk what he is right now with coming of ACL and the scheme in Arizona was not good. Rodgers can do everything and multiple time MVP but idk if he retiring or not and just wont want him the QB for other reason also, Tier wise would have him over Dak though.Also Hurts has been very good this year, would have above Dak in the same tier.