I'd have him comfortably above Carr, Murray, Tannehill, Stafford, Wilson, Watson, Cousins, Smith, Jimmy G and Fields. So that's 10 of your list. I'd also say Rodgers and Brady are getting to that point where they are probably too old, so not worth gambling on. Lawrence is still young, but has definitely got better this year, so is a 50/50. Tua also has only had one truly great season, and also seems bizarrely concussion prone, so you are practically guaranteed to lose him for some games every season, but I'd put him of a similar level.



A good article I have seen is on the pro football network - where they have grouped them into "Tier 1 - elite", "Tier 2 - franchise", "Tier 3 - Above Average" "Tier 4 - Useful, But Limited", "Tier 5 - Concerning" and "Tier 6 - Liabilities". In their list:

Tier 1 - Mahomes and Allen. No argument here really, although Allen's last play off game could have some argue he should be lower.

Tier 2 - Burrow, Hurts, Herber, Tua, Dak, Lawrence and Jackson - this is the group that most pundits have Dak in - and most of us here seem to agree. One poor play off game could render him lower, but this is the kind of level that most think he can be at his peak.

Tier 3 - G Smith, Rodgers, Cousins - no doubt in my mind that Dak is better than all three of these, for different reasons

Tier 4 - D Jones, Brady, Jimmy G, Murray, Carr, Fields, Tannehill, Purdy, Brissett, Goff, Pickett, Darnold, M Jones, Dalton. Again, no real arguments here.



Of the others in your list, Stafford, Russell Wilson and Watson were all in Tier 5.





Some great stuff here.I disagree completely about Stafford, Carr, Tua (yes only one great season but the signs were there last year IMO), Murray and Fields. I could see an argument against Fields, given his recent history is an uptick, however for me he passes the eye test in a similar way (but not to the same extent) that Mahomes did in Week one of his career.I could be dissuaded from Jimmy G, Wilson, Watson, Cousins, Tannehill and the rest as I think they are no more than steady QBs. However that was my point, Steady is better than inconsistent. I genuinely think that if you swapped Dak and Purdy on Sunday, Dallas would have won. Not because Purdy is a superstar but because he, like Brady does (not saying he is Brady) takes what is there. If Dak has looked, he'd likely not have thrown 2 INTs with a point swing of at least 10 but he doesn't get tunnel vision for Ceedee. If Dak had looked, he had open receivers multiple times when he was trying to force it to Ceedee.If I were to Tier QBs like you did above, I think I'd go...Tier 1 - Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, HurtsTier 2 - Herbert, Tua, Lawrence, Jackson, Murray, Rodgers, Fields (This one I am more nervous about due to small sample, but he looks the part)Tier Carr - Carr (I seriously think he's a very decent QB but is too good for 3 but probably not good enough for 2)Tier 3 - G Smith, Brady, Cousins, Tannehill, Jimmy G (simply for being MISTER steady)Tier 4 - Dak and the rest.I'm a 9ers fan for decades and I've said for years that we won't win a Superbowl with Jimmy G. Not because he is bad. He's steady. He's Mr Steady. He just doesn't have that superstar level that you typically need to win it all. Colin with a K had that but not the steadiness. That's why he never won. Purdy (and I don't like to talk about him much because what are you really going to say about a rookie in his 8th game heading to the championship game?) is like Jimmy G but he seems to have that little bit extra when you need it. He also seems more resiliant than Jimmy. Jimmy gets an INT and you just watch him look to throw a bunch more. Purdy can throw an INT I'm sure but it doesn't seem to live on in his mind.But back to Dak. At his best, yes he lives in that second Tier. But at his worst... 40+ games without consecutive games without turnovers. The numbers I put up there, they just don't lie. I like Dak. I do. Even for a Cowboy (and boy I hate them) I have enjoyed his career. He's just erratic and you never know which Dak will show up. No Championship for QBs like that.I feel like Josh Allen and Dak are like a mirror. Dak is turnover boy who occasionally flashes what he could be. Allen is Turnover boy who occasionally flashes how bad he can be. The reason Allen is ranked where he is is that his consistent talent can get him out of that turnover hole much more than Dak can.Anyway, I keep getting interrupted at work and have proper lost my focus, so sorry for the ramble. Not going to happen but it would be interesting to see Carr at Dallas. I think he'd take them up a level.