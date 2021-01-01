« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:58:21 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:23:22 am
I don't think it is fair to dismiss a great performance from the Dallas D by saying Brock is a weakness.

Brock is fine. Is he a superstar QB? No, at least not yet. He's well above a lot of other established QBs though and I have much more faith in him than I do in steady Jimmy G.
He's certainly far less likely to throw that interception where he just doesn't see the safety coming from deep that Handsome Jimmy loves.

Brock is Tom Brady 2001. A game manager who doesn't do anything silly and reads defenses well. Whether that's enough to beat the Eagles is another question.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:15:02 pm
Josh Allen has to be the most overrated professional athlete in the world. He never turns up in big games it was laughable people compared him to Mahomes or Burrow, for me Allen is on the level of a Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins or Jimmy G.

Also I found it laughable Tony Romo called Josh Allen Mr January but then again he's probably right as Allen is never gonna play the big game in February in his career
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:21:33 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:58:21 pm
Brock is Tom Brady 2001. A game manager who doesn't do anything silly and reads defenses well. Whether that's enough to beat the Eagles is another question.

This is what I always loved about Brady and too few QBs do it.
He does not focus on the big plays. He doesn't get tunnel vision. He just gives what the D gives him. If he has to go down the field 4 yards at a time, he will and he'll do it very well.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:48:32 pm
Quote from: Wolverine on Yesterday at 02:15:02 pm
Josh Allen has to be the most overrated professional athlete in the world. He never turns up in big games it was laughable people compared him to Mahomes or Burrow, for me Allen is on the level of a Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins or Jimmy G.

Also I found it laughable Tony Romo called Josh Allen Mr January but then again he's probably right as Allen is never gonna play the big game in February in his career

well it's an opinion.

I wonder if the bills would be any better with a serviceable running game and a #2 receiver.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:43:00 pm
Since the Texans entered the league, they have the same number of playoff wins (4) as the Cowboys.

The Jaguars began as an expansion team in 1995, the last season the Cowboys won the Super Bowl.  Including that run, the Cowboys and Jaguars have the same number of playoff wins ( 8 ) since.

Not good, Jerry, not good.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:47:52 pm
NFC Championship appearances for the Dallas Cowboys from 1970-1995 (26 seasons): Fourteen.
NFC Championship appearances for the Dallas Cowboys from 1996-2022 (27 seasons): Zero.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:50:02 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 03:43:00 pm
Since the Texans entered the league, they have the same number of playoff wins (4) as the Cowboys.

The Jaguars began as an expansion team in 1995, the last season the Cowboys won the Super Bowl.  Including that run, the Cowboys and Jaguars have the same number of playoff wins ( 8 ) since.

Not good, Jerry, not good.
The most important thing is that Jerruh doesn't do anything rash like fire Mike McCarthy. The guy clearly needs at least 3 more seasons to implement his vision before we can really judge him as a success or failure.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:53:25 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:47:52 pm
NFC Championship appearances for the Dallas Cowboys from 1970-1995 (26 seasons): Fourteen.
NFC Championship appearances for the Dallas Cowboys from 1996-2022 (27 seasons): Zero.

Add the 9ers record in that first timeframe and it's actually a fantastic advert for the salary cap and how it promoted equality in success.
Okay so success is never equally shared but the opportunity is there (if you're not the Browns)
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:42:50 pm
Weird post from the Cowboys Twitter.

So their writing staff wrote this article on the loss.  Title is "Dak on Loss to 49ers: 'Unacceptable, 100% On Me'"

https://www.dallascowboys.com/news/dak-on-loss-to-49ers-unacceptable-100-on-me

This is the tweet from the official account for this article.  What a weird way to change the title and to criticize Prescott.  You paid the man, Jerry.  You can't get out of it. ;D

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1617383701226176512
Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:54:16 pm
Only 2 more NFL Sundays left until September.  :(
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:24:09 pm
What is weird is people acting like Dak is a great QB. He really isn't. He's a middling QB and that is all. The worst part though is that unlike some of those average QBs who are consistently average (like Jimmy G) he is wildly inconsistent. That will not work in the playoffs where you have to win 3-4 games in a row.

I heard a stat today that he hasn't had back to back zero turnover games for something like 40+ games.

That's not good enough to win you championships.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:19:39 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:24:09 pm
What is weird is people acting like Dak is a great QB. He really isn't. He's a middling QB and that is all. The worst part though is that unlike some of those average QBs who are consistently average (like Jimmy G) he is wildly inconsistent. That will not work in the playoffs where you have to win 3-4 games in a row.

I heard a stat today that he hasn't had back to back zero turnover games for something like 40+ games.

That's not good enough to win you championships.
There a Elite tier of QB(Mahomes, Burrow level, Brady, Rodgers, Allen) of like 5ish. Dak in the next group of Very good just not Elite, Dallas wins because of Dak a lot. Jimmy G and Kirk would be the tier below that. Also Trading Cooper from Dallas doesnt look great also.. More then Happy to have Dak in 6-10 range. wont have Kirk or JImmy G there
https://twitter.com/Nate_Tice/status/1617576282921000965
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:30:41 am
Mad how much Hurts gets overlooked. I know this is really his breakout season but he looks the real deal and I expect the eagles to beat the 49ers by 2 scores. O line will be the best theyve come up against and the running game is top tier. Marry that with a similarly good defence to what they faced against the Cowboys that unsettled Purdy who tbf didnt make any big mistakes but was muted.



Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:26:39 am
Who else thinks sky's studio coverage of the divisional round was awful, only 2 of the 4 games had studio presentation, as they were live from NFLUK event at a bar instead, which assed nothing to the broadcast. :no
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:49:37 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:30:41 am
Mad how much Hurts gets overlooked. I know this is really his breakout season but he looks the real deal and I expect the eagles to beat the 49ers by 2 scores.
Love it when everyone gives the Niners no chance to win a game of football because that's when we thrive the most, like when everyone expected us to get crushed in Green Bay last season and we beat them without scoring an offensive touchdown.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:38:34 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:48:32 pm
well it's an opinion.

I wonder if the bills would be any better with a serviceable running game and a #2 receiver.
Buffalo's championship window is over. This was their year and Sean McDermott isn't the guy to win them a title they should of fired him after the Kansas City game last season and hired Daboll as their head coach. Daboll made Josh Allen look better than he is just like Daboll has done with Daniel Jones at the Giants this season.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:55:29 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:23:22 am
I don't think it is fair to dismiss a great performance from the Dallas D by saying Brock is a weakness.

Brock is fine. Is he a superstar QB? No, at least not yet. He's well above a lot of other established QBs though and I have much more faith in him than I do in steady Jimmy G.

Thanks, that was exactly my question. I didn't watch the game so was wondering whether it was Purdy coming back to earth or the Dallas D just being very good.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:57:21 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:26:39 am
Who else thinks sky's studio coverage of the divisional round was awful, only 2 of the 4 games had studio presentation, as they were live from NFLUK event at a bar instead, which assed nothing to the broadcast. :no

Would those late games normally have studio Sky coverage? They don't in the regular season do they?

That said, I really didn't enjoy the audio quality which was my major issue with it.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:01:01 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:57:21 am
Would those late games normally have studio Sky coverage? They don't in the regular season do they?

That said, I really didn't enjoy the audio quality which was my major issue with it.

I think sky do in studio for all games from at least the divisional round of the playoffs, used to be wildcard round until the NFL added 2 more games.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:02:24 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:26:39 am
Who else thinks sky's studio coverage of the divisional round was awful, only 2 of the 4 games had studio presentation, as they were live from NFLUK event at a bar instead, which assed nothing to the broadcast. :no

It's very rare they do any studio for 'prime time' games anyway.

I think that it's something that they should think about doing again, but probably not for playoff games.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 11:04:38 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:19:39 pm
There a Elite tier of QB(Mahomes, Burrow level, Brady, Rodgers, Allen) of like 5ish. Dak in the next group of Very good just not Elite, Dallas wins because of Dak a lot. Jimmy G and Kirk would be the tier below that. Also Trading Cooper from Dallas doesnt look great also.. More then Happy to have Dak in 6-10 range. wont have Kirk or JImmy G there
https://twitter.com/Nate_Tice/status/1617576282921000965

Numbers I heard yesterday...

12th in QBR
17th in big time throws
21st in PFF offensive grading
11th in completions over expectations
Led the league in interceptions even though he only played 12 games.
He is 2-4 in playoff games, with one of them being the completely awful Bucs D this year
He has not gone 2 consecutive games without an INT or a fumble in over 40 straight games (I ran out of stats).

Dak is absolutely NOT in the group under the Elite. Dallas wins a lot due to their D. Yes Dak can step up and have fantastic games here and there but so can Jimmy G and Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff and Daniel Jones. However he is not consistent and the numbers from his 7 seasons in the NFL, bare out what he is. He's an average QB who can flash. You don't win Championships with that.

The QBs I think are better than Dak or at least much more consistent and reliable (in no particular order)...

Mahomes, Allen, Fields, Burrow, Lawrence, Herbert, Rodgers, Cousins, Wilson, Watson, Hurts, G Smith, Brady, Jackson, Tua, Carr, Murray, Tannehill, Stafford, Jimmy G.

That's 20 QBs I'd trust before Dak. Even if I'm a little over the top and you take out the likes of Lawrence, Cousins, G Smith, Jimmy G and Fields, that's still 15 QBs. That is by definition, average.

I like Dak, I think he's a great guy and watching him (and Wentz) emerge in 2016 was fantastic. Unfortunately he started with a big bright flash before regressing to what he truly was. Unfortunately too many people remember their first impressions and think the odd game where Dak flashes (how often against really good teams?) is the norm rather than the outlier. You just have to look at his career and you see the truth.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 11:07:02 am
I dont watch a lot Dak, but some of the names on that 20 QB list are pretty damning if hes worse.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 11:07:28 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:26:39 am
Who else thinks sky's studio coverage of the divisional round was awful, only 2 of the 4 games had studio presentation, as they were live from NFLUK event at a bar instead, which assed nothing to the broadcast. :no

I'd rather they just bin off the sky studio coverage totally and just broadcast the US studio build up.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 11:30:49 am
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 07:49:37 am
Love it when everyone gives the Niners no chance to win a game of football because that's when we thrive the most, like when everyone expected us to get crushed in Green Bay last season and we beat them without scoring an offensive touchdown.
It is almost as if the Eagles beating a terrible Giants team twice has managed to gloss over the fact they started looking quite beatable toward the end of the regular season. Had they played a good team in the final week they may not have got the #1 seed.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 11:37:04 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:30:49 am
It is almost as if the Eagles beating a terrible Giants team twice has managed to gloss over the fact they started looking quite beatable toward the end of the regular season. Had they played a good team in the final week they may not have got the #1 seed.

While true, it is notable that those games were without Hurts. They're a different beast with Hurts on the field.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 11:42:37 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:07:28 am
I'd rather they just bin off the sky studio coverage totally and just broadcast the US studio build up.

Yay. So called hot takes, contrived debates and a shitload of ad breaks.

It's a bit to rah rah for my liking after a while.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 11:52:55 am
I'm guessing the Sky coverage is dumbed down from American coverage? They're assuming British viewers understand the game less well. Which, on average, must be a fair assumption given the vast majority of us haven't lived and breathed the game since we were children. The problem is, once you begin to understand the game at a deeper level dumbed down coverage becomes quite annoying.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 11:57:52 am
The only UK coverage I've every really enjoyed was with Mark Chapman and his mates. That tends to be quite good as instead of adverts, you get actual analysis.

I tend to watch on NFL Gamepass anyway.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:20:10 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:02:24 am
It's very rare they do any studio for 'prime time' games anyway.

I think that it's something that they should think about doing again, but probably not for playoff games.

Sky do, do studio coverage of primetime games in the playoffs, i remember them doing one of the late Saturday playoff games, then said we'll be back 12 hours later for the early Sunday playoff game.

Certainly they don't cover primetime games in the regular season, at least for SNF, given common ownership, they go & take in the NBC coverage, from when sky wrap up the late Sunday game.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:44:32 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:52:55 am
I'm guessing the Sky coverage is dumbed down from American coverage? They're assuming British viewers understand the game less well. Which, on average, must be a fair assumption given the vast majority of us haven't lived and breathed the game since we were children. The problem is, once you begin to understand the game at a deeper level dumbed down coverage becomes quite annoying.

This has grated on me this year, especially with Jason Bell. Just continually says lots without saying anything of value e.g. "Players make plays" , "He loves the game" etc.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:55:23 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:52:55 am
I'm guessing the Sky coverage is dumbed down from American coverage? They're assuming British viewers understand the game less well. Which, on average, must be a fair assumption given the vast majority of us haven't lived and breathed the game since we were children. The problem is, once you begin to understand the game at a deeper level dumbed down coverage becomes quite annoying.

The us coverage isn't exactly highbrow analysis either! Which is understandable given that I doubt a lot of the audience could tell you what a cover 2 scheme (as an example) is.

Knowledge of the game isn't necessarily knowledge about the game. It's mass market stuff over there.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:00:28 pm
In other news that will surprise nobody who has been paying attention, BOB is the new patriots OC.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:53:39 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:00:28 pm
In other news that will surprise nobody who has been paying attention, BOB is the new patriots OC.

Pass me the sick bag  >:( >:( >:( 2023 will be another forgotten year now we've gotten that idiot as OC. Another yes man for Bill and another incompetent assclown.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:40:22 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:04:38 am
Numbers I heard yesterday...

12th in QBR
17th in big time throws
21st in PFF offensive grading
11th in completions over expectations
Led the league in interceptions even though he only played 12 games.
He is 2-4 in playoff games, with one of them being the completely awful Bucs D this year
He has not gone 2 consecutive games without an INT or a fumble in over 40 straight games (I ran out of stats).

Dak is absolutely NOT in the group under the Elite. Dallas wins a lot due to their D. Yes Dak can step up and have fantastic games here and there but so can Jimmy G and Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff and Daniel Jones. However he is not consistent and the numbers from his 7 seasons in the NFL, bare out what he is. He's an average QB who can flash. You don't win Championships with that.

The QBs I think are better than Dak or at least much more consistent and reliable (in no particular order)...

Mahomes, Allen, Fields, Burrow, Lawrence, Herbert, Rodgers, Cousins, Wilson, Watson, Hurts, G Smith, Brady, Jackson, Tua, Carr, Murray, Tannehill, Stafford, Jimmy G.

That's 20 QBs I'd trust before Dak. Even if I'm a little over the top and you take out the likes of Lawrence, Cousins, G Smith, Jimmy G and Fields, that's still 15 QBs. That is by definition, average.

I like Dak, I think he's a great guy and watching him (and Wentz) emerge in 2016 was fantastic. Unfortunately he started with a big bright flash before regressing to what he truly was. Unfortunately too many people remember their first impressions and think the odd game where Dak flashes (how often against really good teams?) is the norm rather than the outlier. You just have to look at his career and you see the truth.

I'd have him comfortably above Carr, Murray, Tannehill, Stafford, Wilson, Watson, Cousins, Smith, Jimmy G and Fields.  So that's 10 of your list.  I'd also say Rodgers and Brady are getting to that point where they are probably too old, so not worth gambling on.  Lawrence is still young, but has definitely got better this year, so is a 50/50.  Tua also has only had one truly great season, and also seems bizarrely concussion prone, so you are practically guaranteed to lose him for some games every season, but I'd put him of a similar level.

A good article I have seen is on the pro football network - where they have grouped them into "Tier 1 - elite", "Tier 2 - franchise", "Tier 3 - Above Average" "Tier 4 - Useful, But Limited", "Tier 5 - Concerning" and "Tier 6 - Liabilities".  In their list:
Tier 1 - Mahomes and Allen.  No argument here really, although Allen's last play off game could have some argue he should be lower.
Tier 2 - Burrow, Hurts, Herber, Tua, Dak,  Lawrence and Jackson - this is the group that most pundits have Dak in - and most of us here seem to agree.  One poor play off game could render him lower, but this is the kind of level that most think he can be at his peak.
Tier 3 - G Smith, Rodgers, Cousins - no doubt in my mind that Dak is better than all three of these, for different reasons
Tier 4 - D Jones, Brady, Jimmy G, Murray, Carr, Fields, Tannehill, Purdy, Brissett, Goff, Pickett, Darnold, M Jones, Dalton.  Again, no real arguments here.

Of the others in your list, Stafford, Russell Wilson and Watson were all in Tier 5. 
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:44:04 pm
I haven't watched the Eagles this season so I might be talking out of my rear end here, but the Bengals have to be huge favourites now? Mahomes could be limited due to his ankle injury and while Purdy has been outstanding, he's still a rookie. He might prove me wrong but a Conference Final/Superbowl is a different kind of pressure than round 17 of the regular season. The Bengals were very impressive again Buffalo, for my untrained eye.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:28:32 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:40:22 pm
I'd have him comfortably above Carr, Murray, Tannehill, Stafford, Wilson, Watson, Cousins, Smith, Jimmy G and Fields.  So that's 10 of your list.  I'd also say Rodgers and Brady are getting to that point where they are probably too old, so not worth gambling on.  Lawrence is still young, but has definitely got better this year, so is a 50/50.  Tua also has only had one truly great season, and also seems bizarrely concussion prone, so you are practically guaranteed to lose him for some games every season, but I'd put him of a similar level.

A good article I have seen is on the pro football network - where they have grouped them into "Tier 1 - elite", "Tier 2 - franchise", "Tier 3 - Above Average" "Tier 4 - Useful, But Limited", "Tier 5 - Concerning" and "Tier 6 - Liabilities".  In their list:
Tier 1 - Mahomes and Allen.  No argument here really, although Allen's last play off game could have some argue he should be lower.
Tier 2 - Burrow, Hurts, Herber, Tua, Dak,  Lawrence and Jackson - this is the group that most pundits have Dak in - and most of us here seem to agree.  One poor play off game could render him lower, but this is the kind of level that most think he can be at his peak.
Tier 3 - G Smith, Rodgers, Cousins - no doubt in my mind that Dak is better than all three of these, for different reasons
Tier 4 - D Jones, Brady, Jimmy G, Murray, Carr, Fields, Tannehill, Purdy, Brissett, Goff, Pickett, Darnold, M Jones, Dalton.  Again, no real arguments here.

Of the others in your list, Stafford, Russell Wilson and Watson were all in Tier 5. 


Some great stuff here.

I disagree completely about Stafford, Carr, Tua (yes only one great season but the signs were there last year IMO), Murray and Fields. I could see an argument against Fields, given his recent history is an uptick, however for me he passes the eye test in a similar way (but not to the same extent) that Mahomes did in Week one of his career.

I could be dissuaded from Jimmy G, Wilson, Watson, Cousins, Tannehill and the rest as I think they are no more than steady QBs. However that was my point, Steady is better than inconsistent. I genuinely think that if you swapped Dak and Purdy on Sunday, Dallas would have won. Not because Purdy is a superstar but because he, like Brady does (not saying he is Brady) takes what is there. If Dak has looked, he'd likely not have thrown 2 INTs with a point swing of at least 10 but he doesn't get tunnel vision for Ceedee. If Dak had looked, he had open receivers multiple times when he was trying to force it to Ceedee.

If I were to Tier QBs like you did above, I think I'd go...

Tier 1 - Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Hurts
Tier 2 - Herbert, Tua, Lawrence, Jackson, Murray, Rodgers, Fields (This one I am more nervous about due to small sample, but he looks the part)
Tier Carr - Carr (I seriously think he's a very decent QB but is too good for 3 but probably not good enough for 2)
Tier 3 - G Smith, Brady, Cousins, Tannehill, Jimmy G (simply for being MISTER steady)
Tier 4 - Dak and the rest.

I'm a 9ers fan for decades and I've said for years that we won't win a Superbowl with Jimmy G. Not because he is bad. He's steady. He's Mr Steady. He just doesn't have that superstar level that you typically need to win it all. Colin with a K had that but not the steadiness. That's why he never won. Purdy (and I don't like to talk about him much because what are you really going to say about a rookie in his 8th game heading to the championship game?) is like Jimmy G but he seems to have that little bit extra when you need it. He also seems more resiliant than Jimmy. Jimmy gets an INT and you just watch him look to throw a bunch more. Purdy can throw an INT I'm sure but it doesn't seem to live on in his mind.

But back to Dak. At his best, yes he lives in that second Tier. But at his worst... 40+ games without consecutive games without turnovers. The numbers I put up there, they just don't lie. I like Dak. I do. Even for a Cowboy (and boy I hate them) I have enjoyed his career. He's just erratic and you never know which Dak will show up. No Championship for QBs like that.

I feel like Josh Allen and Dak are like a mirror. Dak is turnover boy who occasionally flashes what he could be. Allen is Turnover boy who occasionally flashes how bad he can be. The reason Allen is ranked where he is is that his consistent talent can get him out of that turnover hole much more than Dak can.

Anyway, I keep getting interrupted at work and have proper lost my focus, so sorry for the ramble. Not going to happen but it would be interesting to see Carr at Dallas. I think he'd take them up a level.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:33:41 pm
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 03:44:04 pm
I haven't watched the Eagles this season so I might be talking out of my rear end here, but the Bengals have to be huge favourites now? Mahomes could be limited due to his ankle injury and while Purdy has been outstanding, he's still a rookie. He might prove me wrong but a Conference Final/Superbowl is a different kind of pressure than round 17 of the regular season. The Bengals were very impressive again Buffalo, for my untrained eye.

A quick summary of the teams left...

Chiefs - Amazing but Mahomes is a real question mark.
Bengals - They are very good. Burrow is the closes thing I've seen to Brady in his efficiency, since, umm, Brady?
9ers - Purdy? Wouldn't call him fantastic from a normal start line. Fantastic for a 7th round 3rd string being dumped into a playoff run? Yeah. He doesn't need to be fantastic much. Maybe just 4-5 plays a game and SF can beat anyone.
Eagles - Genuinely scary. They clearly need Hurts playing to be that scary though so who knows. Their D line is fearsome, maybe the best in the league, maybe 2nd best to SF.

Genuinely any possible combination could make it to Arizona and there would not really be an underdog, which is rare.

The Eagles - 9ers game is scary as fuck as a 9ers fan. Really looking forward to it but genuinely scared.
