Weird post from the Cowboys Twitter.So their writing staff wrote this article on the loss. Title is "Dak on Loss to 49ers: 'Unacceptable, 100% On Me'"This is the tweet from the official account for this article. What a weird way to change the title and to criticize Prescott. You paid the man, Jerry. You can't get out of it.Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds.