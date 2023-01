Eagles are a well oiled machine, I thought the game was gonna be close because they we're limping into the playoffs but the bye week seemed to reenergize them. I do think their coach does come across as a really annoying douchebag though.



He does doesn't he. come across as a right d/head.Thought the Eagles were making a statement late in the game last night. some of the defensive tackles were brutal. game won for certain but whooping and punching the air when coming in like a steam train to leave a player flat out on the ground. probably came from the coach. hopefully the 49rs win tonight. will be interesting.