I hope your right but not sure if he would have reacted so badly to that. he seemed really upset so would think he's out for the game.
I dont blame him, he wants to play.
Yeah and hope he does, we will see.
This is boring
This is a mistake having him out there. He can't run and his game is compromised badly. If you're going to change to a dink and dunk offense, use the guy who's 100% fit.
Half time usually is
And the chiefs win. 5th AFC title game in a row is not bad.There will be a lot of column inches written and words spoken about the mahomes ankle in the next few days.
https://twitter.com/NFLResearch/status/1616957516180762624Yea 5 Conference title games in a row is elite company
It does help when you get the #1 seeding so just have to win 1 home game, but repeatedly doing that is a feat in itself.
Was the 2 Seed last year(2021), 1 seed 2018, 2 seed in 2019, 1 seed in 2020.I mean you got very good to be 1 or 2 seed very consistently. Not easy
My sense of time is horrific and I couldn't remember what year they changed the playoffs to 7 teams.
