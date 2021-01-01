« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1665 1666 1667 1668 1669 [1670]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2274599 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66760 on: Yesterday at 10:25:08 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:23:59 pm
I hope your right but not sure if he would have reacted so badly to that. he seemed really upset so would think he's out for the game.
I dont blame him, he wants to play.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66761 on: Yesterday at 10:26:43 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:25:08 pm
I dont blame him, he wants to play.
Yeah and hope he does, we will see.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,717
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66762 on: Yesterday at 10:32:56 pm »
That was an exceptional drive.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66763 on: Yesterday at 10:33:05 pm »
What a drive by KC.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66764 on: Yesterday at 10:33:55 pm »
just the 98 yards with henne under centre
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66765 on: Yesterday at 10:34:28 pm »
Huge drive by the Chiefs but on the flip side huge missed opportunity for the Jags to put pressure on while Mahomes is out
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66766 on: Yesterday at 10:34:38 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:26:43 pm
Yeah and hope he does, we will see.
They probably waiting on Xray from ankle for Mahomes.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,473
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66767 on: Yesterday at 10:52:21 pm »
This is boring
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66768 on: Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:52:21 pm
This is boring

Half time usually is
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,717
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66769 on: Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm »
This is a mistake having him out there. He can't run and his game is compromised badly. If you're going to change to a dink and dunk offense, use the guy who's 100% fit.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,733
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66770 on: Yesterday at 11:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm
This is a mistake having him out there. He can't run and his game is compromised badly. If you're going to change to a dink and dunk offense, use the guy who's 100% fit.

Yeah typical nfl macho stupidity
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66771 on: Yesterday at 11:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm
This is a mistake having him out there. He can't run and his game is compromised badly. If you're going to change to a dink and dunk offense, use the guy who's 100% fit.
I wouldn't say they have changed, that's the game they've played since the kick off.
EDIT. Sorry see what you mean now, maybe but am sure he will let rip if given the opportunity.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:15:59 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66772 on: Yesterday at 11:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm
This is a mistake having him out there. He can't run and his game is compromised badly. If you're going to change to a dink and dunk offense, use the guy who's 100% fit.
I would have my better QB out there if they can do it. He looks he can
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,473
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66773 on: Yesterday at 11:27:27 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
Half time usually is

That was in the 2nd quarter. And it remains boring.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66774 on: Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm »
A 1-legged mahomes is still better than henne.

Good play by KC's defenders on that drive
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66775 on: Today at 12:21:01 am »
well that interception means it's probably over, but this has been the season where it seems no lead is safe.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,717
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66776 on: Today at 12:24:55 am »
Beautiful one-handed pick by Watson. That should seal the deal.

Lawrence will always be one of those QBs that will give defenders at least a couple of real good chances at Ints in every game. The Brett Favre syndrome.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66777 on: Today at 12:35:56 am »
And the chiefs win. 5th AFC title game in a row is not bad.

There will be a lot of column inches written and words spoken about the mahomes ankle in the next few days.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66778 on: Today at 12:42:35 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:35:56 am
And the chiefs win. 5th AFC title game in a row is not bad.

There will be a lot of column inches written and words spoken about the mahomes ankle in the next few days.
https://twitter.com/NFLResearch/status/1616957516180762624
Yea 5 Conference title games in a row is elite company
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66779 on: Today at 12:44:53 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:42:35 am
https://twitter.com/NFLResearch/status/1616957516180762624
Yea 5 Conference title games in a row is elite company

It does help when you get the #1 seeding so just have to win 1 home game, but repeatedly doing that is a feat in itself.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66780 on: Today at 12:51:05 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:44:53 am
It does help when you get the #1 seeding so just have to win 1 home game, but repeatedly doing that is a feat in itself.
Was the 2 Seed last year(2021), 1 seed 2018, 2 seed in 2019, 1 seed in 2020.
I mean you got very good to be 1 or 2 seed very consistently. Not easy
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66781 on: Today at 12:54:23 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:51:05 am
Was the 2 Seed last year(2021), 1 seed 2018, 2 seed in 2019, 1 seed in 2020.
I mean you got very good to be 1 or 2 seed very consistently. Not easy

My sense of time is horrific and I couldn't remember what year they changed the playoffs to 7 teams.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66782 on: Today at 01:11:35 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:54:23 am
My sense of time is horrific and I couldn't remember what year they changed the playoffs to 7 teams.
That was 2020.
But they had bye with the other 2 seed.
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66783 on: Today at 01:12:26 am »
Any help with a stream for the eagles giants game would be great :wave
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,118
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66784 on: Today at 01:25:44 am »
Shit, Lane Johnson looks like hes not over his injury.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66785 on: Today at 01:28:02 am »
Go Giants!!! :scarf
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66786 on: Today at 01:29:30 am »
The scripted plays at the start of a game can be an outlier, but that scoring drive by the eagles did look a bit easy.

And now the chains have broken. Odd. Not sure if I've ever known that to happen before
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,118
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66787 on: Today at 01:36:47 am »
What were the giants at there?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66788 on: Today at 01:46:43 am »
Gints need a score here. Dangerous to say such things this season but this could get out of hand.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1665 1666 1667 1668 1669 [1670]   Go Up
« previous next »
 