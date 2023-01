Cowboys @ Bucs is tonight so no way were the winners of that going to be playing Saturday, now it's official it's Cowboys/Bucs at Niners, that was always going to be the late game Sunday



It was always going to be Sunday just the question was it 3 or 630. SF vs brady or Dallas is probably higher rating then buff/Cincy, fox gets two of the late slots this week after getting only 1 pm during WC, CBS gets late game for conference title weekend. Fox has Superbowl this year.NBC was not getting another primetime during this playoff after getting back to back prime time games.Seems fair enough and logically done as fair as possible