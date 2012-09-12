The LJ was righ on the spot and the play had not been blown dead. Forward momentum got him there, but I would also say that the leg drive was worthy of it... and anyway, it was given (thank fuck) so it's all conjecture (thank fuck!)
Crosby Nick never fails.
Good game this but bedtime for me.All the games so far have been high scoring. Is that usually the case for Wild Card games?
Go to bed you big girls blouse
Ballsy 4th down call by Daboll, might have won them the game.
WTF how can he drop that FFS.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Hahahahhaha. Cousins with the bonehead play of the year!
What a shit series of playcalls by the Vikings here. Checking down 5 yards short of the sticks on a 4th and 8 was unbelievably stupid by Cousins.
Are you kidding with that pass? It's the season on the line and you throw it to Hockenson 5 yards short of the line of gain with a defender next to him?
4th and 1 with jones and barkley is an easy call. Also just in general u go for that
On their own 40 with a 7 points lead? Absolutely it makes sense to go for it, but plenty of coaches would've been too conservative and just punted.
Tomlinson was there with the pressure. Yea he needed to scramble there though.
To be fair, the Giants did a good job at pushing the pocket and getting decent pressure on that last play. Too bad that Cousins immediately locked his eyes on the right side of the field, were Jefferson and Hockenson were, he had Osborn completely open on a slant on the opposite side.
