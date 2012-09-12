« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 10:22:05 pm
The LJ was righ on the spot and the play had not been blown dead. Forward momentum got him there, but I would also say that the leg drive was worthy of it... and anyway, it was given (thank fuck) so it's all conjecture (thank fuck!)  :lmao

Yep on field refs did fuck over miami at every opportunity  :wanker alright.....

Even told coaches qas first down and that's why miami changed personal late and wouldn't reset play clock. Scumbags
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Re: The NFL Thread
Last team to possess the ball will win this game.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The NFL Thread
Good game this but bedtime for me.

All the games so far have been high scoring. Is that usually the case for Wild Card games?
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:39:50 pm
Good game this but bedtime for me.

All the games so far have been high scoring. Is that usually the case for Wild Card games?
Go to bed you big girls blouse
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:52:57 pm
Go to bed you big girls blouse

Night Tex.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:52:57 pm
Go to bed you big girls blouse

Big as in fat? Or big as in well endowed?
Re: The NFL Thread
Ballsy 4th down call by Daboll, might have won them the game.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 12:35:24 am
Ballsy 4th down call by Daboll, might have won them the game.

Defo the right call.
Re: The NFL Thread
WTF how can he drop that FFS.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:38:55 am
WTF how can he drop that FFS.


What a horrible drop
Re: The NFL Thread
Slayton with one of the worst drops of the year.  Terrible.
King Kenny.

Re: The NFL Thread
Horrendous drop by Slayton, even if he had been short from the first down, it would have been a good 45 seconds off the clock.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Re: The NFL Thread
Hahahahahaha - What a SHIT call on the roughing the passer.
Re: The NFL Thread
Absolute fucking joke of a roughing call that.
Re: The NFL Thread
Get the fuck in! ;D ;D ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
 :lmao

Are you kidding with that pass?  It's the season on the line and you throw it to Hockenson 5 yards short of the line of gain with a defender next to him?
King Kenny.

Re: The NFL Thread
How are you not throwing the ball beyond the line to gain
Re: The NFL Thread
Fuck yeah!!!!!

Relieved.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The NFL Thread
Game on the line and you dial up that play, 5 yards short of the sticks. Christ almighty.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The NFL Thread
Hahahahhaha.

Cousins with the bonehead play of the year!
Re: The NFL Thread
What a shit series of playcalls by the Vikings here. Checking down 5 yards short of the sticks on a 4th and 8 was unbelievably stupid by Cousins.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
Piss poor call that
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: The NFL Thread
And that's the game. Vikings can't stop the clock. They finally lose a close game.

And I reckon about 0 vikings fans will be surprised.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:47:44 am
Hahahahhaha.

Cousins with the bonehead play of the year!
The Derek Carr of the NFC. Great guy, great stats, just not when it matters the most.
Re: The NFL Thread
Chargers blowing a 27-0 lead.

Vikings going 11-0 in one-score games in the regular season and then immediately losing a one-score game at home in the playoffs.

And no one is surprised haha.
King Kenny.

Re: The NFL Thread
Glad we face the giants. We will smash them yet again.
Re: The NFL Thread
Ravens without Lamar should have about zero chance, but I guess the bengals might try to beat themselves like buffalo did earlier. They're not the bungles these days though.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 12:35:24 am
Ballsy 4th down call by Daboll, might have won them the game.
4th and 1 with jones and barkley is an easy call. Also just in general u go for that
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 12:47:54 am
What a shit series of playcalls by the Vikings here. Checking down 5 yards short of the sticks on a 4th and 8 was unbelievably stupid by Cousins.
Tomlinson was there with the pressure. Yea he needed to scramble there though.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 12:47:13 am
:lmao

Are you kidding with that pass?  It's the season on the line and you throw it to Hockenson 5 yards short of the line of gain with a defender next to him?
:shite:
Imagine they were scared stiff of the blitz so no confidence to throw downfield. 4th down, game on the line with seconds on the clock and they play safe.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:08:22 am
4th and 1 with jones and barkley is an easy call. Also just in general u go for that

On their own 40 with a 7 points lead? Absolutely it makes sense to go for it, but plenty of coaches would've been too conservative and just punted.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 01:13:10 am
On their own 40 with a 7 points lead? Absolutely it makes sense to go for it, but plenty of coaches would've been too conservative and just punted.

I'm not sure they would these days. I reckon more go for it there than don't.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:08:59 am
Tomlinson was there with the pressure. Yea he needed to scramble there though.

To be fair, the Giants did a good job at pushing the pocket and getting decent pressure on that last play. Too bad that Cousins immediately locked his eyes on the right side of the field, were Jefferson and Hockenson were, he had Osborn completely open on a slant on the opposite side.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Re: The NFL Thread
Cousins eyes appear to lock in and stay there. Bengals will do to the Ravens what the Bills should have done to the Dolphins.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 01:13:10 am
On their own 40 with a 7 points lead? Absolutely it makes sense to go for it, but plenty of coaches would've been too conservative and just punted.
Yea.
Either you get and kill more clock or they have a short field and your getting ball back with more time if you dont stop them. 4th and 1 are converted at like70% rate, that should be a go from basically under 60 yards to goal no matter the time of game.
https://twitter.com/ben_bot_baldwin/status/1614783444973666306
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 01:19:38 am
To be fair, the Giants did a good job at pushing the pocket and getting decent pressure on that last play. Too bad that Cousins immediately locked his eyes on the right side of the field, were Jefferson and Hockenson were, he had Osborn completely open on a slant on the opposite side.
Osborn was coming up he has to scramble if u feel pressure there you cant check that down.
Re: The NFL Thread
Lol ravens moron getting a taunting penalty. And threw a punch.
