« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1662 1663 1664 1665 1666 [1667]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2269465 times)

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,917
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66640 on: Yesterday at 10:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 10:22:05 pm
The LJ was righ on the spot and the play had not been blown dead. Forward momentum got him there, but I would also say that the leg drive was worthy of it... and anyway, it was given (thank fuck) so it's all conjecture (thank fuck!)  :lmao

Yep on field refs did fuck over miami at every opportunity  :wanker alright.....

Even told coaches qas first down and that's why miami changed personal late and wouldn't reset play clock. Scumbags
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,678
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66641 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 pm »
Last team to possess the ball will win this game.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,541
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66642 on: Yesterday at 11:39:50 pm »
Good game this but bedtime for me.

All the games so far have been high scoring. Is that usually the case for Wild Card games?
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,104
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66643 on: Yesterday at 11:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:39:50 pm
Good game this but bedtime for me.

All the games so far have been high scoring. Is that usually the case for Wild Card games?
Go to bed you big girls blouse
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,541
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66644 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:52:57 pm
Go to bed you big girls blouse

Night Tex.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,383
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66645 on: Today at 12:29:17 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:52:57 pm
Go to bed you big girls blouse

Big as in fat? Or big as in well endowed?
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66646 on: Today at 12:35:24 am »
Ballsy 4th down call by Daboll, might have won them the game.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,030
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66647 on: Today at 12:37:21 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 12:35:24 am
Ballsy 4th down call by Daboll, might have won them the game.

Defo the right call.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66648 on: Today at 12:38:55 am »
WTF how can he drop that FFS.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,383
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66649 on: Today at 12:39:36 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:38:55 am
WTF how can he drop that FFS.


What a horrible drop
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,441
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66650 on: Today at 12:39:49 am »
Slayton with one of the worst drops of the year.  Terrible.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66651 on: Today at 12:40:37 am »
Horrendous drop by Slayton, even if he had been short from the first down, it would have been a good 45 seconds off the clock.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,383
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66652 on: Today at 12:41:16 am »
Hahahahahaha - What a SHIT call on the roughing the passer.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,030
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66653 on: Today at 12:42:13 am »
Absolute fucking joke of a roughing call that.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,401
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66654 on: Today at 12:47:00 am »
Get the fuck in! ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,441
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66655 on: Today at 12:47:13 am »
 :lmao

Are you kidding with that pass?  It's the season on the line and you throw it to Hockenson 5 yards short of the line of gain with a defender next to him?
Logged
King Kenny.

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66656 on: Today at 12:47:24 am »
How are you not throwing the ball beyond the line to gain
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66657 on: Today at 12:47:28 am »
Fuck yeah!!!!!

Relieved.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,678
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66658 on: Today at 12:47:43 am »
Game on the line and you dial up that play, 5 yards short of the sticks. Christ almighty.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,383
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66659 on: Today at 12:47:44 am »
Hahahahhaha.

Cousins with the bonehead play of the year!
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66660 on: Today at 12:47:54 am »
What a shit series of playcalls by the Vikings here. Checking down 5 yards short of the sticks on a 4th and 8 was unbelievably stupid by Cousins.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,447
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66661 on: Today at 12:48:22 am »
Piss poor call that
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,030
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66662 on: Today at 12:48:22 am »
And that's the game. Vikings can't stop the clock. They finally lose a close game.

And I reckon about 0 vikings fans will be surprised.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,949
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66663 on: Today at 12:51:55 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:47:44 am
Hahahahhaha.

Cousins with the bonehead play of the year!
The Derek Carr of the NFC. Great guy, great stats, just not when it matters the most.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,441
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66664 on: Today at 12:52:02 am »
Chargers blowing a 27-0 lead.

Vikings going 11-0 in one-score games in the regular season and then immediately losing a one-score game at home in the playoffs.

And no one is surprised haha.
Logged
King Kenny.
Pages: 1 ... 1662 1663 1664 1665 1666 [1667]   Go Up
« previous next »
 