The LJ was righ on the spot and the play had not been blown dead. Forward momentum got him there, but I would also say that the leg drive was worthy of it... and anyway, it was given (thank fuck) so it's all conjecture (thank fuck!)
Crosby Nick never fails.
Good game this but bedtime for me.All the games so far have been high scoring. Is that usually the case for Wild Card games?
Go to bed you big girls blouse
Ballsy 4th down call by Daboll, might have won them the game.
WTF how can he drop that FFS.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Hahahahhaha. Cousins with the bonehead play of the year!
