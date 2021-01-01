2004-05: 12-4 Chargers with Drew Brees at QB lose in the Wild Card game at home against the Jets after Nate Kaeding missed a game-winning 40-yard field goal in overtime. Jets win 20-17.



2006-07: 14-2 Chargers with the leagues best record and Rivers are up 21-13 against the Patriots at home late in the divisional round. Brady throws an interception to Marlon McCree, who fumbles on the return. Pats recover, score a TD, get the 2-point conversion, get the ball back, and kick the go-ahead field goal. Nate Kaeding's game-tying 54-yard field goal is no good. Patriots win 24-21. Marty Schottenheimer is fired after the season.



2009-10: 12-4 Chargers with Rivers host the Jets in the divisional round. Nate Kaeding, who missed only 2 field goals all year, misses 3 field goals in a 17-14 Jets win.



2010-11: The Chargers have the #1 offense and the #1 defense but miss the playoffs due to awful special teams play all season.



2022-23: The Chargers with Justin Herbert at QB are up 27-0 at Jacksonville and lose 31-30.



I blame it on Dean Spanos.