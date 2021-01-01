« previous next »
The NFL Thread

skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66560 on: Today at 04:30:20 am
The most Chargers thing ever.  Unbelievable.
King Kenny.

Rosario

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66561 on: Today at 04:30:42 am
Holy shit 3rd largest comeback ever n playoff history!!!
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66562 on: Today at 04:31:18 am
Unbelievable, Staley has to be fired for that, epic choke job by the Chargers. :o
skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,438
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66563 on: Today at 04:35:57 am
Sean Payton's phone ringing off the hook right now.

Brandon Staley's seat must be on fire.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66564 on: Today at 04:36:15 am
Some of those calls by Pederson were unreal, going for the 2 instead of the PAT, although helped it was from the 1, after Chargers penalty.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66565 on: Today at 04:38:11 am
The rubber band effect in the NFL is stronger than ever. Doesn't matter how much a team goes up by, it seems you get a TD, a FG and next thing you know the other team just keeps going 4 & out and forgets how it got the lead in the 1st place.

Crazy stuff, and yeah Staley wants binning for a number of reasons, but the team also has to take the blame for being so inept in that 2nd half.

Congrats to the Jags, but really feel sorry for Herbert as I think he's a good QB just stuck in very average surroundings.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66566 on: Today at 04:40:36 am
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66567 on: Today at 04:46:09 am
I was actually thinking of Matt Ryan as I was typing out my Herbert paragraph! Poor fella!
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66568 on: Today at 04:47:51 am
How do you lose a game when your defence has 5 turnovers including 4 INT? :o
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66569 on: Today at 04:49:10 am
2004-05:  12-4 Chargers with Drew Brees at QB lose in the Wild Card game at home against the Jets after Nate Kaeding missed a game-winning 40-yard field goal in overtime.  Jets win 20-17.

2006-07:  14-2 Chargers with the leagues best record and Rivers are up 21-13 against the Patriots at home late in the divisional round.  Brady throws an interception to Marlon McCree, who fumbles on the return.  Pats recover, score a TD, get the 2-point conversion, get the ball back, and kick the go-ahead field goal.  Nate Kaeding's game-tying 54-yard field goal is no good.  Patriots win 24-21.  Marty Schottenheimer is fired after the season.

2009-10:  12-4 Chargers with Rivers host the Jets in the divisional round.  Nate Kaeding, who missed only 2 field goals all year, misses 3 field goals in a 17-14 Jets win.

2010-11:  The Chargers have the #1 offense and the #1 defense but miss the playoffs due to awful special teams play all season.

2022-23:  The Chargers with Justin Herbert at QB are up 27-0 at Jacksonville and lose 31-30.

I blame it on Dean Spanos.
rodderzzz

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66570 on: Today at 05:14:20 am
Bosa needs fuckin for what he did tonight. It was glorious, see you next week :)
Garrus

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66571 on: Today at 07:00:57 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:51:57 am
If they come back from 27 then just give them the fucking lombardi and be done with it.



Fair play to Lawrence. Not easy to come back from a nightmare first half like that.
Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66572 on: Today at 07:17:56 am
Has there ever been such contrasting halfs from a QB? 4 picks in the first half, an absolutely gun in the 2nd half.
Kennys from heaven

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66573 on: Today at 08:31:25 am
Well, I did say the Chargers could cause a shock

Dont go getting any ideas fish
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66574 on: Today at 09:26:19 am
What the hell? I went to bed at 27-0 and the Jags were an absolute embarrassment. What on earth happened?
bryanod

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66575 on: Today at 09:27:46 am
75% pass plays after going up 27 zip.

Stanley rightly get blamed but jesus was herbert was not good. Couple short fields from defensive int and then missed the easy td throw late to end it. Yikes.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66576 on: Today at 10:17:44 am
This really is the season of blown leads. Not sure there's ever been one like it.
RedSince86

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66577 on: Today at 12:22:58 pm
Proper NFL fans on Rawk who stayed up for that game for the entirety.

I went to bed, I thought Lawrence fluffed his lines or was like a Rabbit in headlights and I thought it was game over, Monumental fightback.
anandg_lfc

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66578 on: Today at 01:00:17 pm
South Africa (cricket), Spurs and Chargers have choking as part of their DNA. It feels like it was supposed to happen this way. Abysmal management by staley as usual and some very poor plays by herbert down the stretch. Jaguars had no right to be even even close let alone win. Lawrence showed a lot of maturity and kept plugging to his credit.

The commentary team just sucked the life out of a very exciting game.

voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66579 on: Today at 01:42:23 pm
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 01:00:17 pm

The commentary team just sucked the life out of a very exciting game.



dungy needs to stick to the studio stuff.
Vote For Pedro

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66580 on: Today at 04:26:32 pm
Too right, he was absolutely dreadful
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66581 on: Today at 05:57:26 pm
Bills v dolphins about to get going.Easy win Bills here no?
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66582 on: Today at 06:04:13 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:57:26 pm
Bills v dolphins about to get going.Easy win Bills here no?

you'd presume so but that's why they play the games.
RedSince86

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66583 on: Today at 06:04:45 pm
Bills comfortably,  i'm going to watch my Knicks against the Pistons instead.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66584 on: Today at 06:20:39 pm
that's a brilliant catch from knox for the TD.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66585 on: Today at 06:22:33 pm
Nice catch,well game over then! :D
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66586 on: Today at 06:39:17 pm
hill and waddle not doing their rookie QB any favours.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66587 on: Today at 07:40:14 pm
Miami still in this especially if they can this in the end zone before the half.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66588 on: Today at 07:41:24 pm
Quote from: bryanod on Today at 09:27:46 am
75% pass plays after going up 27 zip.

Stanley rightly get blamed but jesus was herbert was not good. Couple short fields from defensive int and then missed the easy td throw late to end it. Yikes.
They didnt have a positive run in the 2nd half. That why there throwing
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66589 on: Today at 07:46:43 pm
Bills shutting the bed big time..
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66590 on: Today at 07:49:54 pm
Miami game defo on.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66591 on: Today at 07:50:42 pm
It's all about the turnovers. As ever.
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66592 on: Today at 07:51:11 pm
Bills just believe the game was won after 1st quarter? Done everything since to give Dolphins the ball since.
dalarr

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66593 on: Today at 07:51:39 pm
We have a game on our hands here. 
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66594 on: Today at 07:58:24 pm
Despite everything, buffalo are still leading.
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66595 on: Today at 08:18:59 pm
Absolutely determined to give this game up.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66596 on: Today at 08:19:16 pm
Wow. Few had this happening
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66597 on: Today at 08:21:20 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:50:42 pm
It's all about the turnovers. As ever.
