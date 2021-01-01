« previous next »
skipper757

  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66560 on: Today at 04:30:20 am
The most Chargers thing ever.  Unbelievable.
Rosario

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66561 on: Today at 04:30:42 am
Holy shit 3rd largest comeback ever n playoff history!!!
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66562 on: Today at 04:31:18 am
Unbelievable, Staley has to be fired for that, epic choke job by the Chargers. :o
skipper757

  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66563 on: Today at 04:35:57 am
Sean Payton's phone ringing off the hook right now.

Brandon Staley's seat must be on fire.
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66564 on: Today at 04:36:15 am
Some of those calls by Pederson were unreal, going for the 2 instead of the PAT, although helped it was from the 1, after Chargers penalty.
TipTopKop

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66565 on: Today at 04:38:11 am
The rubber band effect in the NFL is stronger than ever. Doesn't matter how much a team goes up by, it seems you get a TD, a FG and next thing you know the other team just keeps going 4 & out and forgets how it got the lead in the 1st place.

Crazy stuff, and yeah Staley wants binning for a number of reasons, but the team also has to take the blame for being so inept in that 2nd half.

Congrats to the Jags, but really feel sorry for Herbert as I think he's a good QB just stuck in very average surroundings.
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66566 on: Today at 04:40:36 am
TipTopKop

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66567 on: Today at 04:46:09 am
I was actually thinking of Matt Ryan as I was typing out my Herbert paragraph! Poor fella!
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66568 on: Today at 04:47:51 am
How do you lose a game when your defence has 5 turnovers including 4 INT? :o
skipper757

  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66569 on: Today at 04:49:10 am
2004-05:  12-4 Chargers with Drew Brees at QB lose in the Wild Card game at home against the Jets after Nate Kaeding missed a game-winning 40-yard field goal in overtime.  Jets win 20-17.

2006-07:  14-2 Chargers with the leagues best record and Rivers are up 21-13 against the Patriots at home late in the divisional round.  Brady throws an interception to Marlon McCree, who fumbles on the return.  Pats recover, score a TD, get the 2-point conversion, get the ball back, and kick the go-ahead field goal.  Nate Kaeding's game-tying 54-yard field goal is no good.  Patriots win 24-21.  Marty Schottenheimer is fired after the season.

2009-10:  12-4 Chargers with Rivers host the Jets in the divisional round.  Nate Kaeding, who missed only 2 field goals all year, misses 3 field goals in a 17-14 Jets win.

2010-11:  The Chargers have the #1 offense and the #1 defense but miss the playoffs due to awful special teams play all season.

2022-23:  The Chargers with Justin Herbert at QB are up 27-0 at Jacksonville and lose 31-30.

I blame it on Dean Spanos.
