The rubber band effect in the NFL is stronger than ever. Doesn't matter how much a team goes up by, it seems you get a TD, a FG and next thing you know the other team just keeps going 4 & out and forgets how it got the lead in the 1st place.



Crazy stuff, and yeah Staley wants binning for a number of reasons, but the team also has to take the blame for being so inept in that 2nd half.



Congrats to the Jags, but really feel sorry for Herbert as I think he's a good QB just stuck in very average surroundings.