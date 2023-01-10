« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1658 1659 1660 1661 1662 [1663]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2265970 times)

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66480 on: January 10, 2023, 04:02:27 pm »
what a disastrous season for my colts, poor decision after poor decision for this team. Anyone watched much of CJ Stroud? We desperately need a decent QB and he seems like a likely pick for us.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66481 on: January 10, 2023, 10:57:48 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on January 10, 2023, 04:02:27 pm
what a disastrous season for my colts, poor decision after poor decision for this team. Anyone watched much of CJ Stroud? We desperately need a decent QB and he seems like a likely pick for us.

What you dont like the fact that we have the highest paid and worst OL simultaneously?  ;D

To be honest Stroud is the only one I would take in the top 5. Young is too small and feels like he will end up following other smaller QBs drafted high recently and just end up injured all the time and Levis has all the measurables you want but feels slightly too risky for me but I guess the same couldve been said of Josh Allen coming out.

Most important for me this offseason if we do finally draft someone at QB is to get the best coaching staff we can possibly put around them to develop.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,274
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66482 on: January 10, 2023, 11:21:23 pm »
Colts had a decent roster,\, one of the teams picked for a playoff berth, but ther season has been a disaster, main issue is overpaying for QBs, & coaching seemed awful, with awful game plan to go with it.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,274
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66483 on: January 11, 2023, 12:50:43 am »
Titans have fired a few assistants, mostly offence including the OC.

 
Logged
#Sausages

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,418
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66484 on: January 11, 2023, 12:59:09 am »
Quote from: LiverLuke on January 10, 2023, 04:02:27 pm
what a disastrous season for my colts, poor decision after poor decision for this team. Anyone watched much of CJ Stroud? We desperately need a decent QB and he seems like a likely pick for us.

Stroud is a great pocket passer.  The knock on him interestingly is that he's hesitant to move outside of the pocket and make plays, especially running.  He's made it clear in the past that he's pocket passer ("If I want to run the ball, I'd be the running back.").  But he's absolutely capable.  He picked up a couple of crucial third downs on the ground against Georgia, including setting up the game-winning field goal.  Him taking yards on the ground against a tough Georgia defense really helped.  He could probably work on throwing on the run more as well.

So he could be a really nice player if the coaches can use some of his mobility and get him to make plays outside of the pocket too.  Ohio State almost always has the talent advantage, so he can have more time in the pocket to find his receivers, but even with a good OL in the NFL, he won't have nearly as much of a talent disparity.  His LT this year for example, is likely to be a first-round pick as well.  Last year, his WRs were Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jackson Smith-Njigba.  JSN put up 300 yards receiving in the Rose Bowl after Wilson and Olave sat out.  Stroud threw for 573 yards in a game where Wilson and Olave (both 1,000-receiving rookies in the NFL this year) didn't even play.  This year, JSN missed virtually the entire season, but Marvin Harrison Jr. (how old do we feel!?) was incredible as the lead WR.  Ohio State's receiving corps the last few years is so talented that Jameson Williams (another first-rounder in 2022) had to transfer to Alabama before the start of last season to get playing time.  Ohio State's incredible talent at OL and WR is almost unmatched in college football, so in a more even NFL setting, Stroud can't just rely on having time in the pocket and having NFL-caliber receivers getting open against amateurs.  So getting him moving around and making plays outside the pocket in the NFL is probably needed.

Bryce Young is flashy and loves to extend plays and make great throws outside of the pocket, but Stroud has the better size for a NFL QB.

If the Colts OL rebounds, it's a good spot for Stroud, particularly with Taylor as a safety valve.
« Last Edit: January 11, 2023, 01:11:13 am by skipper757 »
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,311
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66485 on: January 11, 2023, 04:52:14 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on January 10, 2023, 10:17:35 am
So Jarrett Stidham seemed to perform about the same as Derek Carr: hed be projected to get more TDs & more INTs over a full season & be a little bit more mobile. Half the supporter base seems to think hes much better in decision making & more positive. Of course hes essentially a rookie that other teams are not fully prepared for. The big number is Carrs massive contract. Why keep him when someone else can do his job for much much less?

All of which is ignoring the real problems at the Raiders: an incompetent owner, dubious front office & coaching, a patchwork offensive line and a defensive backfield that hasnt been good for 25 years!

They'll also never play a home game again lol.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,078
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66486 on: January 11, 2023, 10:19:55 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on January 11, 2023, 04:52:14 am
They'll also never play a home game again lol.

Yet outnumber many on the road.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,946
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66487 on: January 11, 2023, 10:54:50 am »
Success brings fans. The Raiders are strangers in their own stadium right now partly because the on field product hasn't been very good for a long time, while ticket prices are high.

The Las Vegas Knights don't have that problem, as their NHL franchise has been competitive since its inception.

If the Raiders (finally) get their act together, they will most certainly see more support showing, even all the way from LA (which as mentioned, they can fill out a stadium like SoFi many times over).
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66488 on: January 11, 2023, 11:59:04 am »
Raiders will also struggle at home due to being in one of the most attractive weekend destinations for many
Logged

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66489 on: January 11, 2023, 02:08:34 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on January 11, 2023, 12:59:09 am
Stroud is a great pocket passer.  The knock on him interestingly is that he's hesitant to move outside of the pocket and make plays, especially running.  He's made it clear in the past that he's pocket passer ("If I want to run the ball, I'd be the running back.").  But he's absolutely capable.  He picked up a couple of crucial third downs on the ground against Georgia, including setting up the game-winning field goal.  Him taking yards on the ground against a tough Georgia defense really helped.  He could probably work on throwing on the run more as well.

So he could be a really nice player if the coaches can use some of his mobility and get him to make plays outside of the pocket too.  Ohio State almost always has the talent advantage, so he can have more time in the pocket to find his receivers, but even with a good OL in the NFL, he won't have nearly as much of a talent disparity.  His LT this year for example, is likely to be a first-round pick as well.  Last year, his WRs were Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jackson Smith-Njigba.  JSN put up 300 yards receiving in the Rose Bowl after Wilson and Olave sat out.  Stroud threw for 573 yards in a game where Wilson and Olave (both 1,000-receiving rookies in the NFL this year) didn't even play.  This year, JSN missed virtually the entire season, but Marvin Harrison Jr. (how old do we feel!?) was incredible as the lead WR.  Ohio State's receiving corps the last few years is so talented that Jameson Williams (another first-rounder in 2022) had to transfer to Alabama before the start of last season to get playing time.  Ohio State's incredible talent at OL and WR is almost unmatched in college football, so in a more even NFL setting, Stroud can't just rely on having time in the pocket and having NFL-caliber receivers getting open against amateurs.  So getting him moving around and making plays outside the pocket in the NFL is probably needed.

Bryce Young is flashy and loves to extend plays and make great throws outside of the pocket, but Stroud has the better size for a NFL QB.

If the Colts OL rebounds, it's a good spot for Stroud, particularly with Taylor as a safety valve.

thank you for that, interesting read. I'm getting my hopes up for him, the ideal QB these days in the NFL is a josh allen type, pass first but the ability to run rather than a run first QB that seem to get injured all the time.
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66490 on: January 11, 2023, 07:17:03 pm »
Tua ruled out of Buffalo game

https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/miami-dolphins-qb-tua-tagovailoa-ruled-out-for-buffalo-game

Shame, both Dolphins-Bills matchups this season with Tua playing were cracking games
« Last Edit: January 11, 2023, 07:27:35 pm by jedimaster »
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66491 on: January 11, 2023, 07:29:53 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on January 11, 2023, 07:17:03 pm
Tua ruled out of Buffalo game

https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/miami-dolphins-qb-tua-tagovailoa-ruled-out-for-buffalo-game

Shame, both Dolphins-Bills matchups this season with Tua playing were cracking games
It probably best Tua health long term.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66492 on: January 11, 2023, 07:31:15 pm »
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66493 on: January 11, 2023, 07:34:11 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on January 11, 2023, 07:29:53 pm
It probably best Tua health long term.

If I was Tua with millions in the bank and having seen what happens to players who get regular concussions years down the line, I would be seriously thinking about retirement. And after the horrific hip injury he suffered and now the concussions I don't think he could be blamed at all for that.
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,274
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66494 on: January 11, 2023, 08:32:25 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on January 11, 2023, 07:31:15 pm
https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1613251848776851459?t=nE6iTG9lbTpDALbQn3N1bQ&s=19

Doesnt sounds great for Lamar this weekend

Even if they put the franchise tag on him, i think Jackson is done in Baltimore, i can see him playing out his contract, maybe going to Miami
Logged
#Sausages

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,418
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66495 on: January 11, 2023, 11:49:32 pm »
Jets and OC Mike LaFleur parting ways.  Not a huge surprise given the offensive struggles down the stretch, though being down a ton of linemen, Breece Hall, and having terrible QB play are obvious factors.  But that losing streak plus no TDs in last 3 games hurts.

Looks like the journos are running with a mutual parting of ways.  Supposedly given his hot seat, other teams had reached out about him, and he'll pursue other opportunities.  We'll see how that goes for him.  Given his last name and being part of an elite small circle of the NFL network, he should be fine.  Joining his brother in Green Bay perhaps?

As for the Jets, they have to get an experienced OC in.  First-time HC and first-time OC together with a raw QB was a tough combination last year and this year.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,274
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66496 on: Yesterday at 12:04:41 am »
That's not all the Jets need either, they need a QB.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,138
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66497 on: Yesterday at 12:03:16 pm »
Is there anything better than the playoffs in North American sports? Really looking forward to this and it makes my days a bit brighter. Combined with lurking in this wonderful thread, where veterans and rookies are taken seriously, it makes for a great experience. Thank you to all the experts in here who explain things and give their opinions to us mere mortals.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,078
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66498 on: Yesterday at 12:35:30 pm »
On that, would we like to see playoffs in the top end of the EPL? Perhaps reduce the league to 16 and have best of 3 (or more) rounds based on ranking? Top of the league before the playoffs gets the league trophy, playoff winner something else. The EPL teams could ditch the ELC for it. I reckon it could be more exciting, but the pull of tradition is strong.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66499 on: Yesterday at 01:19:04 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on January 11, 2023, 11:49:32 pm
Jets and OC Mike LaFleur parting ways.  Not a huge surprise given the offensive struggles down the stretch, though being down a ton of linemen, Breece Hall, and having terrible QB play are obvious factors.  But that losing streak plus no TDs in last 3 games hurts.

Looks like the journos are running with a mutual parting of ways.  Supposedly given his hot seat, other teams had reached out about him, and he'll pursue other opportunities.  We'll see how that goes for him.  Given his last name and being part of an elite small circle of the NFL network, he should be fine.  Joining his brother in Green Bay perhaps?

As for the Jets, they have to get an experienced OC in.  First-time HC and first-time OC together with a raw QB was a tough combination last year and this year.

Please get Bill O'Brien as your OC before the Pats do something stupid like replacing Patricia with that idiot!
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,274
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66500 on: Today at 05:31:23 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on January 11, 2023, 07:31:15 pm
https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1613251848776851459?t=nE6iTG9lbTpDALbQn3N1bQ&s=19

Doesnt sounds great for Lamar this weekend

Jackson officially ruled out, Bengals will win that game anyway.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline PaddingtonRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66501 on: Today at 09:33:05 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:31:23 am
Jackson officially ruled out, Bengals will win that game anyway.

I'd love to agree and the Bengals should win however, the Bengals love to put the fans through a "stressful" experience vs the backup QB's! See TJ Yates, Trubisky, Cooper Rush, Mason Rudolph etc
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,992
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66502 on: Today at 09:36:34 am »
it doesn't look like the most competitive set of games this weekend, especially with lamar and tua out. it's a pity because I reckon this week and next week are typically my favourite 2 weekends of the season.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,274
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66503 on: Today at 10:23:39 am »
Yeah, most of the games are straightforward, Chargers @ Jags could be good, but Cowboys game Monday night could be good for a laugh, with all the pressure on the Cowboys.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66504 on: Today at 12:41:07 pm »
definitely a shame, if the Lions had made it and then Tua/Lamar were playing the playoffs would actually look pretty good. Not that Tua should be playing anyway, he should probably retire now.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66505 on: Today at 01:50:21 pm »
Wonder if the Dolphins will think about looking at the market for a QB. Am thinking in particular Carr, Jimmy G, Rodgers, Brady. They have two excellent WRs and a very good TE plus a good offensive system out the Shanahan playbook. Which made Tua look better than he actually is. With his rookie contract coming up to the 4th year do they move him on or pay him a huge salary. Or do they hedge their bets go for someone like Brady or Rodgers for a year or two and see how Tua does in those years with his health. Personally I'd cut him and go for Carr.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,274
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66506 on: Today at 04:35:21 pm »
Not sure the Dolphins will go for aging QBs in Rodgers or Brady, if anything, think they'll go for Jackson, Carr or Garoppolo, Jackson would cost them a few first round picks, & Miami have had their 2023 first rounder forfeited over Tom Brady tampering.

Wouldn't be surprised if Brady went to the Raiders, once the Bucs are done, if he doesn't retire, he knows Raiders the HC
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 1658 1659 1660 1661 1662 [1663]   Go Up
« previous next »
 