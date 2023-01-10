what a disastrous season for my colts, poor decision after poor decision for this team. Anyone watched much of CJ Stroud? We desperately need a decent QB and he seems like a likely pick for us.



Stroud is a great pocket passer. The knock on him interestingly is that he's hesitant to move outside of the pocket and make plays, especially running. He's made it clear in the past that he's pocket passer ("If I want to run the ball, I'd be the running back."). But he's absolutely capable. He picked up a couple of crucial third downs on the ground against Georgia, including setting up the game-winning field goal. Him taking yards on the ground against a tough Georgia defense really helped. He could probably work on throwing on the run more as well.So he could be a really nice player if the coaches can use some of his mobility and get him to make plays outside of the pocket too. Ohio State almost always has the talent advantage, so he can have more time in the pocket to find his receivers, but even with a good OL in the NFL, he won't have nearly as much of a talent disparity. His LT this year for example, is likely to be a first-round pick as well. Last year, his WRs were Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jackson Smith-Njigba. JSN put up 300 yards receiving in the Rose Bowl after Wilson and Olave sat out. Stroud threw for 573 yards in a game where Wilson and Olave (both 1,000-receiving rookies in the NFL this year) didn't even play. This year, JSN missed virtually the entire season, but Marvin Harrison Jr. (how old do we feel!?) was incredible as the lead WR. Ohio State's receiving corps the last few years is so talented that Jameson Williams (another first-rounder in 2022) had to transfer to Alabama before the start of last season to get playing time. Ohio State's incredible talent at OL and WR is almost unmatched in college football, so in a more even NFL setting, Stroud can't just rely on having time in the pocket and having NFL-caliber receivers getting open against amateurs. So getting him moving around and making plays outside the pocket in the NFL is probably needed.Bryce Young is flashy and loves to extend plays and make great throws outside of the pocket, but Stroud has the better size for a NFL QB.If the Colts OL rebounds, it's a good spot for Stroud, particularly with Taylor as a safety valve.