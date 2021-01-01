« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66480 on: Yesterday at 04:02:27 pm
what a disastrous season for my colts, poor decision after poor decision for this team. Anyone watched much of CJ Stroud? We desperately need a decent QB and he seems like a likely pick for us.
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66481 on: Yesterday at 10:57:48 pm
Quote from: LiverLuke on Yesterday at 04:02:27 pm
what a disastrous season for my colts, poor decision after poor decision for this team. Anyone watched much of CJ Stroud? We desperately need a decent QB and he seems like a likely pick for us.

What you dont like the fact that we have the highest paid and worst OL simultaneously?  ;D

To be honest Stroud is the only one I would take in the top 5. Young is too small and feels like he will end up following other smaller QBs drafted high recently and just end up injured all the time and Levis has all the measurables you want but feels slightly too risky for me but I guess the same couldve been said of Josh Allen coming out.

Most important for me this offseason if we do finally draft someone at QB is to get the best coaching staff we can possibly put around them to develop.
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66482 on: Yesterday at 11:21:23 pm
Colts had a decent roster,\, one of the teams picked for a playoff berth, but ther season has been a disaster, main issue is overpaying for QBs, & coaching seemed awful, with awful game plan to go with it.
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66483 on: Today at 12:50:43 am
Titans have fired a few assistants, mostly offence including the OC.

 
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66484 on: Today at 12:59:09 am
Quote from: LiverLuke on Yesterday at 04:02:27 pm
what a disastrous season for my colts, poor decision after poor decision for this team. Anyone watched much of CJ Stroud? We desperately need a decent QB and he seems like a likely pick for us.

Stroud is a great pocket passer.  The knock on him interestingly is that he's hesitant to move outside of the pocket and make plays, especially running.  He's made it clear in the past that he's pocket passer ("If I want to run the ball, I'd be the running back.").  But he's absolutely capable.  He picked up a couple of crucial third downs on the ground against Georgia, including setting up the game-winning field goal.  Him taking yards on the ground against a tough Georgia defense really helped.  He could probably work on throwing on the run more as well.

So he could be a really nice player if the coaches can use some of his mobility and get him to make plays outside of the pocket too.  Ohio State almost always has the talent advantage, so he can have more time in the pocket to find his receivers, but even with a good OL in the NFL, he won't have nearly as much of a talent disparity.  His LT this year for example, is likely to be a first-round pick as well.  Last year, his WRs were Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jackson Smith-Njigba.  JSN put up 300 yards receiving in the Rose Bowl after Wilson and Olave sat out.  Stroud threw for 573 yards in a game where Wilson and Olave (both 1,000-receiving rookies in the NFL this year) didn't even play.  This year, JSN missed virtually the entire season, but Marvin Harrison Jr. (how old do we feel!?) was incredible as the lead WR.  Ohio State's receiving corps the last few years is so talented that Jameson Williams (another first-rounder in 2022) had to transfer to Alabama before the start of last season to get playing time.  Ohio State's incredible talent at OL and WR is almost unmatched in college football, so in a more even NFL setting, Stroud can't just rely on having time in the pocket and having NFL-caliber receivers getting open against amateurs.  So getting him moving around and making plays outside the pocket in the NFL is probably needed.

Bryce Young is flashy and loves to extend plays and make great throws outside of the pocket, but Stroud has the better size for a NFL QB.

If the Colts OL rebounds, it's a good spot for Stroud, particularly with Taylor as a safety valve.
Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,309
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #66485 on: Today at 04:52:14 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:17:35 am
So Jarrett Stidham seemed to perform about the same as Derek Carr: hed be projected to get more TDs & more INTs over a full season & be a little bit more mobile. Half the supporter base seems to think hes much better in decision making & more positive. Of course hes essentially a rookie that other teams are not fully prepared for. The big number is Carrs massive contract. Why keep him when someone else can do his job for much much less?

All of which is ignoring the real problems at the Raiders: an incompetent owner, dubious front office & coaching, a patchwork offensive line and a defensive backfield that hasnt been good for 25 years!

They'll also never play a home game again lol.
