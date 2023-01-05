« previous next »
Offline voodoo ray

  Re: The NFL Thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66280 on: January 5, 2023, 12:21:29 pm »
https://twitter.com/Outkick/status/1609649416960413696

it's a couple of days old now but still....
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,413
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66281 on: January 5, 2023, 12:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on January  4, 2023, 09:47:39 am

I just find it interesting how much more an impact it is having on other teams fanbases etc, then when it happened to Muamba. 
it was on Prime time TV in the US, millions would have been watching as it was a potential number 1 seed decider.

Muamba was playing for Bolton, don't recall if the game was televised.  I would have thought that a better comparison would have been the Christian Eriksson incident in the Euros where they actually completed the fixture after a short delay and nobody would have had a clue whether CE was dead or alive
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66282 on: January 5, 2023, 12:54:55 pm »
I don't think they really are proper comparisons at all. they just happened to a player because of a medical issue with that player, whereas this happened due to something that is part of the game itself. hits like that happen all the time so if anything it's most comparable with phil hughes in cricket some years ago.
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66283 on: January 5, 2023, 01:21:38 pm »
Yes I think that the fact it was obviously caused by another player and the fact that so many will have been watching means the shock waves are bigger. I think the NFL have managed it poorly too and so now have very little moral authority to lead the way in what happens next. It's tricky though isn't it because the schedule means rearranging games really isn't very easy. In that sense I feel a bit of sympathy for the way they handled it on the night.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66284 on: January 5, 2023, 01:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on January  5, 2023, 12:46:08 pm
it was on Prime time TV in the US, millions would have been watching as it was a potential number 1 seed decider.

Muamba was playing for Bolton, don't recall if the game was televised.  I would have thought that a better comparison would have been the Christian Eriksson incident in the Euros where they actually completed the fixture after a short delay and nobody would have had a clue whether CE was dead or alive

It was televised, it was the FA Cup Quarter Final half 5 kick off, so I would have thought a lot of people would have been watching too.

I think a possible difference could be that as far as I am aware this sort of incident hasn't really happened in NFL before, where as it has happened a fair few times in Football.

Also with Muamba as far as I remember it, he was treated on the pitch pretty efficiently, and by the time he was stretchered off there were already positive signs
Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,307
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66285 on: January 5, 2023, 02:11:27 pm »
Another thing that should be kept in mind is that 2012 was a very different time in terms of news coverage and the ability of everyone under the sun being able to comment on things via social media. Add to that, that even the regular media are driven by clicks and their reporters getting things out as quickly as possible on Twitter (even if it's not news, but just a comment about the whole thing and their own feelings). All this adds to things being perceived very differently on the whole. If you're an NFL franchise and don't come out with something showing sympathy to Damar Hamlin within a few hours or a day at most, people will be starting to look at you funny.

All this leads to things having a way bigger nation- or worldwide impact. I seem to remember that there was also shown a lot of sympathy and concern for Fabrice Muamba in the aftermath of him collapsing on the pitch. It WAS a big issue in the footballing world I think. The main difference for me is that it was a different time and social media wasn't as important as it is nowadays and also there was less focus back then on online-news. Therefore, there was much less potential for things to snowball - especially online - as there is now.
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66286 on: January 5, 2023, 03:46:10 pm »
It was 2012 not 1952.


Anyway, latest news seems to be that he's awake and 'neurologically intact' which is fantastic.
Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,307
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66287 on: January 5, 2023, 04:52:03 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on January  5, 2023, 03:46:10 pm
It was 2012 not 1952.


Yeah, and now it's 2023 and not 2012. Even if it's only 11 years there's a massive difference as far as the role of social media and instant news reporting is concerned. If you want to ignore that, that's your choice, but it doesn't mean that it's not there...
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,301
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66288 on: January 5, 2023, 04:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January  5, 2023, 01:23:05 pm
It was televised, it was the FA Cup Quarter Final half 5 kick off, so I would have thought a lot of people would have been watching too.

I think a possible difference could be that as far as I am aware this sort of incident hasn't really happened in NFL before, where as it has happened a fair few times in Football.

Also with Muamba as far as I remember it, he was treated on the pitch pretty efficiently, and by the time he was stretchered off there were already positive signs

I think purely by chance, there was a Spurs fan in the crowd who was some leading heart surgeon/consultant who helped save his life.
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66289 on: January 5, 2023, 05:02:08 pm »
Quote from: stoa on January  5, 2023, 04:52:03 pm
Yeah, and now it's 2023 and not 2012. Even if it's only 11 years there's a massive difference as far as the role of social media and instant news reporting is concerned. If you want to ignore that, that's your choice, but it doesn't mean that it's not there...

to be honest I don't really give a shit about the way it's been reported or not - apart from being pissed off when sky news reported on their website that he'd had a heart attack which was simply wrong. other than them both being 'cardiac events' on tv there's seemingly fuck all similarity between muamba and hamlin anyway.

different sports
different countries
different times
different causes

anyway he looks like he might be ok. which is all that really matters.
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,221
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66290 on: January 5, 2023, 08:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January  5, 2023, 01:23:05 pm
It was televised, it was the FA Cup Quarter Final half 5 kick off, so I would have thought a lot of people would have been watching too.

I think a possible difference could be that as far as I am aware this sort of incident hasn't really happened in NFL before, where as it has happened a fair few times in Football.

Also with Muamba as far as I remember it, he was treated on the pitch pretty efficiently, and by the time he was stretchered off there were already positive signs

The Fabrice Muamba one was on ESPN UK though, not many subscribed to ESPN UK at the time, one i do remember is Christian Eriksen, that was 18 months ago at the delayed Euro 2020, & it was live on BBC, so millions more would have watched that, both were awful incidents though, fortunately both made a full recovery but Fabrice Muamba had to retire.
Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,937
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66291 on: January 6, 2023, 03:18:00 am »
So the NFL has announced the game is now cancelled, and won't take place.

Per ESPN:   "This has been a very difficult week," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release announcing the cancellation. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them."

Goodell made the decision not to resume the game in part because its outcome would not affect whether teams qualified for or were eliminated from the postseason and because playing the game would require postponing the postseason, according to the release. He spoke with both the Bills and Bengals as well as the NFL Players Association before making his decision.
Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66292 on: January 6, 2023, 03:59:17 am »
Was always the most likely outcome too much money at stake for the league to be moving around the playoffs, Pro Bowl and Super Bowl at this late stage. Bills and Bengals both give up something with Chiefs the biggest winners now having home field through the playoffs in their own hands heading into the final weekend.
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66293 on: January 6, 2023, 04:15:11 am »
Quote from: Rosario on January  6, 2023, 03:59:17 am
Was always the most likely outcome too much money at stake for the league to be moving around the playoffs, Pro Bowl and Super Bowl at this late stage. Bills and Bengals both give up something with Chiefs the biggest winners now having home field through the playoffs in their own hands heading into the final weekend.
https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1611184078136528896
Possible Neutral Site game. for AFC title. This about as fair as it can be. Hopefully it in an outdoor stadium btw Kc/Buf if that the case.
Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66294 on: January 6, 2023, 06:20:24 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on January  6, 2023, 04:15:11 am
https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1611184078136528896
Possible Neutral Site game. for AFC title. This about as fair as it can be. Hopefully it in an outdoor stadium btw Kc/Buf if that the case.

Saw that floated this morning but didnt see it in the initial reports, seems to be the fairest outcome for all involved with everyone having to give up something. My best best guess would be Indianapolis for proximity to all 3 cities plus being late January the added bonus of being in a dome.
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66295 on: January 6, 2023, 07:36:28 am »
Quote from: Rosario on January  6, 2023, 06:20:24 am
Saw that floated this morning but didnt see it in the initial reports, seems to be the fairest outcome for all involved with everyone having to give up something. My best best guess would be Indianapolis for proximity to all 3 cities plus being late January the added bonus of being in a dome.
I would prefer if your not asking an 2 outdoor teams to play in a dome for their conference title game. My guess is that where it would be but could be other options. I know they already giving up home field but yea
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,413
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66296 on: January 6, 2023, 09:20:35 am »
The only decision they could make given the timeframe, interesting option regarding the AFC Championship game if Buffalo or Cincinnati make it too
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66297 on: January 6, 2023, 09:30:38 am »
There seems to be a process for what to do when a game gets cancelled that hasn't been followed. But the nfl is the owners so if they vote on something then that's that.
Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66298 on: January 6, 2023, 09:44:24 am »
Quote from: Knight on January  5, 2023, 01:21:38 pm
Yes I think that the fact it was obviously caused by another player

Is this really true? I have seen literally thousands of bigger hits in the NFL and never before has one of them caused a heart attack. I think this is complete speculation. We will probably find the player had some undiagnosed congenital defect and this was going to happen sometime anyway.
Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
  • Maths Mug!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66299 on: January 6, 2023, 10:36:53 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on January  6, 2023, 04:15:11 am
https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1611184078136528896
Possible Neutral Site game. for AFC title. This about as fair as it can be. Hopefully it in an outdoor stadium btw Kc/Buf if that the case.

fuck kC/Buf
Bengals going all the way

WHO DEY
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66300 on: January 6, 2023, 10:40:24 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January  6, 2023, 09:44:24 am
Is this really true? I have seen literally thousands of bigger hits in the NFL and never before has one of them caused a heart attack. I think this is complete speculation. We will probably find the player had some undiagnosed congenital defect and this was going to happen sometime anyway.

Look up the circumstances. The size of the hit is completely irrelevant and it's more a case of freak timing.

Apparently it kills a number of kids in youth baseball every year.
Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66301 on: January 6, 2023, 11:44:56 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on January  6, 2023, 10:40:24 am
Look up the circumstances. The size of the hit is completely irrelevant and it's more a case of freak timing.

Apparently it kills a number of kids in youth baseball every year.

What sort of freak timing, have you got any links?

I'm not trying to be obtuse, I am genuinely interested in this.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,107
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66302 on: January 6, 2023, 12:26:38 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January  6, 2023, 11:44:56 am
What sort of freak timing, have you got any links?

I'm not trying to be obtuse, I am genuinely interested in this.
Timing within the rhythm of a heartbeat, is what I think is being referred to.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Commotio_cordis

Haven't kept up with most recent news, so I'm not sure if it's been formally confirmed that this is what Hamlin suffered.
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66303 on: January 6, 2023, 01:09:42 pm »
Nothing has been confirmed. But we've all unfortunately seen enough people collapse through the congenital issues and they all seem to just 'happen' without any cause. They aren't typically "activated" for want of a better word.
Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,937
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66304 on: January 6, 2023, 06:57:16 pm »
Per ESPN:
NFL owners have approved a plan that leaves open the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship Game and could determine home field for a wild-card game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens by a coin flip.


These playoffs are going to get even more interesting, whatever happens.
Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66305 on: January 6, 2023, 10:05:41 pm »
Seems like Cincy is pissed that if they and the Bills both win this weekend and the wildcard game they will have to travel to Buffalo for the divisional game. Gotta say not something I thought of but I can see how they would be pissed considering if they won out they wouldve been the 2 seed.
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66306 on: January 6, 2023, 10:15:49 pm »
It does seem a bit odd that they voted to change an existing rule and didn't just go with winning percentage.
Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66307 on: January 6, 2023, 10:41:25 pm »
Very odd it looks like the only thought was to give the Bills the best possible outcome which comes across as a PR move
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,221
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66308 on: Yesterday at 11:10:29 am »
In the wake of the cancellation of Monday's Bills-Bengals game, the following scenarios based on Week 18 results were approved for holding the title game at a neutral site:

 If Buffalo (12-3) and Kansas City (13-3) both win or tie, a Bills-Chiefs championship game would be at a neutral site.

 If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Baltimore wins or ties, a Bills-Chiefs championship game would be at a neutral site.

 If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Cincinnati (11-4) wins, a Bills or Bengals vs. Chiefs championship game would be at a neutral site

 
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66309 on: Yesterday at 11:14:50 am »
Apparently indy said they don't want to host it. It should be outside anyway.
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,221
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66310 on: Yesterday at 11:30:13 am »
Wonder if Chicago could be host, or whether NFL insist on an AFC stadium as host, so could be looking at Cleveland or Pittsburgh, if the Steelers doesn't make the playoffs, even Nashville if the Titans lose to the Jags tonight

Be too funny if Bills, Chiefs & Bengals all lose in the playoffs, making that scenario redundant, wouldn't be surprised if the Chiefs do lose in the playoffs, lost to both Bills & Bengals in the regular season.
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,221
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66311 on: Yesterday at 11:36:15 am »
Playoff & seeding scenarios for week 18

AFC

Kansas City will clinch a first-round bye and home field advantage with a win OR a Buffalo loss.

Buffalo will clinch a first-round bye and home field advantage with a win AND a Kansas City loss.

Tennessee will clinch the AFC South division title with a win.

Jacksonville will clinch:
the AFC South division title with a win;
a playoff berth a win OR with losses by Miami, New England, and Pittsburgh.

Miami will clinch a playoff berth with a win AND a New England loss.

New England will clinch a playoff berth with:
a win; OR
a Jacksonville win AND losses by Miami and Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh will clinch a playoff berth with a win AND losses by Miami and New England.

NFC

Dallas will clinch:
the NFC East division title with a win AND a Philadelphia loss;
a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win AND losses by Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Detroit will clinch a playoff berth with a win AND a Seattle loss.

Green Bay will clinch a playoff berth with a win.

Philadelphia will clinch:
the NFC East division title with a win OR a Dallas loss;
a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win OR losses by Dallas and San Francisco.

San Francisco will clinch a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win AND a Philadelphia loss.

Seattle will clinch a playoff berth with a win AND a Green Bay loss.
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,624
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66312 on: Yesterday at 10:47:02 pm »
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66313 on: Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm »
that was funny and I was disappointed that it got pulled back for a flag.

hamlin has been on twitter. I reckon he'll play again.
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,624
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66314 on: Yesterday at 10:59:50 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm
that was funny and I was disappointed that it got pulled back for a flag.

hamlin has been on twitter. I reckon he'll play again.
Referees just threw a flag cos they didn't know what the fuck was happening.

Great to see Hamlin posting. He's got a long way to go and a lot of hurdles to overcome before playing again, but I wouldn't bet a single cent against him.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,301
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66315 on: Today at 12:22:56 am »
Do the Raiders have much of a fan base? Or are most people who go and watch just people in Vegas for a few days?
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66316 on: Today at 12:26:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:22:56 am
Do the Raiders have much of a fan base? Or are most people who go and watch just people in Vegas for a few days?

They've got loads of fans, they're just not in the city the team plays in.

It's also the most expensive ticket in the league (or was) and the team had fuck all to play for so I reckon quite a lot of the ST holders would have put to their tickets up for sale on secondary sites.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,301
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66317 on: Today at 12:40:03 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:26:26 am
They've got loads of fans, they're just not in the city the team plays in.

It's also the most expensive ticket in the league (or was) and the team had fuck all to play for so I reckon quite a lot of the ST holders would have put to their tickets up for sale on secondary sites.

LA and Oakland? Wasnt commenting on todays game. Just occurred to me that the Vegas population is probably very transient.
Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,937
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66318 on: Today at 03:34:21 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:26:26 am
It's also the most expensive ticket in the league (or was)
By a long margin. $300 for the nosebleed seats way up.

...and you're right, lots were selling them off for opposing fans, and those who don't have can't be bothered to spend that much and watch the chaos.

Goodell took Kroenke's money and screwed the Raiders over out of LA. They would have filled SoFi better than both current residents combined. Perversley, you would see Raider fans easily outnumber both Charger/Ram fans in SoFi. They are/were loved in the Bay area too, but the residents there justifiably didn't want to pay to build a stadium for a billionaire.

The whole Vegas move was sold as a shiny new stadium in a warm climate with favorable tax status to lure players. Reality is it's a stop over city for visiting fans to see their teams when they maybe can't get tickets at home, or they happen to be there for the shows or casinos.

Sad seeing the team end another season with the usual more questions than answers.

I suppose if you're half empty you'd say they're mired in this and will keep being average with Josh McDaniels, an awful OL, bad defensive coorindator leading a depleted defense, and now with no QB (being honest, Carr was not the answer either).

If you're half full, you'd say maybe the GM will draft far better than Gruden/Mayock and those before them who repeatedly whiffed on 1st & 2nd rounders, and that they have been letting go of those busts like Leatherwood, Abrams, Arnette and Edwards. Maybe Ziegler and McDaniels needed the 1st year to assess what they have before building the team properly next year.

Or maybe the truth is somewhere in between?
