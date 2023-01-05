It's also the most expensive ticket in the league (or was)

By a long margin. $300 for the nosebleed seats way up....and you're right, lots were selling them off for opposing fans, and those who don't have can't be bothered to spend that much and watch the chaos.Goodell took Kroenke's money and screwed the Raiders over out of LA. They would have filled SoFi better than both current residents combined. Perversley, you would see Raider fans easily outnumber both Charger/Ram fans in SoFi. They are/were loved in the Bay area too, but the residents there justifiably didn't want to pay to build a stadium for a billionaire.The whole Vegas move was sold as a shiny new stadium in a warm climate with favorable tax status to lure players. Reality is it's a stop over city for visiting fans to see their teams when they maybe can't get tickets at home, or they happen to be there for the shows or casinos.Sad seeing the team end another season with the usual more questions than answers.I suppose if you're half empty you'd say they're mired in this and will keep being average with Josh McDaniels, an awful OL, bad defensive coorindator leading a depleted defense, and now with no QB (being honest, Carr was not the answer either).If you're half full, you'd say maybe the GM will draft far better than Gruden/Mayock and those before them who repeatedly whiffed on 1st & 2nd rounders, and that they have been letting go of those busts like Leatherwood, Abrams, Arnette and Edwards. Maybe Ziegler and McDaniels needed the 1st year to assess what they have before building the team properly next year.Or maybe the truth is somewhere in between?