« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1653 1654 1655 1656 1657 [1658]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2259797 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,937
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66280 on: Yesterday at 12:21:29 pm »
https://twitter.com/Outkick/status/1609649416960413696

it's a couple of days old now but still....
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,388
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66281 on: Yesterday at 12:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on January  4, 2023, 09:47:39 am

I just find it interesting how much more an impact it is having on other teams fanbases etc, then when it happened to Muamba. 
it was on Prime time TV in the US, millions would have been watching as it was a potential number 1 seed decider.

Muamba was playing for Bolton, don't recall if the game was televised.  I would have thought that a better comparison would have been the Christian Eriksson incident in the Euros where they actually completed the fixture after a short delay and nobody would have had a clue whether CE was dead or alive
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,937
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66282 on: Yesterday at 12:54:55 pm »
I don't think they really are proper comparisons at all. they just happened to a player because of a medical issue with that player, whereas this happened due to something that is part of the game itself. hits like that happen all the time so if anything it's most comparable with phil hughes in cricket some years ago.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66283 on: Yesterday at 01:21:38 pm »
Yes I think that the fact it was obviously caused by another player and the fact that so many will have been watching means the shock waves are bigger. I think the NFL have managed it poorly too and so now have very little moral authority to lead the way in what happens next. It's tricky though isn't it because the schedule means rearranging games really isn't very easy. In that sense I feel a bit of sympathy for the way they handled it on the night.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66284 on: Yesterday at 01:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:46:08 pm
it was on Prime time TV in the US, millions would have been watching as it was a potential number 1 seed decider.

Muamba was playing for Bolton, don't recall if the game was televised.  I would have thought that a better comparison would have been the Christian Eriksson incident in the Euros where they actually completed the fixture after a short delay and nobody would have had a clue whether CE was dead or alive

It was televised, it was the FA Cup Quarter Final half 5 kick off, so I would have thought a lot of people would have been watching too.

I think a possible difference could be that as far as I am aware this sort of incident hasn't really happened in NFL before, where as it has happened a fair few times in Football.

Also with Muamba as far as I remember it, he was treated on the pitch pretty efficiently, and by the time he was stretchered off there were already positive signs
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,303
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66285 on: Yesterday at 02:11:27 pm »
Another thing that should be kept in mind is that 2012 was a very different time in terms of news coverage and the ability of everyone under the sun being able to comment on things via social media. Add to that, that even the regular media are driven by clicks and their reporters getting things out as quickly as possible on Twitter (even if it's not news, but just a comment about the whole thing and their own feelings). All this adds to things being perceived very differently on the whole. If you're an NFL franchise and don't come out with something showing sympathy to Damar Hamlin within a few hours or a day at most, people will be starting to look at you funny.

All this leads to things having a way bigger nation- or worldwide impact. I seem to remember that there was also shown a lot of sympathy and concern for Fabrice Muamba in the aftermath of him collapsing on the pitch. It WAS a big issue in the footballing world I think. The main difference for me is that it was a different time and social media wasn't as important as it is nowadays and also there was less focus back then on online-news. Therefore, there was much less potential for things to snowball - especially online - as there is now.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,937
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66286 on: Yesterday at 03:46:10 pm »
It was 2012 not 1952.


Anyway, latest news seems to be that he's awake and 'neurologically intact' which is fantastic.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:47:59 pm by voodoo ray »
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,303
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66287 on: Yesterday at 04:52:03 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:46:10 pm
It was 2012 not 1952.


Yeah, and now it's 2023 and not 2012. Even if it's only 11 years there's a massive difference as far as the role of social media and instant news reporting is concerned. If you want to ignore that, that's your choice, but it doesn't mean that it's not there...
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,245
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66288 on: Yesterday at 04:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:23:05 pm
It was televised, it was the FA Cup Quarter Final half 5 kick off, so I would have thought a lot of people would have been watching too.

I think a possible difference could be that as far as I am aware this sort of incident hasn't really happened in NFL before, where as it has happened a fair few times in Football.

Also with Muamba as far as I remember it, he was treated on the pitch pretty efficiently, and by the time he was stretchered off there were already positive signs

I think purely by chance, there was a Spurs fan in the crowd who was some leading heart surgeon/consultant who helped save his life.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,937
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66289 on: Yesterday at 05:02:08 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 04:52:03 pm
Yeah, and now it's 2023 and not 2012. Even if it's only 11 years there's a massive difference as far as the role of social media and instant news reporting is concerned. If you want to ignore that, that's your choice, but it doesn't mean that it's not there...

to be honest I don't really give a shit about the way it's been reported or not - apart from being pissed off when sky news reported on their website that he'd had a heart attack which was simply wrong. other than them both being 'cardiac events' on tv there's seemingly fuck all similarity between muamba and hamlin anyway.

different sports
different countries
different times
different causes

anyway he looks like he might be ok. which is all that really matters.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,214
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66290 on: Yesterday at 08:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:23:05 pm
It was televised, it was the FA Cup Quarter Final half 5 kick off, so I would have thought a lot of people would have been watching too.

I think a possible difference could be that as far as I am aware this sort of incident hasn't really happened in NFL before, where as it has happened a fair few times in Football.

Also with Muamba as far as I remember it, he was treated on the pitch pretty efficiently, and by the time he was stretchered off there were already positive signs

The Fabrice Muamba one was on ESPN UK though, not many subscribed to ESPN UK at the time, one i do remember is Christian Eriksen, that was 18 months ago at the delayed Euro 2020, & it was live on BBC, so millions more would have watched that, both were awful incidents though, fortunately both made a full recovery but Fabrice Muamba had to retire.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:51:58 pm by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66291 on: Today at 03:18:00 am »
So the NFL has announced the game is now cancelled, and won't take place.

Per ESPN:   "This has been a very difficult week," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release announcing the cancellation. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them."

Goodell made the decision not to resume the game in part because its outcome would not affect whether teams qualified for or were eliminated from the postseason and because playing the game would require postponing the postseason, according to the release. He spoke with both the Bills and Bengals as well as the NFL Players Association before making his decision.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66292 on: Today at 03:59:17 am »
Was always the most likely outcome too much money at stake for the league to be moving around the playoffs, Pro Bowl and Super Bowl at this late stage. Bills and Bengals both give up something with Chiefs the biggest winners now having home field through the playoffs in their own hands heading into the final weekend.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66293 on: Today at 04:15:11 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 03:59:17 am
Was always the most likely outcome too much money at stake for the league to be moving around the playoffs, Pro Bowl and Super Bowl at this late stage. Bills and Bengals both give up something with Chiefs the biggest winners now having home field through the playoffs in their own hands heading into the final weekend.
https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1611184078136528896
Possible Neutral Site game. for AFC title. This about as fair as it can be. Hopefully it in an outdoor stadium btw Kc/Buf if that the case.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66294 on: Today at 06:20:24 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:15:11 am
https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1611184078136528896
Possible Neutral Site game. for AFC title. This about as fair as it can be. Hopefully it in an outdoor stadium btw Kc/Buf if that the case.

Saw that floated this morning but didnt see it in the initial reports, seems to be the fairest outcome for all involved with everyone having to give up something. My best best guess would be Indianapolis for proximity to all 3 cities plus being late January the added bonus of being in a dome.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:24:06 am by Rosario »
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66295 on: Today at 07:36:28 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 06:20:24 am
Saw that floated this morning but didnt see it in the initial reports, seems to be the fairest outcome for all involved with everyone having to give up something. My best best guess would be Indianapolis for proximity to all 3 cities plus being late January the added bonus of being in a dome.
I would prefer if your not asking an 2 outdoor teams to play in a dome for their conference title game. My guess is that where it would be but could be other options. I know they already giving up home field but yea
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1653 1654 1655 1656 1657 [1658]   Go Up
« previous next »
 