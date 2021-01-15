Another thing that should be kept in mind is that 2012 was a very different time in terms of news coverage and the ability of everyone under the sun being able to comment on things via social media. Add to that, that even the regular media are driven by clicks and their reporters getting things out as quickly as possible on Twitter (even if it's not news, but just a comment about the whole thing and their own feelings). All this adds to things being perceived very differently on the whole. If you're an NFL franchise and don't come out with something showing sympathy to Damar Hamlin within a few hours or a day at most, people will be starting to look at you funny.



All this leads to things having a way bigger nation- or worldwide impact. I seem to remember that there was also shown a lot of sympathy and concern for Fabrice Muamba in the aftermath of him collapsing on the pitch. It WAS a big issue in the footballing world I think. The main difference for me is that it was a different time and social media wasn't as important as it is nowadays and also there was less focus back then on online-news. Therefore, there was much less potential for things to snowball - especially online - as there is now.