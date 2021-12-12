« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1652 1653 1654 1655 1656 [1657]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2258500 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,463
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66240 on: Yesterday at 02:06:36 am »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 02:02:15 am
Horrific looking injury for Hamlin in Bills Cincy game.

Just reminded me of Eriksen
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,992
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66241 on: Yesterday at 02:06:56 am »
Horrific
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,931
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66242 on: Yesterday at 02:08:08 am »
The way he stood up and then just went down again didn't look good at all. As was mentioned a few months ago that really is "gross motor instability"
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,254
  • Maths Mug!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66243 on: Yesterday at 02:08:20 am »
this doesn't look good  :(
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66244 on: Yesterday at 02:17:47 am »
I cannot believe continuing this game is even an option. Bills players look absolutely in shock.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66245 on: Yesterday at 02:32:58 am »
Awful.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,931
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66246 on: Yesterday at 02:33:35 am »
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,373
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66247 on: Yesterday at 02:53:28 am »
Fucking hell that was awful, this game should already have been called off.

I see it has now been called, just hope he makes it through this ok.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:06:33 am by filopastry »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66248 on: Yesterday at 03:17:06 am »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,071
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66249 on: Yesterday at 03:38:45 am »
Scary beyond belief. Really just hoping for the best
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66250 on: Yesterday at 08:17:00 am »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:18:47 am by RedG13 »
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,081
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66251 on: Yesterday at 09:17:55 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 03:38:45 am
Scary beyond belief. Really just hoping for the best

Fuck mate

I thought it had been abandoned due to bad weather. 

Terrible stuff.

Fingers and toes all crossed for the lad.

Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66252 on: Yesterday at 09:29:28 am »
Never seen anything like this in the 40 years I've been watching NFL.

Hope he makes a full recovery and of course it was the right thing to do not to carry on.

Though it has major implications on who'll be the 1 seed in the AFC. Or even if the Bills players are in the right frame of mind to play week 18. But that is of no importance right now.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,165
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66253 on: Yesterday at 09:32:28 am »
Always watch the highlights of the MNF game while eating breakfast without knowing the outcome. Was very confused when the youtube highlights ended abruptly after 6 minutes.
Terrible to see the reason why after the event.

Hope a full recovery is made.
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,908
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66254 on: Yesterday at 09:35:46 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:32:28 am
Always watch the highlights of the MNF game while eating breakfast without knowing the outcome. Was very confused when the youtube highlights ended abruptly after 6 minutes.
Terrible to see the reason why after the event.

Hope a full recovery is made.

Same thing happened to me, usually do the 12-15min highlights and only had the first TD up, took me few min to then realise why.

I'm still amazed Denmark played on during the Euros in similar situation.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,931
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66255 on: Yesterday at 10:30:33 am »
Prayers for the lad and the news coming out so far seem positive with regards to the heart rate, although he's still in a critical condition.

Skip's badly worded tweet landed him in hot water with the rest of the media/public.

Apart from that, it was really nice to see all fans and teams come together to wish the young fella well.
Logged

Offline PaddingtonRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66256 on: Yesterday at 11:05:03 am »
I watched this unfold last night and it was awful.

I have been in touch with a number of Cincy based mates who were at the game and they have never experienced anything like this.

Then I learnt that his family were present, I can't begin to imagine what they're going through right now.

Tee Higgins will need all the support of his team mates, family and fans as again, I can't begin to imagine what he's going through.

What I will say is that the city of Cincinnati, Bengals and Bills all pulled together for him and Damar Hamlin will receive the best care.

Praying he pulls through, we're with you buddy.

Logged

Offline WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66257 on: Yesterday at 11:49:20 am »
Terrible news - hasn't the game been suspended & not abandoned?

My guessing is they want to get it going again at some point today whether they do is another story

EDIT: Just read the Bills have travelled back
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:52:37 am by WanderingRed »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,433
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66258 on: Yesterday at 11:58:32 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:30:33 am
Prayers for the lad and the news coming out so far seem positive with regards to the heart rate, although he's still in a critical condition.

Hope he pulls through. Scary stuff.

Quote
Skip's badly worded tweet landed him in hot water with the rest of the media/public.
.

Can't say I'm surprised. He has numerous bad takes and the need to instantly put out an opinion is part of this. That said, the volume of misinformation being put out there on Twitter alone shows how broken social media is. It's like a supercharged version of the Eriksen incident.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66259 on: Yesterday at 12:11:09 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Yesterday at 11:49:20 am
Terrible news - hasn't the game been suspended & not abandoned?

My guessing is they want to get it going again at some point today whether they do is another story

EDIT: Just read the Bills have travelled back
It the easiest thing to do at the time, figure out the logistics later. Honestly I don't think either of these teams care about finishing this game. Both would take a tie or an uneven record right now. Everybody concern is for Hamlin
Goodell, NFL PA, Cincy and Buffalo are going have figure out what to do with the game. Bills where not staying they cant get  hotel(since they checked) and a short flight.
https://twitter.com/footballzebras/status/1610136730945949696
Logged

Offline WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66260 on: Yesterday at 12:13:32 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 12:11:09 pm
It the easiest thing to do at the time, figure out the logistics later. Honestly I don't think either of these teams care about finishing this game. Both would take a tie or an uneven record right now. Everybody concern is for Hamlin
Goodell, NFL PA, Cincy and Buffalo are going have figure out what to do with the game. Bills where not staying they cant get  hotel(since they checked) and a short flight.
https://twitter.com/footballzebras/status/1610136730945949696

The only reason I'm guessing they want to get something going is because I had a bet on the Bills to win - irrelevant and I'm not fussed but the bookies are refusing to void/refund as they believe the game will be completed at some point.

Maybe I'm just trying to read too much into it at this point
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,908
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66261 on: Yesterday at 12:18:53 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Yesterday at 12:13:32 pm
The only reason I'm guessing they want to get something going is because I had a bet on the Bills to win - irrelevant and I'm not fussed but the bookies are refusing to void/refund as they believe the game will be completed at some point.

Maybe I'm just trying to read too much into it at this point

Usually they have 24/48 hours to finish written in rules hence open still until clarity comes. I have other side myself.

NFL already made mess of week 18 schedule giving Patriots and Packers massive advantages, tie/no contest here would only increase it so no win situation for them now either decision will be derided.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66262 on: Yesterday at 12:19:27 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Yesterday at 12:13:32 pm
The only reason I'm guessing they want to get something going is because I had a bet on the Bills to win - irrelevant and I'm not fussed but the bookies are refusing to void/refund as they believe the game will be completed at some point.

Maybe I'm just trying to read too much into it at this point
It has Playoff implication(homefield, etc) and they need to figure out as fair of a solution as possible. The Bookies have no idea what to do right now they just going to wait. They know they are going to have deal with it but not the most important thing right now.
I Honestly don't know how both team of players are even going to be ready to play this upcoming weekend at this time.

Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,931
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66263 on: Yesterday at 12:38:14 pm »
His agent posted this last night:
Quote
Update on Damar:

His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.

We will provide updates as we have them.
Logged

Offline WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66264 on: Yesterday at 12:40:04 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 12:38:14 pm
His agent posted this last night:

Experts are suggesting it was Commotio Cordis which is caused by low/mild chest wall impact at a specific moment during the hearts electrical activity.
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,254
  • Maths Mug!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66265 on: Yesterday at 01:36:35 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Yesterday at 12:13:32 pm
The only reason I'm guessing they want to get something going is because I had a bet on the Bills to win - irrelevant and I'm not fussed but the bookies are refusing to void/refund as they believe the game will be completed at some point.

Maybe I'm just trying to read too much into it at this point

I had a bet on it too (888sport) and they have voided and refunded.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,433
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66266 on: Yesterday at 02:58:39 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Yesterday at 12:40:04 pm
Experts are suggesting it was Commotio Cordis which is caused by low/mild chest wall impact at a specific moment during the hearts electrical activity.

NHL Hall of Famer Chris Pronger had this happen after a puck hit him in the chest during a playoff game in 1998. He was actually cleared to be play again a few days later after wearing a heart monitor for 24 hours. He played for another decade
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,603
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66267 on: Yesterday at 03:16:56 pm »
Such a horrible incident. I haven't heard any updates since this morning, which I guess is sort of positive (at least I hope). Good to see the coaches take the initiative and take the players off. You know that if the NFL had their way they'd have tried to restart it.   A friend of mine was watching it last night, and I woke to a blizzard of WhatsApp messages about it.

Kevin Clark wrote a great piece about it for the Ringer

Damar Hamlin and the Most Terrifying Night of Football
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66268 on: Yesterday at 06:20:27 pm »
Hope the guy pulls thru.I've not ventured into NFL twitland i imagine it's full of prayers,thanks to god  and anti-vax stuff.Not sure how they get the schedule worked out now unless they play it tomorrow,move sunday games to monday maybe?
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,931
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66269 on: Yesterday at 06:27:46 pm »
The double-edged sword to it is that it would never have happened if he'd not been playing, but the fact that it happened in a stadium means he'd have got just about the best care possible as quickly as possible.

Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,931
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66270 on: Yesterday at 06:31:57 pm »
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,931
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66271 on: Yesterday at 10:55:19 pm »
Still no news on Damar Hamlin, but it's nice seeing more and more support and prayers, how everyone comes together. The Sabers were all wearing "Love for 3" shirts ahead of their game with the Caps in DC (hockey).

Just don't know how this will work going forward with regards to re-scheduling. It would have been ok had it been week 6 or 10, but right now there's just not enough time, is there?

Maybe they need to call a tie or flip a coin or something? It's going to be brutal to have 2 games -one with so much at stake- in such a short space, if they do go ahead.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,375
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66272 on: Today at 12:14:36 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:55:19 pm
Still no news on Damar Hamlin, but it's nice seeing more and more support and prayers, how everyone comes together. The Sabers were all wearing "Love for 3" shirts ahead of their game with the Caps in DC (hockey).

Just don't know how this will work going forward with regards to re-scheduling. It would have been ok had it been week 6 or 10, but right now there's just not enough time, is there?

Maybe they need to call a tie or flip a coin or something? It's going to be brutal to have 2 games -one with so much at stake- in such a short space, if they do go ahead.
just call the game at the time it was suspended, 7-3 win for the Bengals, might seem unfair but some things are more important than the actual result of the game. I seriously doubt it gets finished as there's no time to now do so
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,212
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66273 on: Today at 01:08:45 am »
 i'll be amazed if the NFL call the game at the time it was suspended, they maybe might have if it was late in the 4th, but not 7-3 in the 1st, if anything most likely be declared void.

 
Logged
#Sausages

Online Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66274 on: Today at 01:16:41 am »
Yeah no way they call the game as it was only 7 minutes into a potential high scoring game with two high powered offences. Seen as its already been said that they wont play it this week you would think no chance they ask one or potentially both teams to play 3 times in a week including wildcard weekend either though.

Maybe if both teams agree they end the game as a forfeit for both sides that doesnt affect either teams record and just work final seedings off of win percentage. Biggest loser in that situation is potentially the Ravens who wouldve had a shot at the division title if Bengals lost last night but same scenario if they awarded the game to the Bengals based off the final score anyway.

Obviously the Bills lose the home ground advantage they had heading into week 17 but given the current situation Im sure they all have much bigger things in their mind currently.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:39 am by Rosario »
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,212
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66275 on: Today at 03:12:26 am »
 Here's a scenario, could the NFL push the playoffs back a week, scrap the pro bowl, & have championship games that weekend instead, hold Bills @ Bengals when the wildcard round should have been played, & still hold the super bowl on the same date.

I remember in 2001, in the aftermath of 9/11 when all the week 2 schedule was postponed, & was eventually moved to after the original week 17, playoffs & super bowl were moved to a week later than originally scheduled, although it was early season, so was easier to move the schedule.
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 1652 1653 1654 1655 1656 [1657]   Go Up
« previous next »
 