Yeah no way they call the game as it was only 7 minutes into a potential high scoring game with two high powered offences. Seen as its already been said that they wont play it this week you would think no chance they ask one or potentially both teams to play 3 times in a week including wildcard weekend either though.



Maybe if both teams agree they end the game as a forfeit for both sides that doesnt affect either teams record and just work final seedings off of win percentage. Biggest loser in that situation is potentially the Ravens who wouldve had a shot at the division title if Bengals lost last night but same scenario if they awarded the game to the Bengals based off the final score anyway.



Obviously the Bills lose the home ground advantage they had heading into week 17 but given the current situation Im sure they all have much bigger things in their mind currently.