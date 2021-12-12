Here's a scenario, could the NFL push the playoffs back a week, scrap the pro bowl, & have championship games that weekend instead, hold Bills @ Bengals when the wildcard round should have been played, & still hold the super bowl on the same date.
I remember in 2001, in the aftermath of 9/11 when all the week 2 schedule was postponed, & was eventually moved to after the original week 17, playoffs & super bowl were moved to a week later than originally scheduled, although it was early season, so was easier to move the schedule.