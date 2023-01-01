« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1651 1652 1653 1654 1655 [1656]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2256791 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,339
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66200 on: January 1, 2023, 08:36:03 pm »
Panthers doing their damnest to throw this away
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,205
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66201 on: January 1, 2023, 08:39:58 pm »
Pick 6 in Philly, it's the Saints that profit from it. :o
Logged
#Sausages

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,339
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66202 on: January 1, 2023, 08:40:33 pm »
Fuck sakes Panthers!! How do you not defend the same fucking person over and over and over and over again!! How do you let him get 200 yards!?

Fuck you!!!
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,366
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66203 on: January 1, 2023, 08:41:05 pm »
Looks like it's going to go to next week in the NFC East by the looks, not sure if that's a good thing or a bad thing as Dallas may be forced to play a bashed up Dak
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,366
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66204 on: January 1, 2023, 08:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on January  1, 2023, 08:40:33 pm
Fuck sakes Panthers!! How do you not defend the same fucking person over and over and over and over again!! How do you let him get 200 yards!?

Fuck you!!!
knew it was a bad idea to bench Brady in my fantasy team!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,339
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66205 on: January 1, 2023, 08:52:23 pm »
Yup cardiac cats.

So much for playoffs.

Turned it off.

Cant be bothered.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,205
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66206 on: January 1, 2023, 08:59:54 pm »
Interesting game in KC right now, KC with a 3 point lead at the 2 minute warning but Denver have possession.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,205
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66207 on: January 1, 2023, 09:03:27 pm »
KC get the stop on Denver, Denver have 3 timeouts
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,205
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66208 on: January 1, 2023, 09:06:53 pm »
:KC get the first down, Denver used their timeouts, KC can run out the clock for the win., KC go to 13-3
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66209 on: January 1, 2023, 09:52:23 pm »
So Kayveon Thibodeaux just outed himself as a massive piece of shit today then. Doing snow angels next to a convulsing Foles which he might not have noticed but then proceeded to doing a sleeping motion on the sideline afterwards.
« Last Edit: January 1, 2023, 10:03:32 pm by Rosario »
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,594
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66210 on: January 1, 2023, 09:59:25 pm »
So a 105 yard kickoff return TD and a 75 yard pick 6 against the Vikings today. Sigh.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline anandg_lfc

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66211 on: January 1, 2023, 10:36:33 pm »
The league has been crazy this season. I cant believe the packers and steelers are in with a shout at making the playoffs after the start they have had. Brian daboll is easily the coach of the season. What a complete turnaround for the giants.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,919
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66212 on: January 1, 2023, 10:36:34 pm »
Absolutely staggering catch from mike williams
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,366
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66213 on: January 1, 2023, 10:53:57 pm »
Raiders 10 up on the Niners is not something I was expecting
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,366
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66214 on: January 1, 2023, 11:02:45 pm »
49ers hit back with a nice drive and close to 3
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,428
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66215 on: January 1, 2023, 11:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on January  1, 2023, 09:52:23 pm
So Kayveon Thibodeaux just outed himself as a massive piece of shit today then. Doing snow angels next to a convulsing Foles which he might not have noticed but then proceeded to doing a sleeping motion on the sideline afterwards.

Can't believe his teammates didn't tell him to stop
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,366
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66216 on: January 1, 2023, 11:30:12 pm »
24-24 in Vegas now ☹️
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,381
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66217 on: January 1, 2023, 11:55:43 pm »
I admire the Vikings attempt to win the most games with a negative point differential.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,366
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66218 on: Yesterday at 12:01:18 am »
Niners have a shot at number one seed now, although Giants may rest players next week so Philly should be good for the win
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:05:53 am by Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,366
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66219 on: Yesterday at 12:05:35 am »
Been a decent game to be fair, growing up in the 80s my two best mates, one was a Niners fan and the other a Raider so have always disliked both the teams
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,366
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66220 on: Yesterday at 12:08:24 am »
Wow what a catch by Devante Adams
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,919
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66221 on: Yesterday at 12:13:03 am »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Yesterday at 12:08:24 am
Wow what a catch by Devante Adams

I'm not convinced that was a catch. But I'm not convinced that it wasn't either so going with the on-field call seems like the right thing to do.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,366
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66222 on: Yesterday at 12:13:05 am »
34-34 in Vegas - 1:11 to go with 3 TOs for the Niners, Raiders may have scored too quickly
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,366
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66223 on: Yesterday at 12:13:55 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:13:03 am
I'm not convinced that was a catch. But I'm not convinced that it wasn't either so going with the on-field call seems like the right thing to do.
yeah the onfield call was key there and poor camera work too
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,366
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66224 on: Yesterday at 12:20:15 am »
Wow he missed the FG for the win, 41 yards
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,366
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66225 on: Yesterday at 12:28:58 am »
An awful throw gets the Niners off the hook
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,594
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66226 on: Yesterday at 12:29:26 am »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Yesterday at 12:20:15 am
Wow he missed the FG for the win, 41 yards
And it turned out it didn't matter after that pick. Robbie Gould is one relieved man tonight.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,919
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66227 on: Yesterday at 12:31:31 am »
Gould isn't missing twice.

That game was brock purdy vs jarrett stidham. Think about that for a moment.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,381
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66228 on: Yesterday at 12:39:54 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:31:31 am
Gould isn't missing twice.

That game was brock purdy vs jarrett stidham. Think about that for a moment.

Compared to the Jets QBs, its practically Manning vs. Brady.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,919
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66229 on: Yesterday at 12:41:59 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 12:39:54 am
Compared to the Jets QBs, its practically Manning vs. Brady.

Haha there was nothing wrong with their level of play, it's just not what anyone would have predicted a few months ago
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,381
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66230 on: Yesterday at 01:04:21 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:41:59 am
Haha there was nothing wrong with their level of play, it's just not what anyone would have predicted a few months ago

Yep.  Credit to both for stepping up.  Never thought Stidham could do anything against a good NFL defense, and Purdy was a nice college QB, but at least it seems like he can play in the league (and also it's a nod to Shanahan to how he can effectively use and manage him).
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,205
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66231 on: Yesterday at 02:57:45 pm »
Schedule for Saturday games had been announced

Kansas City @ Lasd Vegas, 4.30pm EST
Tennessee @ Jacksonville, 8.15pm EST

Poor decision, Tennessee @ Jacksonville should have been the SNF game, guess being the smallest franchises in the NFL did for that, think Jacksonville haven't been on SNF for something like 15 years.

KC @ Las Vegas is awful decision too, Chiefs already won the AFC West, & the Raiders are eliminated from playoffs, the only thing going for KC in week 18 is going for the no1 seed
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:00:10 pm by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,525
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66232 on: Yesterday at 03:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on January  1, 2023, 08:41:05 pm
Looks like it's going to go to next week in the NFC East by the looks, not sure if that's a good thing or a bad thing as Dallas may be forced to play a bashed up Dak

Yeah, this is a head scratcher. Do you say "There's a chance" and go for it? I don't think you can justify losing because you held back only to watch the Eagles (or both the Eagles and 49ers) lose their games.  The 49ers have to go for it and hope the Eagles lose, so that's straight forwards, esp as they are playing the 4-12 Cards at home.

Eagles play NY who won't change their playoff slot regardless of the result so, in reality, it's the only chance their players have for a pseudo bye-week. Eagles get one too, but only if they win. That feels like the Eagles win in Philly, even with Minshaw under centre.

Eagles win, nothing changes: Dallas stays where they are gets them a trip to Tampa Vs the Bucs & Brady.
49ers & Dallas win, Eagles lose: Dallas gets the division (but not the #1 seed) and a home game against the Seahawks or GB.
49ers & Eagles lose, Dallas win: Dallas gets 1st seed and then loses, so why am I even calculating these things? They are going to be 1-and-done whoever they play against!

Death, Taxes and Dallas screwing it up in the play-offs!
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66233 on: Yesterday at 11:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:57:45 pm
Schedule for Saturday games had been announced

Kansas City @ Lasd Vegas, 4.30pm EST
Tennessee @ Jacksonville, 8.15pm EST

Poor decision, Tennessee @ Jacksonville should have been the SNF game, guess being the smallest franchises in the NFL did for that, think Jacksonville haven't been on SNF for something like 15 years.

KC @ Las Vegas is awful decision too, Chiefs already won the AFC West, & the Raiders are eliminated from playoffs, the only thing going for KC in week 18 is going for the no1 seed
It can Be Win the 1 seed for KC then. Need something wo impact on the other game. NBC wanted Det/GB for SNF even though it should be the same time as Sea imo
https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1610023031748845573
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,919
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66234 on: Yesterday at 11:38:01 pm »
Don't quote me on this but I think Seattle are in if they win, so it'd be quite funny if they did making SNF largely pointless
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66235 on: Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:38:01 pm
Don't quote me on this but I think Seattle are in if they win, so it'd be quite funny if they did making SNF largely pointless
Seattle are in if they win and det wins.
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • Maths Mug!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66236 on: Today at 12:00:17 am »
why is Bengals Ravens kick off time next week the only one still 'TBD'?
Any ideas when it is likely to be?
I know it depends on the result of tonights game against the bills but actually regardless of that, its a massive game for us.

Win tonight and then we are going for #1 seed next week
Lose tonight and we have to win to win the division

etc

Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,919
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66237 on: Today at 12:02:30 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 12:00:17 am
why is Bengals Ravens kick off time next week the only one still 'TBD'?
Any ideas when it is likely to be?
I know it depends on the result of tonights game against the bills but actually regardless of that, its a massive game for us.

Win tonight and then we are going for #1 seed next week
Lose tonight and we have to win to win the division

etc



It depends on what happens this evening. I read the details earlier but as usual I've forgotten them now.



For amusement I'd like to see the lions get in.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:29 am by voodoo ray »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66238 on: Today at 12:16:02 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 12:00:17 am
why is Bengals Ravens kick off time next week the only one still 'TBD'?
Any ideas when it is likely to be?
I know it depends on the result of tonights game against the bills but actually regardless of that, its a massive game for us.

Win tonight and then we are going for #1 seed next week
Lose tonight and we have to win to win the division

etc
Bengals lose tonight it for the division. Otherwise it just for seeding
Logged

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,259
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #66239 on: Today at 02:02:15 am »
Horrific looking injury for Hamlin in Bills Cincy game.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1651 1652 1653 1654 1655 [1656]   Go Up
« previous next »
 