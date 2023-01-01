Looks like it's going to go to next week in the NFC East by the looks, not sure if that's a good thing or a bad thing as Dallas may be forced to play a bashed up Dak



Yeah, this is a head scratcher. Do you say "There's a chance" and go for it? I don't think you can justify losing because you held back only to watch the Eagles (or both the Eagles and 49ers) lose their games. The 49ers have to go for it and hope the Eagles lose, so that's straight forwards, esp as they are playing the 4-12 Cards at home.Eagles play NY who won't change their playoff slot regardless of the result so, in reality, it's the only chance their players have for a pseudo bye-week. Eagles get one too, but only if they win. That feels like the Eagles win in Philly, even with Minshaw under centre.Eagles win, nothing changes: Dallas stays where they are gets them a trip to Tampa Vs the Bucs & Brady.49ers & Dallas win, Eagles lose: Dallas gets the division (but not the #1 seed) and a home game against the Seahawks or GB.49ers & Eagles lose, Dallas win: Dallas gets 1st seed and then loses, so why am I even calculating these things? They are going to be 1-and-done whoever they play against!Death, Taxes and Dallas screwing it up in the play-offs!